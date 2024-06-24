The Big Picture Funko honors Rocket Raccoon's comic book origins through a new collectible Pop! figure.

The figure depicts a more armored and ferocious Rocket Raccoon as seen in the 2013 comic, Guardians of the Galaxy #3.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gave Rocket Raccoon a fitting send-off in the MCU, though the ending left room for the character to return in the future.

Before the Guardians of the Galaxy were the hottest team in the MCU, they were a rag-tag team of assorted superheroes populating the pages of Marvel comics beginning in 1969. It wasn't until 2008 that the team fans know and love today started coming together under the leadership of Peter Quill, with Gamora, Groot, Drax the Destroyer, Adam Warlock, Phylla-Vell, and, of course, Rocket Raccoon among those in their ranks. Funko and Target are now honoring the latter's comic book days with a new comic cover figure commemorating the group's furry weapons specialist as part of the Marvel Selects line. Collider has an exclusive look at the collectible, featuring Rocket in Pop! form against the cover art from 2013's Guardians of the Galaxy #3.

The figure depicts a more heavily armored Rocket than his film counterpart with his blaster at the ready as he beckons his enemies forward. Behind him, his face and blaster are shown with far more detail and ferocity on the cover. This Rocket is a little rough around the edges, and the art from Steve McNiven demonstrates that with every hair on his face drawn in impressive detail. Contained in a 7-inch wide by 10.75-inch tall and 3.25-inch deep case as always, the figure inside stands at around 3.5 inches tall and will retail for $29.99 USD.

Written by five-time Eisner Award winner Brian Michael Bendis, the 2013 run of the Guardians of the Galaxy was part of the Marvel Now banner which sought to relaunch several of the company's ongoing comics in a new, shifting universe with fresh creatives stepping in. Marvel billed the series as a way to get in on the explosive, humorous, heartfelt, and high-stakes adventures of the Guardians before the release of their first blockbuster from James Gunn in 2014. In addition to the traditional members, this iteration of the team also counts Iron Man among their ranks as they unravel the secrets of the universe. Issue #3 brings their first major story to an end and sets up the next big event for the Marvel Now comics.

Rocket Raccoon and the Guardians Got a Fitting Send-off Last Year

Close

Of course, Rocket Raccoon is best known among general audiences for his film appearances, in which Bradley Cooper voices him. Considered one of the MCU's best furry companions, and a personal favorite of Gunn's, he adventured with the Guardians for nearly ten years on the silver screen between the trilogy of films and crossovers including Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Last year, however, brought his and their tale to a close with a story that focused heavily on him specifically.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 saw a still-mourning Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) forced to bring his team together to save Rocket, coming face to face with the man that created him — the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). In addition to sending off the Guardians in critically acclaimed style, it offered an emotional look into how Rocket was made and the camaraderie between the team when one of their own needs their help.

If the Guardians ever appear in the MCU again, it will be with a much different roster than the one introduced in 2014. Peter left Rocket in charge of the team at the end of Vol. 3, with Groot (Vin Diesel), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova), and Phyla (Kai Zen) as his new teammates. Their future is uncertain for now, but there are enough loose ends that could one day bring this new team of misfits in to help save the day once again.

Funko's Rocket Raccoon Comic Cover figure will be available for purchase at your local Target or on the official Marvel Selects page. Get an exclusive look at the new collectible in the gallery above.

Order at Target