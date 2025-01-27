In 2018, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opened up a whole world of Spidey variants to fans who haven't read the comics and, in turn, established some new fan favorites, from Spider-Gwen to Spider-Ham. 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, however, shattered expectations with an eye-watering number of web-slingers — over 250, to be exact — including several standouts who encounter Miles Morales in the multiverse like Spider-Punk, Spider-Man India, the broody Spider-Man 2099, aka Miguel O'Hara. The leader of the Spider-Society who sees Miles as a mistake has a rich backstory from the page that the film doesn't fully dive into, but Funko is about to remedy that. Collider can exclusively reveal a new Marvel Selects Pop! Comic Cover figure honoring Miguel's debut, Spider-Man 2099 #1, is coming soon to Target.

In the figure, Miguel is covered head-to-toe in his signature black and red suit, though it also mixes in shades of blue to mimic the highlights of the comic. Against the brighter cover backdrop and the bold yellow Spider-Man 2099 text, its darker colors pop out as the spider's pose shows he's ready to jump into action. Moreover, the Pop also recreates the web-like foil on the back of the costume that helps Miguel briefly glide in the air between the skyscrapers of Nueva York. The cover itself, featuring art by Rick Leonardi and Al Williamson, depicts the city's towering structures in the background as Spider-Man's webbing is deployed, giving a small glimpse into the sheer scale of his dystopian world. Standing at 3.65 inches tall and contained in a 7-inch wide, 10.75-inch tall, and 3-inch deep case, the full collectible retails for $29.99 USD.

Spider-Man 2099 #1 first hit store shelves in September 1992 with a cyberpunk-style origin story penned by Peter David. It introduces readers to Nueva York in the year 2099 when corrupt organizations like Alchemax run the world. We get a window into Miguel's present situation as he evades the Alchemax-sponsored Public Eye police force and returns to his apartment where he recounts how he got his powers. A former rising star at the company, he was working on a genetic engineering program aimed at giving humans supernatural abilities like the Spider-Man of old until a test gone wrong inspired him to resign. However, his boss made sure to get him hooked on Alchemax's highly addictive drug with lethal withdrawals before he left, ruining his life. Desperate, he sneaks back to the lab to alter his DNA to be rid of the addiction, but his former superior sabotages the process and inadvertently causes Miguel to violently merge with the DNA of a spider and gain claws, fangs, spinnerets, and bright red eyes. His fate, while tragic, also makes him the perfect hero to fight back against Alchemax and the other threats that oppress everyone.

Spider-Man 2099 Has a Limited but Memorable Screen Presence

Close

Miguel represents a bleaker depiction of Spider-Man facing more serious and systematic threats than Peter Parker typically confronts, not entirely unlike what Batman Beyond is to the Caped Crusader. Despite the unique spin on the friendly neighborhood web-slinger, however, he's rarely gotten to see the screen beyond the Spider-Verse, video games, and a brief animated television appearance. His role in Across the Spider-Verse, however, has been extremely memorable with Oscar Isaac voicing the character.

After a brief and fun, meme-worthy cameo in Into the Spider-Verse, he becomes one of the greatest obstacles Miles (Shameik Moore) has to overcome as he confronts what it means to be a hero. The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) may be the biggest threat to his world, but Miguel openly challenges the young web-slinger's very existence as a Spider given his powers were gained through another universe's radioactive arachnid. For as joyless as he is, Spider-Man 2099 fully understands the dangers of spurning cannon events from his own mistakes and is willing to make sacrifices to ensure Miles doesn't threaten the entirety of the Spider-Verse with his actions. His motivations make him one of Across the Spider-Verse's greatest new additions — though his deliberate thirst trap design also doesn't hurt — and it sets him up to be a key player in the trilogy capper Beyond the Spider-Verse whenever it releases in 2026 or beyond.

The Spider-Man 2099 Funko Pop! comic cover figure will be available exclusively at Target and online on the Marvel Selects page. Get an exclusive look at the collectible in the gallery above.