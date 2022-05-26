Once again, the Las Vegas Licensing Expo is bringing the biggest brands together for a three-day event full of rubbing elbows, networking, and showing off the latest projects each particular brand has to offer for attendees who may wish to buy the rights to their individual properties. This year's convention is well underway and Collider's own Steve Weintraub is on-site to take in the various displays, getting some pictures of this year's Funko setup in the process. The massive display is headlined by a life-sized Funko Pop! of the now-infamous Squid Game robot doll flanked by two masked soldiers.

Funko really flexed its brand crossover might with its booth, which featured not only fictional pop culture icons, but real-life athletes, musicians, and more rendered through figures and their trademark Funko Pop! collectibles. The highlight, of course, was the doll that towers over attendees with its glassy stare. It's not as creepy as the doll it's based on, but it's still an unnerving and eye-catching sight for anyone walking through before they get to the rest of the display. It only makes sense that Squid Game would get the most attention and act as the focal point given it was quite literally the biggest show of the past year, and it has a second season on the way at Netflix.

Past its massive figures, Funko has its collectibles divided into specific sections based on what they represent. One particular shelf seems to highlight the most popular figures of the bunch, with a bevy of Marvel and Star Wars toys all together in one neat collection of the biggest pop culture properties out there. In particular, the figures highlight some of the properties' latest releases with Doctor Strange, the Scarlet Witch, Thor, Spider-Man, the Mandalorian, Baby Yoda, Boba Fett, and more all represented heavily with a few others like Thanos and Captain America mixed in for good measure. Meanwhile, in another area, Funko has its little Netflix area constructed with its holy trinity of originals, Squid Game, The Witcher, and Stranger Things all on display with a Hellfire Club shirt hanging up to commemorate the latter's fourth season premiering this week.

Where Funko really shows its range is in the figures that represent real people, particularly athletes. Next to the popular Disney properties are a line of figures representing baseball, hockey, and boxing greats including civil rights icon Jackie Robinson who broke baseball's color barrier. In one corner, football is highlighted with NFL star quarterback Patrick Mahomes given a large Funko statue. Plenty of his peers get figures of their own including his former State Farm advertising partner Aaron Rogers and G.O.A.T. Tom Brady. NBA legends aren't neglected either with some cool retro collectibles featuring magazine covers and figures for former players like Allen Iverson, Vince Carter, and Tim Duncan. There's something for just about any sports fan, young and old.

Rounding out the display is a cool, somewhat retro section that just highlights classic pop icons from video games, music, comics, and movies alike. A few albums covers are given the Funko Pop! treatment including ACDC's Back in Black, though there are some deeper cuts here like Ghost's Opus Eponymous. Also featured are a few iconic game box arts like Halo: Combat Evolved and Diablo 2. In fitting with the recent release of Marvel's Moon Knight, the classic comic book is also given some representation alongside a few others. If you're into classic movies, Jurassic Park and The Godfather both get some excellent displays that pay homage to what made them great.

Licensing Expo has been a massive boon to brands like Funko given the ability to network. It's partly through the long-running convention that the now-famous collectible company has been able to forge so many partnerships and bring so many classic characters and even real people to their brand. Their display now is one giant testament to how well they've seeped their way into all facets of popular culture, even the deepest recesses of fandom, and made Funko Pops! out of everything. Maybe one day we'll all be given the Funko Pop! treatment. For now, check out our images from the Funko booth at Licensing Expo down below.

