The X-Men and Spider-Man haven't crossed over often, especially outside the realm of comic books. Yet, both are fan favorites in the Marvel canon with no shortage of movies, shows, and, of course, toys from Funko. Now, the collectible giant and Target are bringing them together with the Marvel Selects line, unveiling two new comic cover figures for Peter Parker and Ororo Munroe, better known as Storm. Collider is excited to share the first look at the upcoming collectibles that will soon be hitting store shelves, which are inspired by The Uncanny X-Men #126 and The Amazing Spider-Man #50.

Depicted entirely in black and white, the Storm figure offers a more stylized take on the weather-wielding hero. The original cover, featuring art by Dave Cockrum, Terry Austin, and Danny Crespi, emphasizes its line work with no color present and that directly translates to the figure itself. Her flowing hair and the contours of her outfit are sharply depicted to better create the feeling that Storm flew right off the page, ink and all. Though her presence in the story itself is more limited, the cover lets Storm shine opposite Wolverine, Nightcrawler, Colossus, and Cyclops as she flies in with arms out ready to strike.

On the flip side, The Amazing Spider-Man figure is much more dour, depicting Peter out of his costume and looking dejected. Issue #50 is an important story for the man behind the mask, as Peter begins to feel the weight of J. Jonah Jameson's attacks on him through the news and realizes the responsibilities he's neglected while working as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger. He briefly throws away his costume and gives up being Spider-Man altogether, allowing crime to run rampant and the Kingpin to rise to power. The cover art from John Romita Sr., Stan Goldberg, and Sam Rosen shows Peter's lowest moment when he turns his back on his great power and great responsibility as a superhero. Both this comic cover figure and the Storm figure will be available for $29.99 USD and come encased in a 7-inch wide by 10.75-inch tall and 3-inch deep display case.

Storm Is Enjoying a Renaissance Through 'X-Men '97'

First appearing in Giant-Size X-Men #1 in 1975, Storm was a part of a revival that changed Marvel Comics forever. Before they became the beloved team of mutants known today, the X-Men's initial run lasted only seven years between their introduction in 1963 and their cancelation due to low sales in 1970. Legendary comic writer Chris Claremont would revolutionize the team, expanding into the Uncanny X-Men series and introducing a more culturally diverse "all-new, all different" lineup of mutants that would stick around for years to come. Storm would become a fixture of the team's animated and live-action appearances, with Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp portraying her in the Fox X-Men films. Right now, however, she's enjoying quite a resurgence with her fellow mutants thanks to X-Men '97, which continues to give X-Men: The Animated Series star Alison Sealy-Smith a chance to reprise the role and show off both the unfathomable power and respectability of the weather goddess.

Spider-Man also has more than a few exciting developments going on with three major projects on the horizon. Although it's a different take on the web-slinger, Spider-Noir is now filming with Nicolas Cage reprising his Spider-Verse role as the fan-favorite detective Spidey at Prime Video. Coming much sooner, however, is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, an animated series with a throwback aesthetic that pulls from Peter's earliest days in the comics, only instead letting Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) take him under his wing. It's set to make its debut on Disney+ on November 2. Finally, a fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland is now moving full speed ahead, with Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton set to direct and filming slated to begin next summer.

Funko's Uncanny X-Men Storm and The Amazing Spider-Man comic cover figures will be available exclusively at Target and online through the Marvel Selects page. Get an exclusive look at the figures in the gallery above.

