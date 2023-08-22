The Big Picture Funko introduces Pop! Yourself, a new fan experience that allows you to create replicas of yourself and loved ones as Pop! figures.

Go Pop! yourself. Funko, the uber-popular lifestyle brand, and maker of the iconic and collectible Funko Pop! figures has just launched Pop! Yourself, a new fan experience that will allow Funko enthusiasts to create replicas of themselves and loved ones as Pop! figures. The new fan experience is available online and at Funko stores in Everett, WA, and Hollywood, CA.

Taking Funko to a New Level

Funko is a cult favorite brand that produces collectible pop culture merchandise. Their Pop! line of figures was originally released in 1998, but those little square-headed figures have come a long way from their original release. Almost every major pop culture figure has had the honor of being Pop-ified. Some of the most recent Funko Pop! releases include a new Haunted Mansion release and a highly anticipated Barbie Funko Pop! available for pre-order. Funko has also released some more, well, adult-skewing Funko Pop! figures, including the recent Hot Topic exclusive Rob Zombie release.

However, despite all of this product variety, there has always been one Funko Pop! missing: yours. But now you can! Funko has just introduced the Pop! Yourself experience, which you can partake in either online or in-person. The new experience will allow fans to make Pop! replicas of themselves, friends, and loved ones. This new launch takes the Funko experience to a new, more personal level. The new Pop! Yourself figures can make for a fantastic gift for any occasion, celebrating such life moments as birthdays, engagements, graduations, weddings, and more. Additionally, you can fill in any gaps that Funko might have in their extensive vinyl figure collection. There is now no character too niche to Pop-ify, so long as you have the creativity to make them.

And don't worry, the new Pop! Yourself experience offers a unique level of customization, allowing fans to fully show off their individual flare. The experience is immersive, bringing users through a full process of creation, allowing users to choose skin-tone, hair color, texture, and length, and also includes many fun clothes and accessories to bring your Pop! to life. And when you're done with your Pop! creation, your Pop! will arrive in the iconic Funko Pop! box.

You can get started on your Pop! Yourself experience here. The experience is also available in person at Funko's Everett, Washington location as well as their Hollywood, California location. Watch Lance Bass and others introduce the new Pop! Yourself experience below.