Now is a better time than ever to buy an extra Funko Pop!. With the recent celebration of National Pet Day, the company has partnered with The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) to raise money through a brand-new line of Pops! featuring beloved movie pets from the classic films, Back to the Future and The Wizard of Oz. This special collection will be available for pre-order starting on October 4.

Every collectible purchased from the "Pops! With Purpose" line will result in a $10 donation to the ASPCA. The collectibles will also come with a designated sticker and box art. Pops! With Purpose will feature exclusive figurines of Back to the Future’s Einstein (or “Einie") and Dorothy’s spunky little dog, Toto, from Victor Fleming’s 1939 film The Wizard of Oz.

Chief Executive Officer of Funko, Andrew Perlmutter, spoke out about the mission of the collaboration, stating:

"The ASPCA does such important work in their fight to prevent cruelty to animals, which is a cause near and dear to the hearts of many of our employees. When fans purchase their favorite Pops! With Purpose pet figures, they’re displaying not only their fandom but their desire to help the ASPCA in their anti-cruelty mission, which we’re honored to be a part of."

Image via MGM

RELATED: Exclusive: 'The Godfather' Gets the Funko Pop Treatment With 3 New Collectibles

Rebecca Frommer, Director of Cause Partnerships and Events for the ASPCA also released a statement regarding the importance of the collaboration, stating:

We are thankful for Funko’s support of our efforts to protect and care for animals across the country. For every Pops! With Purpose ASPCA figurine purchased, the ASPCA will receive a donation to support our commitment to helping vulnerable animals in need.

Funko has made a point to emphasize the importance of community engagement since it began its Funko Cares Program in 2018 and donated millions of dollars through monetary and production earnings. Pops! With Purpose was created in 2021 in order to expand such an important mission, having partnered with reputable organizations like Make A Wish, It Gets Better Project, and more.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was founded in 1866 in New York, NY. From its beginning, the organization has striven to promote and support the means to educate the masses about the problem of animal cruelty as well as taking on measures to protect animals from harm at the hands of humans. They’ve created community-led programs as well as legal initiatives to create and protect the rights of animals and their welfare throughout the United States.

Along with the announcement of the new Pops! With Purpose lineup, Funko also released a special video featuring employees with their special animal friends, which can be found below:

Check out the concept images for Back to the Future's Einstein and The Wizard of Oz's Toto below:

Exclusive: 'It' Themed Escape Room to Open in Las Vegas This Fall

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Lacy Long (216 Articles Published) Lacy is a psychology graduate measuring her life with coffee spoons and time spent playing video games. More From Lacy Long