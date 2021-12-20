If you're anything like us, you're probably a big fan of Funko Pops: those delightful little vinyl figurines based on all of our favourite franchise heroes and icons, from Spidey to Strange. Indeed, we're all hoping to find a couple under our Christmas trees this year. And it looks like we're getting a cool new addition to the Funko family just after Christmas — the collectible creators are bringing in a new line of miniature figures, called POPsies, which they describe as "collectible, interactive greeting displays".

This newest line from Funko, the company says, provides consumers with the chance to share special moments with the people they love, featuring the characters and franchises they adore — from Harley Quinn and The Joker, all the way through to Spidey and Thanos. Press a button, and up pops a greeting message in a little bubble. Retailing at $6.98 USD, the figures will be available from December 26 — just after Christmas, curiously — with seasonal Popsies offered for holidays, beginning on Valentine's Day in February.

“Funko’s products have always been a natural gift for the people we love and Popsies is another terrific way to celebrate these fandoms,” said Andrew Perlmutter, President and incoming Chief Executive Officer at Funko. “We enjoy being able to provide an experience that not only celebrates our fans' passion of these beloved characters, but also expresses their love and appreciation for friends and family through the product’s unique messages.”

Image via Funko

They're certainly cute little things, and the messages are charmingly punny: take the Spidey POPsie, for example, which displays the message "have an amazing day" at the tap of a button. Thanos, on the other hand, gives us a more succinct quip: "oh snap!", reads his speech bubble. (We're not sure why you'd want to gift someone a greeting card in statuette form based on the guy who wiped out half of the universe, but hey, you do you.) Batman's is a little more explicit, for those who like their greetings a bit more obvious: "shine bright like a bat-signal," he encourages, and who wouldn't want to wake up to that kinda motivator?

The POPsies are the tail-end of a recent string of releases from Funko, including a swathe of new figures tied to Hawkeye, featuring the likes of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Maya Lopez, aka Echo (Alaqua Cox), as well as everyone's favorite Black Widow assassin, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). For more information on Popsies and other Funko products, fans can follow Funko via its official website here. Check out some of the new Popsies below:

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

