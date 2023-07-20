As soon as something's gone, we very quickly find a reason to bring it back into our lives again — and that's very much the case with Blockbuster Video, which is a major feature of this year's Funko booth at San Diego Comic-Con. Ahead of the official start of the convention, Collider's Perri Nemiroff stopped by the expansive Funko booth to see what the fan-favorite company was bringing to the convention this year. And it was a lot!

In case you've been living under a rock, Funko is popular due to its wide range of collectible figures and pop culture merchandise. The company's unique and highly stylized designs, featuring beloved characters from movies, TV shows, video games, and more, have garnered a massive fanbase. Collectors and enthusiasts are drawn to Funko's affordability, accessibility, and the nostalgic appeal of owning tiny versions of their favorite pop culture icons.

The Funkoville area of the convention includes dedicated sections for Funko Games, Loungefly, and Mondo. The latter was acquired by the company just over a year ago and the booth itself covers double the square footage of the 2022 offering. But the highlight of the booth is quite possibly the Blockbuster Rewind display. If you're headed to SDCC this weekend, be warned! Some of the hottest convention exclusives look to be sold out already!

The Forgotten Joy of a Blockbuster Friday Night

Visiting Blockbuster Video was a truly nostalgic experience for those of us who grew up in the late 20th century and early 21st century. It was an era before streaming services dominated the entertainment landscape, when physical media like VHS tapes and DVDs ruled the roost.

Stepping into a Blockbuster store was like entering a treasure trove of cinematic delights. The familiar blue and yellow signage, rows upon rows of movie covers lining the shelves, and the distinct smell of popcorn in the air all contributed to the unique ambiance. It was a rite of passage to go and browse the VHS cases and pick the movie for the weekend. The final Blockbuster Video store lies in Bend, Oregon. It markets itself as "The Last Blockbuster".

The process of browsing through the vast selection of movies was a ritual in itself. People would meticulously scan the shelves, flipping through movie cases, reading a plot synopsis or two, and discussing which film to watch. Sometimes, the most popular titles were already rented out, and it was at times like this when you'd gamble on something new and end up with the film that would become your favourite, the one you told all your friends about.

For many, Friday nights at Blockbuster became a tradition. The excitement of picking out the perfect movie, rushing home to pop some popcorn, and settling in for a movie night with loved ones was an experience that created cherished memories. The act of physically holding a movie in hand made the anticipation of watching it all the more palpable. It was yours for 48 hours.

The Blockbuster additions to the booth come in the form of iconic VHS covers that encase special edition Funko Pop figures, particularly from those famous Disney animated classics like Pinocchio, Toy Story, Beauty and the Beast and Fantasia. And for those more enthusiastic about chaos theory, Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum at his most Goldblum) is hiding out inside the Jurassic Park cassette case.

Jurassic Park

Close

Jurassic Park also features heavily throughout the booth as the film marks its 30th anniversary. Released in 1993, the film became the highest-grossing movie of all time when it was released and all the booths at Funkoville feature some kind of Jurassic Park memorabilia. One standout is the Hatching Raptor bursting out of an egg from the famous scene when John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) attempts to bond and imprint on the newborn velociraptor.

Scream

Close

Scream is another franchise that's been brought back by a wave of nostalgia from the 1990s, which is fitting given that the movie itself is all about subverting the tropes of the 1970s and 80s. Funko has shown off their new Scream - The Game card game, which looks like something in the vein of Clue and comes with a cool little Ghost Face figure, in case you wanted to be terrorized by a little psychopath quoting movie trivia at you.

M3GAN

Close

But it isn't just nostalgia for the sake of it at Funkoville. One of 2023's most endearing characters, the psychotic, dancing android that is M3GAN has made her Funko debut as well at SDCC, in model form too — and there's even a wonderfully demented little figuring of M3GAN's deformed head after she's been involved in a bit of scrapping.

Be sure to check out the Funkoville booth if you're at SDCC this weekend, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates from San Diego.