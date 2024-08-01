The Big Picture Funko's Bitty Pop line is expanding, now including Star Wars' Death Star and Millennium Falcon sets.

The Death Star set includes Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader figures, priced at $29.99.

Han Solo and his Millennium Falcon are featured in a set priced at $5.99.

Funko has built an empire on their vinyl Pop! figures, but their much smaller Bitty Pop line is still growing by the day. Sold either separately or in sets of four, these tiny takes on the popular collectibles were first introduced in 2023 and have since expanded to include a wide range of franchises, from The Lord of the Rings to Batman, Disney Princesses, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. More recently, however, the company has expanded the Bittyverse to include special sets for the tiny toys, starting with a recreation of Hogwarts with mini accompanying Harry Potter figures. Now, Collider can exclusively unveil the next two sets Funko is releasing, and both come from a galaxy far, far away - a Star Wars Death Star Bitty Pop Display and a Millennium Falcon Bitty Pop Ride set.

The Death Star set's main piece is the hulking battle station itself, specifically representing the Death Star II as prominently featured in Return of the Jedi with construction still underway. It acts as a display stand with 20 spots available to hold whatever other Star Wars Bitty Pops are in your collection. The package will get fans started with two new figures that represent the heads of the Empire - Emperor Palpatine and an electrified Darth Vader - and come in hard acrylic cases with a detachable bottom lid to act as a platform. Standing at around 7.75 inches tall, this display piece is on sale for $29.99 USD.

In the other set, Han Solo is given the spotlight with a Bitty Pop figure of his own that fits within his adorable little Millennium Falcon. The Falcon is considered one of sci-fi's greatest spaceships and it has a long history with the fan-favorite scoundrel, as shown in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story. When combined, the tiny vinyl collectible's head sticks out of his similarly small ship for a cute package that unites the pilot with his iconic ride. Han and the Falcon stand at roughly 0.75 and 0.9 inches tall respectively and come in similar packaging to Vader, Palpatine, and the Death Star, complete with a detachable acrylic base for displaying Han on his own. This set will also only set collectors back $5.99 USD.

What's Next for the 'Star Wars' Universe?

Close

While Funko's new toys commemorate the original trilogy that started it all, they come as Star Wars continues to explore new avenues in film and television. Following the conclusion of Leslye Headland's The Acolyte in July, fans can next look forward to Star Wars: Skeleton Crew which will be released on December 3. The series hails from Jon Watts and stars Jude Law alongside a talented group of young actors including Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong who play four children lost in the galaxy and trying to find their way home. Adding to the excitement of the series is a stacked slate of award-winning directors helming episodes of the series, including the Everything Everywhere All At Once duo Daniels, Bryce Dallas Howard, Lee Isaac Chung, and more.

Further into the future, the sci-fi franchise will eventually make its return to the big screen as well, with a load of projects in the works. First up is Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian & Grogu, a continuation of the Mando-verse coming on May 22, 2026. It's also the movie we know the most about so far, with Pedro Pascal returning as Din Djarin and Sigourney Weaver set to join him. A film centered around Daisy Ridley's Rey and the creation of a new Jedi Order is also in development and may not be far behind with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy at the helm. Other creatives, like James Mangold, Dave Filoni, Shawn Levy, and more also have projects coming at some point down the line.

The new Star Wars Bitty Pop sets will be available to purchase on Funko's official website under the Bittyverse section. Get an exclusive look at the new collectibles in the gallery above.

Stream on Disney+