Funko has announced its latest lineup of Star Wars Pop! Collectibles and other accessories of Loungefly. The collection was revealed yesterday, May 4, which is widely considered "Star Wars Day" for the play on the words "May the fourth be with you."

The Star Wars celebration figures come in different editions of Funko’s highly popular Pop! Figurines. These include the regular Pop! Vinyl editions; Vinyl Soda editions, which include a small figurine with a themed soda can; and Pop!-themed t-shirts and bags.

Pop! Vinyls in this collection will include the characters Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, Grogu, and a special character pack that includes all five characters. The Pop! Vinyl Soda lineup includes Luke Skywalker and Boba Fett. There will also be a Freddy Galaxy Pop! Tee and Pop! & Bag collection with the characters R2-D2 and more. Disney exclusives of the bunch are the Concept Series, which will include a concept version of the Pop! Figurine of Darth Vader and a two-pack of R2-D2 and C-3PO.

Loungefly’s Star Wars collection will feature several Bad Batch characters on wallets and mini backpacks as well as R2-D2 variant blind box pins and droid exclusive collector box pins. Other items include R2-D2 and C-3PO-themed cross-body bags, wallets, and wallets.

There is certainly a Star Wars item for everyone in both sets of collectibles and accessories.

For those who don't know, the Star Wars franchise was born in 1977 and took over the world as one of the most beloved sci-fi series for generations. The first installment of the original trilogy, Star Wars: A New Hope, does a wonderful job of building the world of Star Wars as the audience follows Luke Skywalker through the galaxy as he learns about the Jedi code and joins the rebellion against the Galactic Empire. With the help of his Jedi mentor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, he meets Han Solo and his co-pilot Chewbacca before they set off to rescue rebellion leader, Princess Leia, from the Sith lord, Darth Vader. This can only be described as the beginning of a classic fantasy epic set in a galaxy far, far away that changed the sci-fi genre forever.

The original spawned not just one, but two trilogies, and more recently several shows on Disney+. The Mandalorian, about a lone Mandalorian named Din who finds himself the guardian of a mischievous but adorable Yoda-like child named Grogu, has amassed a huge fan following since its premiere in 2019. The Book of Boba Fett introduced a mafia-esque element to the world of Star Wars. 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series ran for seven series and remains a solid entry into the Star Wars canon spawning fan-favorite characters like Ahsoka Tano, who made a reappearance in The Mandalorian season 2 and Book of Boba Fett; The character is expected to have a series of her own soon.

May comes with a lot of Star Wars goodies for fans to devour, not only from Funko but also from Disney+. Look forward to the Obi-Wan Kenobi series airing on May 27. Until then, check out the new Funko Pop! collection below, and May the force be with you!

