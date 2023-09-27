The Big Picture Funko has unveiled a new wave of Stranger Things Season 4 Pop figures, featuring the main characters in their finale outfits.

The latest season of Stranger Things solidified the series as one of the best horror stories ever told, with a brilliant big bad and a Jaws-like grand scale.

The exact release date for Stranger Things' final season is still uncertain due to production delays caused by strikes, but the WGA strike has concluded, bringing hope for a timely return.

In terms of horror, one of the most popular modern franchises around has been Stranger Things. The epic Netflix series finished its forth cinematic-like season last year and, due to the Hollywood strikes, fans will be waiting a bit longer than usual for the series to return for its final season. However, Funko is now making the wait a little easier as they have just unveiled their newest Pop wave for Stranger Things Season 4.

A part of the company’s “Funkoween” event, the normal figures for the latest wave include Eleven, Jonathan, Henry (001), Robin, Nancy, Dustin, and Eddie. All our heroes are seen as they appeared in the finale of Season 4. Robin has her military outfit on that she got from the surplus store, Nancy’s armed to the teeth, Dustin has his sword and shield, and Eddie’s making the ultimate sacrifice playing Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” on his guitar. The special editions for the wave include an Entertainment Earth exclusive black light version of Eddie and a Target exclusive black light version of Vecna. There’s also a Hot Topic exclusive version of a fiery Vecna attached to his central hub. In addition to that, Eleven’s finale Pop will have a battle damaged Chase variant. However, somehow these great new exclusive figures aren't the best part because the horrific chef’s kiss of this seemingly final Season 4 line is the Pop! Town rendition of Vecna and the Creel House.

Season 4 Elevated ‘Stranger Things’

While Stranger Things was already a smash hit before Season 4, the latest nightmare cemented the series as one of the best horror stories ever told. Whether it was the franchise finally getting a brilliant big bad in Vecna or the larger Jaws-like grand scale of the narrative, by the time the credits rolled on Season 4, it felt like you watched a 10-hour movie. That’s literal because the final episode alone was almost two and half hours long. It cranked up the horror, the 80s atmosphere, and the rich character moments that dropped you in the middle of a gigantic horror feast. There were so many stand out pop culture defining moments, but just speaking on the finale, fans are still recovering from the emotional rollercoaster. Things like us losing Eddie, Hopper reuniting with the Hawkin’s crew, or the jaw dropping cliffhanger which saw The Upside Down seemingly merge with our real world, set up the final season perfectly.

When’s ‘Stranger Things’ Final Season Releasing?

There’s no exact timetable yet for when Stranger Things will return for its fifth and final season. Before the WGA strike began in May it was revealed that the season would begin production that month. Obviously that didn’t happen in solidarity with the writers and the later SAG-AFTRA strike in July made it even more unclear when the season would resume production. However, as most of us know by now, there is some light at the end of the tunnel with the WGA strike concluding on Wednesday. The Stranger Things writers even celebrated by posting a small message on social media letting fans know that they were back to work. All the focus is on the actor’s strike now and, once that gets settled, Season 5’s filming date will become more clear. Until then, you can pre-order Funko’s latest wave of Stranger Things Pops on Entertainment Earth’s website. The figures can be previewed down below.

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko