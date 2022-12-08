Combining two genres frequently produces excellent results since they will support one another. Drama and thriller, science fiction and comedy, or horror and so on have all been combined by filmmakers in the past to readily appeal to and please all fans. However, the most popular genre must be action movies because it is not only fascinating but also gives the audience the thrill of their wildest dreams.

RELATED: 10 Most Dramatic Action Movies, Ranked

Sticking to action can work, but humor is always welcome. The great formula of combining action and comedy in movies has been blooming in the twenty-first century with so many notable works.

'Spy' (2015)

Spy follows Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy), the unsung hero of CIA’s most perilous missions who is also an inconspicuous, desk-bound analyst. However, when her partner disappears, she offers to go deep undercover to penetrate a dangerous arms dealer's world and avert a major problem.

Instead of relying solely on cheap jokes and unnecessary action sequences, Spy is a witty, violent, and thrilling movie with a clever script and superb direction. The movie delivers exactly and elegantly what the title promises with a perfect balance of comedy and action and McCarthy’s explosive performance.

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy’s 5 Best Performances So Far

'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok is the third installment in the Thor franchise and continues to follow Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who is imprisoned on the alien planet Sakaar, and is pitted against The Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in a brutal gladiatorial match. He must escape to stop the all-powerful Hela (Cate Blanchett) from eradicating the Asgardian civilization and Earth.

The excitement, fun, and candy-colored enjoyment that director Taika Waititi brings into the movie have an exhilarating effect that distinguishes itself from other MCU movies. Furthermore, Hemsworth is able to fully embody the character thanks to Waititi's direction and the utilization of his inherent wit and comedic timing.

'The Nice Guy' (2016)

The Nice Guy, which is set in 1977 Los Angeles, centers on a mismatched duo of a private detective (Ryan Gosling) and a tough enforcer (Russell Crowe) who must team up to investigate the disappearance of a teenage girl (Margaret Qualley) and the unsolved death of a porn star.

Director Shane Black masterfully combines humor and action with extraordinary circumstances and witty conversation. Every time they appear together on film, the mismatched duo of Gosling and Crowe has an unanticipated effect that both advances the plot and adds enjoyment. It meets all the criteria for not only a great buddy comedy but a great film in general.

'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is a standalone sequel to the 2016 Suicide Squad which continues to follow a group of prisoners joining a task force known as the “Suicide Squad” in exchange for lighter sentences. In the 2021 film, the team’s dispatched to the island nation of Corto Maltese in South America to wipe out any evidence of the enormous alien starfish Starro the Conqueror before it is taken over by the local authorities.

The movie has a particularly rowdy and chaotic heartbeat regardless of its flaws. Gunn not only delivers an entertaining and original superhero story, but he also unexpectedly shows empathy and understanding for those who are frequently portrayed as villains in a society that never allows them to be seen in any other light.

RELATED: 10 DC Characters That Would Be Perfect For a Future 'Suicide Squad'

'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

Hot Fuzz revolves around two policemen Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) and Danny Butterman (Nick Frost), who are looking into a string of grisly and inexplicable deaths in a West Country village after two actors are found decapitated.

Action, humor, drama, and tension are all expertly balanced by director Edgar Wright. Moreover, the fact that the plot or the characters are never compromised for laughs makes the movie much funnier. This movie pulls nothing back and fires away with loads of chuckles, doing everything from paying tribute to Michael Bay's camera motions to kissing an elderly woman straight in the kisser.

RELATED: From 'Hot Fuzz' to 'The Story of the Kelly Gang': 7 Great Westerns Not Set In The American Old West

'Kung Fu Hustle' (2004)

Set in the 1940s in a small town controlled by the Axe Gang in Canton, China, Kung Fu Hustle centers on Sing (Stephen Chow), who is fervently seeking membership. He accidentally enters a shantytown run by eccentric landowners who turn out to be the world's best kung-fu masters. Sing’s action eventually resulted in a fierce kung-fu battle between the Axe Gang and the slumlords.

The movie succeeds because of its superbly choreographed martial arts fights, absurd but entertaining comedic scenes, and fantastic visual effects. Chow also did a fantastic job acting and directing, upping the fun factor of the movie with his facial expressions.

'American Made' (2017)

American Made is based on the story of Barry Seal, played by Tom Cruise, a former TWA pilot who later served as a cocaine smuggler for the Medellin Cartel in the 1980s after flying missions for the CIA. Seal then cooperated with the DEA as an informant in order to avoid being sentenced to prison.

Barry Seal is an alluring figure thanks to Cruise's magnetism and exhibiting in his story the most daring aspect of the American dream. Even though the movie has its shortcomings, Cruise’s presence and performance, along with the fantastic blend of action and comedy brought by Doug Liman, it’s still one of the must-see films of this genre.

'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005)

Upon arriving in Los Angeles for an unexpected audition, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang follows a small-time thief (Robert Downey Jr.) disguised as an actor. He finds himself embroiled in a murder investigation alongside his high school dream girl and a detective who has been preparing him for his impending role.

Despite all the carnage and gore, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang turns out to be an incredibly amicable and unexpectedly moralistic movie. The tone and the movie's genre fit Downey Jr.'s usual style perfectly, enhancing the pleasure and making the action and comic scenes in the movie more pleasant.

'Game Night' (2018)

Game Night follows a married couple, Max (Jason Bateman) and Annie’s (Rachel McAdams) game night with their friends which quickly becomes a genuine mystery after one of them gets abducted. From there, a string of robberies, break-ins, murders, and lies occur.

Game Night is a rare, pleasant modern comedy that is constantly amusing and full of dark goofball antics. The characters deviate from normalcy to better match false resolutions, contrary to the script's intention to lighten the seriousness of the situation. Additionally, the movie's action sequences are not as professional as other action-comedies, but that doesn't stop them from being entertaining.

'Free Guy' (2021)

Free Guy tells the story of a bank teller, played by Ryan Reynolds, who learns that he is an NPC (non-player character) in a massively multiplayer online game. He then teams up with another player to uncover proof that the CEO of that gaming company stole the player's game's source code.

Free Guy is a complete blast from beginning to end, featuring innovative world-building, an intriguing concept of intellectual property, and video games. The film, which is full of wit, humor, action, and lots of heart, doesn't overlook the movie's message in favor of its action and visuals but aims to achieve perfection in all areas. Moreover, Reynolds gives a trademark comedic performance, upping the comedy factor of the movie.

NEXT: From 'John Wick' to 'Mad Max': 10 Best Action Movies with Titles Named After Main Characters