13 'Family Guy' (1999 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 64%

Family Guy centered on the Griffin Family in Rhode Island. Peter Griffin (voiced by Seth MacFarlane), a middle-class man who lives with his housewife, Lois (Alex Borstein), his daughter Meg (Mila Kunis), his sons Chris (Seth Green) and Stewie (MacFarlane) along with their talking dog, Brian (MacFarlane). Family Guy relies on presenting the most ridiculous situations that these characters encounter.

Due to its unfiltered dark humor about adult subjects and occasionally less serious tone, the show is undoubtedly popular with adults. Moreover, the fact that the series is currently one of the longest-running animated shows and hasn't yet shown any indications of ending is evidence of both its high quality and the devotion of its viewers.

12 'South Park' (1997 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

Behind Colorado's tallest mountains, is a small town called South Park. South Park centers on the lives Stan Marsh (Trey Parker), Eric Cartman (Parker), Kyle Broflovski (Matt Stone), and Kenny (Stone). These four boys tackle hard-heavy topics and the satirical TV show often surpasses the line of jokes that are no longer considered funny.

The show somehow succeeds because South Park is so heedlessly absurd and eager to shock, and its original and perceptive critiques of the media, politics, and celebrity hysteria continue to challenge authority. It's also complimented to be a balanced mixture between a family-friendly version of The Simpsons and a more mature comedy side of Family Guy.

11 'Futurama' (1999 - 2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

Futurama centers around Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a professional slacker who is cryogenically stored for a thousand years and then resurrected on December 31, 2999. Along with the robot Bender (John DiMaggio) and one-eyed Leela (Katey Sagal), Fry gets employment at an interplanetary delivery service.

Created by The Simpsons’ creator, Matt Groening, thus, viewers can expect it to move at a breakneck pace, propelled by brand-new concepts, witty one-liners, visual jokes, and the required cheeky references.

10 'The Simpsons' (1989 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Whether it's celebrity cameos, life lessons, or the uncanny predictions from The Simpsons, the show continues to be the longest-running scripted animated TV show on FOX. The Simpsons follow the lives of the Simpson family and the residents of Springfield. Besides its many dysfunctional and eccentric characters, the TV show is known for its running gags such as Bart's prank calls, Bart's pranks on Homer, or Homer's internal conversation. These are only a handful of the jokes viewers are likely to catch in any episode.

The Simpsons is one of the most well-known American adult animations that introduces viewers to nearly 30 seasons of mishaps and adventures. On a televised schedule, no less, Springfield residents provide original tales, savage jabs, and insightful lectures on family every week that adult viewers feel just like home.

9 'Bob's Burgers' (2011 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Bob Belcher (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) is the proud owner of a hamburger restaurant in the TV show, Bob's Burgers. Bob's family: Linda, Tina, Gene, and Louise work with Bob, but don't share his enthusiasm for selling burgers. Bob's Burgers relies on its witty banter between the characters and the outrageous situations the Belcher family runs into.

Even though Bob's Burgers may not be fully kid-friendly, this program embraces the silliness and messiness of the normal American family. By having a genuine plot and weird, humorous, fully-realized characters, the show honors the term "sitcom" and manages to perfectly recreate the culture-skewing sarcastic tones that made The Simpsons so popular in its early seasons.

8 'Archer' (2009 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

H. Jon Benjamin voices Sterling Archer as an arrogant self-entitled spy. Even though Archer may be skilled in carrying out espionage missions, there is no doubt that his plans or missions tend to go off the rails. He is not the only spy in the show, but his colleagues are less likely to support him in his missions.

Archer is a hilarious, bleak adult cartoon with sharp observations about the workplace and global espionage. Moreover, the characters, superb banter, and voice acting kept the program moving even when it occasionally lacked a strong plot.

7 'Rick & Morty' (2013 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Rick Sanchez (voiced by Justin Roiland) is a mad scientist and considerably a poor role model for Morty. Morty (Roiland) is a worried 14-year-old and Rick's grandson who worries about whatever Rick brewed up in his lab. Rick drags Morty on intergalactic missions where they have to escape dangerous creatures. Rick and Morty combine strange plotlines with witty remarks.

Rick and Morty has evolved into one of the sharpest, most peculiar, nerdiest comedies on television as well as a study on world-building and narrative thanks to its brilliant color splashes, improvised voice acting, and deeply structured science fiction adventures.

6 'The Venture Bros.' (2003 - 2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

The Venture Bros. follows the lives and exploits of the Venture family, who are led by their super-scientist father Dr. Thaddeus "Rusty" Venture (voiced by James Urbaniak), who is emotionally unstable, immoral, and underachieving. When not battling his inept arch-enemy, Venture must contend at home with a crazy bodyguard and his two dimwitted sons.

The creators of this show are skilled at keeping the plots interesting and new while continually revealing new aspects of each character. The Venture Bros. also doesn't hold back from addressing a variety of adult problems that feel weighty in live-action movies. It's one of the best Adult Swim shows streaming today.

5 'BoJack Horseman' (2014 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

BoJack Horseman's (voiced by Will Arnett) fame peaked in the 90s. He once was the leading star in the fictional TV show "Horsin' Around," but now he seemed invisible among the rest of society. BoJack Horseman employs dark comedy from tragic and toxic situations to reveal the struggles of its characters.

There is a sorrowful undertone to the series despite the sharp writing, nuanced gags, and hilarious situations. Also, BoJack is one of the most human characters on television despite being a horse. When the series depicts issues around mental health, such as depression and suicide, it stands out in the animated environment due to the delicate balance between drama and humor and is far more gratifying.

4 'Solar Opposites' (2020 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Many people might not talk with their next-door neighbors, or even know them, but what if your next-door neighbors were aliens? In the 2020 Hulu TV show, Solar Opposites, Terry (voiced by Thomas Middleditch), Korvo (Roiland), Jesse (Mark Mack), and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) left their planet and landed on Earth in America. Together with their slug pet named "Pupa," they try to "fit in" and gain human acceptance.

The peculiarity of Solar Opposites makes it stand out from the other animated comedies on the market, and its chaotic mood may be just the silly diversion you need right now. Additionally, the best part of this show is watching situations grow from little misunderstandings to catastrophes that might wipe out a whole city or disrupt the fabric of time.

3 'Central Park' (2020 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Central Park is the most famous park in the United States and is located in the middle of Manhattan. The animated TV show Central Park, follows a group of New Yorkers who either want to preserve the manmade wonder or exploit it as a real-estate opportunity.

Featuring some unforgettable melodies that make Broadway feel fortunate that they are from an animated television series, Central Park is a welcome dose of family-friendly humor. Environmental warnings and a torch for human decency are among its entertaining themes, making it so modern and timely.

2 'Big Mouth' (2017 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%

The birds and the bees talk takes on a whole new meaning in the animated TV show Big Mouth. Big Mouth takes the important and, for some teenagers, the uncomfortable topic of puberty and puts a lighter spin on it. Nick Kroll voices Nick Birch, a teenager who's just understanding all the signs of puberty along with his other teenage friends, and who better to teach or terrorize them than a bunch of monsters.

Big Mouth stunned many by showing that it was much more than just a never-ending stream of crude jokes and that it was actually a sensitively rendered meditation on growing up. Moreover, strong and creative voice acting, believable friendships, and, for the most part, witty lewdness characterize this show, leaving audiences to wonder "What did I just watch?"

1 'Gravity Falls' (2012 - 2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Gravity Falls follows the exploits of Dipper Pines (Jason Ritter) and his twin sister, Mabel (Kristen Schaal), who spend the summer with their great-uncle Stan (Alex Hirsch) in the enigmatic titular town which is home to several strange occurrences and supernatural beings.

Gravity Falls may be geared for children 12 and under, but it has plenty to offer everyone: it's clever, humorous, and occasionally even spooky, but what's most amazing about the series is that it keeps getting better after each episode. Its iconic status and flawless rating on the platform makes it a very worthwhile show to check out.

