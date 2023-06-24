Some may say that a hero in a movie is only as interesting as the villain they're facing. While heroes are important, villains are the ones who bring a movie to life and raise the stakes, whether by terrifying the audience or providing unlimited entertainment.

In the animated movie world, there have been many great villains, but the ones who make audiences laugh stand out above all the rest. These villains have comedy down to a tee and become one of the most memorable parts of their respective films, and according to Reddit, these are the best ones found in animation.

10 Hades in 'Hercules' (1997)

Image via Disney

Who knew the Greek God of the underworld could have such a sense of humor? Apparently, Disney did when they drew up Hades in their film Hercules. Hades plans to destroy Zeus and Mount Olympus, but he knows that to do so, he needs Hercules out of his way.

RELATED: 10 Best Disney End Credit Songs, Ranked

Voiced by James Woods, Hades is not the type of villain that will send a chill down your spine. He's sassy and sarcastic, with a clever wit that seems to outpace every character around him. He steals the show and always has the audience laughing. Reddit user erniebarguckle213 says, "This might be Disney heresy, but I've always found Hades to be more funny than the Genie."

9 Yzma and Kronk in 'The Emperor's New Groove' (2000)

Image via Disney

Yzma is the mastermind, with Kronk as her faithful henchman in The Emperor's New Groove. Yzma seeks to get rid of the Emperor, but due to some incompetence and mixups, he accidentally turns him into a llama instead and has to find new solutions to get rid of him.

From the wrong levers pulled to the hilarious back and forth of the characters, it's hard to think of a villainous duo that brings the comedy quite like Yzma and Kronk do. Many Redditors have these villains at the top of their favorites list, with the user phantom_avenger expressing, "Yzma and Kronk will always stand at the top of the list for me; it was 'champagne casting' at its finest! Eartha Kitt with her energetic voice acting, and Patrick Warburton using just his natural voice to steal the show."

8 Megamind from 'Megamind' (2010)

Image via DreamWorks

Megamind is perhaps not so simple to frame as a regular villain vs. hero movie...or a supervillain, as Megamind might call himself. In this movie, the villain is the protagonist, who struggles after he seemingly kills the town hero and becomes bored, leading to him creating a fake hero to battle.

With the voice of the always-funny Will Ferrell as Megamind, the jokes are nonstop in this comedy. It deconstructs the stereotypes surrounding typical superhero movies and teaches its audience that everything is about presentation. Multiple Reddit users agree Megamind is a top comedic villain, both in animation and out.

7 Lord Farquaad from 'Shrek' (2001)

Image via DreamWorks Animation

Shrek is the kind of movie that brilliantly parodies fairytales and princess stories, and the villain in its first film, Lord Farquaad, only enhances the spectacle. Lord Farquaad is a ruler who is anti-fairytale creatures and dumps them all in Shrek's swamp while also enlisting the ogre's help to rescue the bride he seeks.

RELATED:From 'Shrek' to 'Shaun of the Dead': 10 Movies That Parody a Genre While Also Being Great Examples of That Genre

Voiced by the incredible John Lithgow, Lord Farquaad is undisputedly unlikable and clearly thinks a bit too highly of himself. But the way it's played is quite simply funny, and it's hard not to laugh as he casually tells his subjects some of them may die in service to him. Redditor Business-Tourist6292, "Lord Farquaad in Shrek is hilarious. His total arrogance and Napolean complex are so much funnier than it has a right to be."

6 Lord Business from 'The Lego Movie' (2014)

Image via Warner Bros.

Everything is awesome in The Lego Movie! The hero Emmett is tasked as the chosen one destined to save the Lego world from the evil Lord Business, a tyrant who refuses to let anything stand in the way of his view of perfection.

Lord Business believes that everything belongs in its proper place, and Legos shouldn't be mixing worlds. Might not sound like the premise for a funny villain, but with Will Ferrell once again lending his voice to the character, he comes alive and adds even more comedy to the fun movie. As Reddit user Specialist_Heron_986 simply states, "Lord Business from The Lego Movie. That guy was hilarious."

5 "Bowler Hat Guy"/Goob from 'Meet the Robinsons' (2007)

Image via Disney

Meet the Robinsons is the ideal movie for anyone who has ever had big dreams for the future. Bowler Hat Guy (Stephen Anderson) is the film's antagonist, but there's something decidedly quirky about him, and audiences eventually realize he's not exactly a typical villain. Bowler Hat Guy, later revealed as Goob, simply wanted a family and belonging like everyone else.

He was never really meant to be a bad guy, and with all his hilarious hijinks trying to harm the protagonist, Lewis, and his skewed views on events, that's clear to see. Redditors love him, including mercyflush90, who says, "Goob from Meet the Robinsons. I cracked up at the scene in the hallway where all these kids are being nice to Goob and even inviting him over to play, and he just ignores them and narrates that they all hated him."

4 Lord Shen from 'Kung Fu Panda 2' (2011)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Kung Fu Panda 2 is the perfect sequel to the first film, with the hero, Po, now facing off against the sinister peacock, Lord Shen (Gary Oldman). Shen has a plot to conquer China and destroy kung fu once and for all, and he won't let anything get in his way.

Shen is portrayed as very ambitious and murderous, with little regard for any lives he may destroy in his quest to take over China, which is not usually the mark of someone humorous. However, something about him still manages to be funny, with Gary Oldman perfectly playing his voice. Reddit user mrtipbull writes, "He was ruthless yet funny."

3 Big Jack Horner from 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Image via DreamWorks

Some movies may try to give an emotional backstory to their villains or garner some empathy to explain why they became the bad guys they are. But Big Jack Horner in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish throws all that out of the window.

Big Jack is evil simply because he wants to be: there are no redeeming qualities here. However, that's precisely part of what makes this villain one that audiences loved to laugh at, combined with the brilliant comedian John Mulaney lending his voice to the character. Redditor _JR28_ explains, "The ways he casually acknowledges he’s a heinous person far beyond redemption and is just owning his villainy is hysterical."

2 Syndrome from 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Image via Disney/Pixar

The Incredibles introduced audiences to an idea of what could happen in the ordinary lives of superheroes and the impact on the people they interact with. When young Buddy gets rejected by Mr. Incredible as a sidekick, he eventually grows up to become the villainous Syndrome.

RELATED:10 Pixar Movie Jokes That Were Aimed Toward Adults

Cold, calculated, and egotistical, Syndrome leans hard into his revenge fantasy against costumed heroes and the Incredible family. Voiced by Jason Lee, his one-liners and witty dialogue bring laughs and amusement to the film, and multiple Redditors agree. Sodsavage says, "How is this not the #1 answer... Lee killed it."

1 Scar from 'The Lion King' (1994)

Image via Disney

Be prepared for one of Disney's most iconic villains of all time, Scar, in The Lion King. Scar has spent a long time living in the shadow of his brother Mufasa, the king and leader of the pride, and finally has come up with a plot to become king himself.

Actor Jeremy Irons brought Scar to life with his voice, perfectly portraying this character's dry wit and sarcasm. With memorable lines that had audiences roaring with laughter, it's easy to see why many fans love Scar. Reddit user RecipeLongjumping532 says, "Scar — loved his deadpan humor and sarcasm."

KEEP READING: From 'The Lion King' to 'Kinky Boots,' Movies That Became Tony-Winning Musicals