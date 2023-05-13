Animated comedy television has been an essential cornerstone of TV entertainment ever since series like The Simpsons and South Park broke new ground in the medium back in the 80s and 90s. While both of those series remain striking stalwarts of adult animation, they have also inspired a litany of successors which have built upon their legacies and expanded what TV animation is capable of.

Some shows have dialed up their satirical elements to offer a more pointed social commentary while others have blended their comedic elements with genres like sci-fi, spy thrillers, and even hard-hitting drama to superb effect. From Netflix originals to Adult Swim classics, these 10 animated series stand as some of the funniest television shows ever aired.

10 'Bob’s Burgers' (2011-)

Image via FOX

By 2011, it seemed most animated hit series were using their cartoonish appeal to target and lampoon American culture. Bob’s Burgers definitely still does that to a degree, but it also places an emphasis on daffy comedy which has given it an endearing freewheeling momentum.

The series, which follows the misadventures of a burger restaurateur and his oddball family, didn’t get off to the best of starts with the first season garnering mixed reviews, but it has since found its feet, carving out its own goofy niche within the ensemble of animated television comedy.

9 'Rick and Morty' (2013-)

Image via Adult Swim

While there have been funnier series with larger fan followings, few series – animated or live action – have had such a pointed cultural impact as Rick and Morty. A meshing of animated comedy, science-fiction adventure, and underlying character drama, the hit series found a balance which is as unique as it is bizarre.

The important thing though is it works wonderfully well, with fans being drawn to the series’ frenzied comedy, striking characters, and even its sneaky, occasional touches of truly masterful storytelling. It will be fascinating to see how the series progresses with disgraced creator and voice actor Justin Roiland being axed ahead of the upcoming season.

8 'Futurama' (1999-2023)

Image via Fox

While it struggled to break free of the shadow cast by The Simpsons for much of its tenure, Futurama has come to be celebrated as a pivotal animated comedy series. From creator Matt Groening, it boasts his irreverent sense of humor laced with pop-culture references and social commentary, and creatively mixed it with a futuristic sci-fi setting.

The series itself follows an immature slacker who, after accidentally being kept in cryosleep for 1000 years, finds work at an intergalactic delivery company and befriends his colorful colleagues. Propped up by its spectacular characters, the series maintained its sharp comedic edge throughout its entire run which is a commendable achievement in itself.

7 'Metalocalypse' (2006-2013)

Image via Adult Swim

Infused with everything from blood and gore to strong crude humor, apocalyptic schemes, and music mayhem, Adult Swim’s hit heavy metal series Metalocalypse was a high-octane sensation of the highest caliber. It follows global music phenomenon Dethklok, a death metal band whose powerful influence sees the U.S. government try to quell them through a great many eccentric and dastardly ploys.

Beneath the surface-level chaos though, the series dedicates a surprising amount of time to exploring the insecurities of its characters, often with hilarious though poignant results. Complimented by its great music, criticism of the music industry, and vast array of A-list guest stars, it exudes a brand of reckless, infectious fun which is easily enjoyed.

6 ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ (1999-)

Image via Nickelodeon

Animated comedy takes on a different form entirely when primarily directed at younger audiences. Amid the litany of children’s shows to have come about in recent decades, there are but few which have been warmly received by adult viewers, with SpongeBob SquarePants chief among them.

The series follows the misadventures of a Sponge fry cook living in the underwater city of Bikini Bottom. From its ludicrous absurdity to visual gags, delightfully dumb jokes, and colorful array of memorable characters, the series has been accumulated fans ever since it premiered in 1999.

5 ‘Tom and Jerry’ (1940-)

Image via HBO Max

It’s one of the greatest television rivalries of all time and has made for some of the most hilarious moments in animation history. Created in 1940, Tom and Jerry quite simply focuses on the fights between adversaries Tom, a house cat, and Jerry, an elusive mouse.

The cartoonish violence escalates to some absurd levels throughout the duo’s escapades. Its prolific use of slapstick comedy has entertained audiences of all ages for years though, as has its brilliantly simple character work and its ability to shift perspectives as necessary to build up to hilarious visual gags.

4 ‘Archer’ (2009-)

Image via FXX

While plenty of animated series have done it since, Archer was arguably the first to regularly tackle such weighted and mature themes while breaking into mainstream consciousness. It tracks a troubled secret agent and his dysfunctional co-constituents as they complete missions for the International Secret Intelligence Service in a global Cold War-esque setting.

It is easy to highlight the series’ sublime lampooning of spy thrillers like the Bond films (and it does that with excellence), but it has also drawn high praise for its commentary on the male fantasy as well as its crude humor, exceptional voice cast, and astute characterization.

3 ‘Family Guy’ (1999-)

Image via Fox

If The Simpsons and South Park have long been the two dominant forces of adult animated comedy, then not far behind them has been Family Guy. Coming from the comedy mind of Seth MacFarlane, the series focuses on members and friends of the dysfunctional Rhode Island family, the Griffins.

It has garnered a significant fanbase throughout its 21 seasons with its use of blue humor, pop-culture references, lampooning of American culture, and its striking implementation of cutaway gags. Such is the series’ popularity that is has spawned a number of spin-off shows, parody movies, and even crossover episodes with The Simpsons among other hit animated shows.

2 ‘BoJack Horseman’ (2014-2020)

Image via Netflix

Arguably the most ambitious animated series ever put to screen, BoJack Horseman excelled not only as a riveting comedy, but as a scathing satire of celebrity lifestyles and a somber character drama as well. It follows the titular horse (voiced immaculately by Will Arnett), a washed-up television actor whose life has deteriorated to re-living past glories and escaping his reality through drug addiction and alcoholism.

The series blends absurd cartoonish comedy with poignant, blind-siding drama to offer a complex viewing experience which garnered a passionate fanbase. The series earned widespread critical acclaim due to its thematic resonance and comedic brilliance, and still stands as one of Netflix’s most daring and divine original series.

1 ‘Looney Tunes Cartoons’ (1930-)

Image via HBO Max

Consisting of a multitude of comedy skits featuring some of the most beloved and iconic cartoon characters ever created, Looney Tunes Cartoons paved the way television animation the way we know it today. Dating back to the 1930s, the series produced one sensation after another, from Bugs Bunny’s run-ins with Daffy Duck and Elma Fudd to the hilarious rivalry between Wylie Coyote and Roadrunner.

The kid-friendly series utilized slapstick comedy, exaggerated characterizations, and witty writing as its primary sources of comedy. It’s a testament to the show’s brilliance and ability to evolve over time that it remains such a renowned pop-culture icon over almost 100 years after it first aired.

