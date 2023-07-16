There are undeniably plenty of movies produced in Asia - or with predominantly Asian casts - that are serious in nature, be they acclaimed drama, action, or horror movies. Countries like South Korea, Japan, and China have had thriving film industries for decades now, and it's no secret that a range of amazing movies have come out of Asian countries, or been directed in places like America with Asian filmmakers and casts.

But the movies categorizable as comedies shouldn't be overlooked, even if they sometimes get overshadowed by movies from other genres. In the interest of highlighting some of the funniest Asian-led movies of all time, the following movies represent some of the best comedies made in Asia and/or featuring predominantly Asian casts. They are ranked below, roughly in order from great to greatest (it should be stressed they are all very good, though).

10 'Tampopo' (1985)

Image via Toho Co., Ltd.

There's no doubt about it: Tampopo is a pretty wild movie, but its unique tone and borderline anarchic style are some of the reasons why it's so widely loved. It was spoken of by director Jūzō Itami as a "Noodle Western," and it honestly has a narrative that's hard to describe succinctly, with a ton of characters and a fast pace that sees various subplots being jumped between throughout.

RELATED: Legendary Japanese Directors Who Aren't Akira Kurosawa or Hayao Miyazaki

This Japanese film's a blast to watch though, and revolves mostly around a noodle shop, the people who work there, and its customers, all the while using its various storylines to successfully comment on broad things like food and love. There are some strange moments here and there, and a surprisingly graphic scene where a turtle is killed on-screen, but it's otherwise a very successful - and breezy - comedy.

9 'The Wedding Banquet' (1993)

Image via The Samuel Goldwyn Company

An underrated romantic comedy that deserves more love, The Wedding Banquet was one of Ang Lee's earliest movies, and his first one that's describable as a romance. It revolves around a gay Taiwanese man living in New York City who needs to arrange a fake marriage with a Chinese woman to appease his parents back in Taiwan, who don't know he's gay.

Things get chaotic when the parents arrive in New York to plan the wedding, leading to plenty of misunderstandings that are at first played for laughs, though ultimately become more serious in the film's second half. This makes The Wedding Banquet more of a romantic dramedy than a direct rom-com, but it still manages to have plenty of humor while featuring a mostly Asian cast.

8 'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

It can't be understated how much of a hit Crazy Rich Asians was when it got released back in 2018, and the way it signified how modern American movies could be huge international successes while having Asian-led casts. It follows a young couple going to Singapore for a wedding, only for the woman in the couple - who doesn't come from wealth - to be shocked by the extravagant lives the others at the wedding live.

It was an American production with predominantly English dialogue, but featured cast members of Asian-American or Asian descent, including Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, and Ken Jeong. It was a huge success and box office hit, and stands as one of the most successful romantic comedies of the past few years.

7 'The Good, The Bad, The Weird' (2008)

As you might expect from the title, the South Korean film The Good, The Bad, The Weird has more than a few similarities to the classic Sergio Leone Western The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. Both share the same broad premise, which involves three shady characters competing with each other as they all search for a fortune buried somewhere in the desert.

RELATED: The Most Action-Packed Classic Westerns of All Time, Ranked

The Good, The Bad, The Weird is much more explosive than the classic movie with which it almost shares a name, though, as on top of being a Western, it's also an exciting action movie and a fairly broad comedy. It's ridiculously entertaining, and goes by at a remarkably quick pace for a movie that's over two hours long.

6 'Kung Fu Hustle' (2004)

Stephen Chow is a Hong Kong actor/filmmaker well-known for his various wild comedies, with many feeling like spoofs of well-worn genres. His 2002 film Shaolin Soccer, for example, spoofs the sports movie genre by adding comedic martial arts to its soccer scenes, and then 2004's Kung Fu Hustle does something similar, but for kung fu movies.

It's about gangsters, kung fu masters, and a supposed chosen one all clashing in a series of over-the-top fights, with the film overall feeling a great deal like a live-action cartoon. It's almost overwhelming at times, but it's also the kind of movie that's essentially impossible to not have fun with, making it a great comedy.

5 'The Farewell' (2019)

Image via A24

The Farewell's a movie that gets both comedy and drama out of a premise that revolves around a clash of cultures. It's about a young Asian-American woman who finds herself conflicted about how the older members of her family are handling the news regarding her grandmother getting a terminal diagnosis from a doctor, as they want to keep the truth of it from the grandmother.

It was a Chinese/American co-production, and like Crazy Rich Asians released the year before, The Farewell features a cast of both Asian-American and Asian actors. It is a dramedy, so it gets pretty sad at points, but it balances those heavier moments with a gentle and effective sense of humor, making for a heartfelt, funny, and always entertaining watch.

4 'Tora-san, Our Lovable Tramp' (1969)

Tora-san is the name of a Japanese film series that had 50 installments over 50 years: all released between 1969 and 2019. The films largely follow an incredibly unlucky, sometimes frustrating, but ultimately endearing man named Tora, who's constantly falling in love with different women, only for the relationships to never last; sometimes for tragic reasons, and sometimes for amusing ones.

RELATED: From the MCU to 'Star Wars': The Longest Film Series of All Time

Tora-san, Our Lovable Tramp is the first movie in the series, and serves as an extremely funny and bittersweet introduction to Tora and various other characters who remain parts of the series over the years. The films overall are underrated and not spoken about much outside Japan, but are deserving of attention for how consistent, funny, and ultimately emotional they largely are.

3 'The Legend of Drunken Master' (1994)

Image via Golden Harvest Company

Jackie Chan's well-known outside Hong Kong for the various action/comedy movies he's made in Hollywood, but none of his English-language films stack up to the earlier ones that he made throughout the 1970s, 1980s, and the early 1990s in Hong Kong.

They're not all comedic by any means, but some of them combine slapstick comedy and ferocious action in a dazzling way, with none being better in this regard than 1994's The Legend of Drunken Master. It sees Jackie Chan's character getting caught up in a plot that involves fighting foreigners who want to steal Chinese artifacts, leading to alcohol-assisted fights, physical comedy, and some surprisingly wince-inducing violence... all in a day's work for a Jackie Chan still in his prime.

2 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Image via A24

To call Everything Everywhere All at Once just a comedy would be somewhat misleading, as it's far more than that. It's perhaps the ultimate multiverse movie, using the potential of infinite universes to tell an epic story that involves martial arts, goofy comedy, family drama, romance, intricate science-fiction concepts, and just about anything else you could think of.

It's a movie that features ridiculous concepts that are originally introduced as one-off jokes, only to be pushed further while also becoming funnier, and then sometimes eventually being used to be poignant (take the hot dog fingers, the whole Raccacoonie subplot, or the talking rocks, for example). It's exceedingly weird, but also very emotional, genuinely exciting, and often hilarious, and features a talented cast that includes Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and James Hong.

1 'Eat Drink Man Woman' (1994)

Ang Lee romance/comedy/drama

One year after making the excellent The Wedding Banquet, Ang Lee returned to the realm of romantic dramedies to make a film that was even better with 1994's Eat Drink Man Woman. It's a movie set in Taiwan that revolves around a father's relationship with his three young daughters, all of whom find themselves in romantic relationships of varying levels of stability.

It's also comparable to Tampopo, because it has a huge emphasis on food, and will make anyone who watches it hungry. It suggests that humans have just as much of an appetite for love as they do for actual food, and explores this idea in a tender, romantic, and often very funny way, making it one of the best Asian-led dramedies of all time.

NEXT: The Best Movies of 1994, Ranked