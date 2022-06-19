It is truly astonishing how the superhero genre has evolved from the pulp vigilantes of yore to the titans of pop culture that we either revere emphatically or have grown irritated with currently. The mythology, tropes, and iconography of the superhero are so well-known at this point that they so easily lend themselves to parody or satire. And many such works already exist.

For longer than you would think, a variety of movies and shows have taken humorous jabs at superhero characters, narratives, and themes, sometimes in sincere jest, while in other instances, with straightforward mockery. There are efforts that naturally succeed better at this than others, but it is always fun to see what the industry comes up with, especially nowadays.

'Mystery Men' (1999)

The metropolis of Champion City has long been protected by its chief superhero Captain Amazing (Greg Kinnear). But with the increasing lack of sensational crime to thwart, Amazing's corporate sponsors are losing interest in him, forcing the egotistical "hero" to orchestrate the return of his nemesis Casanova Frankenstein, which unintentionally leads to Amazing's capture and the endangerment of Champion City. It is thus left to a bunch of wannabe heroes with questionable crime-fighting abilities to save the day.

This film was arguably ahead of its time in attempting to satirize superheroes. While more refined works of its kind would be born later, Mystery Mendeserves credit for its goofy and clever ideas, not the least, which include its premise of a superhero inadvertently perpetuating the central conflict because he was a slave to brands and publicity. Get it today from AMC on Demand.

'The Incredibles' (2004)

In the world of The Incredibles, superheroes used to be respected and commonplace until mounting controversies and lawsuits pressured them into hiding. Bob Parr (Craig T. Nelson), a former costumed crime-fighter called Mr. Incredible, is now a frustrated white-collar worker and family man who longs to relive his glory days, which he eventually gets the chance to, but it ends up putting him and his loved ones at risk.

In certain respects, The Incredibles may have been too clever for its own good. It offers undeniably entertaining but almost uncomfortably realistic commentary on superhumans trying to fit in with society. Still, who could not enjoy the simple ridiculing of classic superhero-isms, like rambling supervillain monologues and impractical capes? Hop on to Disney+ and watch it.

'Sky High' (2005)

Will Stronghold (Michael Angarano) is the son of the most famous superheroes alive, but he has seemingly inherited none of their extraordinary powers. Upon starting high school at the prestigious superhero academy Sky High, he is expectedly sorted into the "Sidekick" class for those with little potential. Things eventually begin to look up for him, except he will then have to decide what he is willing to sacrifice to be who he thinks he is supposed to be.

Sky High is a charming blend of superhero and high school narrative conventions with a clear love for its influences. At the same time, it maintains self-awareness and drolly pokes fun at the sillier aspects of traditional comic book superhero stories. A guaranteed good time now on Disney+.

'Hancock' (2008)

John Hancock (yes, that is his name. played by Will Smith) is an all-powerful but apathetic alcoholic who occasionally helps out Los Angeles as its personal superhero. Unfortunately, his actions often cause more mayhem than they stop. Enter Ray Embrey (Jason Bateman), a struggling public relations specialist who sees an opportunity to improve his and Hancock's reputations by taking him on as a client.

The concept behind Hancock is a novel one that opens plenty of comedic possibilities. Although the movie shifts into a much different and more dramatic one halfway through, it can nevertheless elicit quite a bit of laughter from showing Hancock and Ray deal with the former's attitude and PR troubles on the road getting there, and even then, a few more decent jokes are delivered the rest of the way. Seek it out on Amazon Video.

'Kick-Ass' (2010)

Teenager and comic book fan Dave Lizewski (Aaron Johnson) wonders why nobody has ever tried to be a superhero in real life. So, he buys a scuba suit to use as a costume and does just that... to predictable and painful results. Undeterred, he keeps at it, calling himself Kick-Ass and gaining a following, only to become embroiled in a war between the mob and two legitimate costumed vigilantes.

The unconventional comic book-inspiredKick-Ass could be viewed as a prototype for several similar films and series down the line, infusing gritty violence into superhero satire. The movie is so cogent and joyfully brutal that you cannot help but derive morbid amusement from it. Jump right into the craziness on HBO Max.

'Megamind' (2010)

After countless losses, criminal super-genius Megamind (Will Ferrell) has finally eliminated his arch-rival Metro Man and taken over his fair Metro City. However, he realizes that his life is meaningless without someone to fight, prompting him to find a replacement for Metro Man (Brad Pitt), leading to disastrous consequences.

Megamind takes familiar superhero archetypes and turns them effectively and hilariously on their heads, to the point where things like simple altruism become dubious. Even when you think you know where the story is heading, which is still mostly validated, the movie loves throwing curveballs at you. Stream this underrated gem on Amazon Prime Video.

'One-Punch Man' (2015 - 19)

Saitama, a recreational superhero who is so strong that he can literally finish off any opponent with one punch, has grown exhausted from being continually unmatched. Stepping out of his comfort zone, he befriends more heroes and joins the Hero Association, whose members keep the planet safe from monsters, aliens, and supervillains.

Presenting a realm where barely anyone bats an eye at people in spandex or man-eating creatures showing up around their neighborhood, One-Punch Man takes glorious advantage of the outlandish anime sense of humor without scrimping on exhilarating superhero action. Purchase the series on Apple TV.

'Deadpool' (2016)

The long-awaited R-rated adaptation of the Marvel Comics anti-hero Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) focuses on his origins, from when he first fell in love to undergoing experimentation to treat his terminal cancer to pursuing vengeance against the villains who tortured and disfigured him.

This film tiptoes a delicate balance between fourth wall shattering, irreverent ribbing of superhero movies, and conforming to the same tropes for storytelling stability. Either way, despite the dark plot points, Deadpool is just plain hysterical. Experience all the zany antics on FXNow.

'Harley Quinn' (2019 - Present)

Based on the popular characters of DC, Harley Quinn centers on the eponymous villainess/anti-heroine (Kaley Cuoco) as she breaks off her unhealthy relationship with the notorious Joker (Alan Tudyk) and tries to make a name for herself in the supervillain business, aided by a small circle of allies.

In the mad universe of this show, dangerous criminals can congregate in a conspicuous building to have water cooler chats about their nefarious plans, host parties with civilians, and superheroes apparently could not be bothered to do anything about them unless they actively commit serious crimes. Nothing is off-limits in terms of subject matter, meaning anything can happen in the series, and most of the time, they go for absolute gut-busters. Stream to your hearts' content on HBO Max.

'The Boys' (2019 - Present)

In a world where superheroes are public champions of good, treated like celebrities, and licensed by Vought International, a highly influential corporation, civilian Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) witnesses the violent death of his girlfriend at the hands of a careless "Supe." After failing to find justice for her murder, Hughie is approached by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), the head of a group devoted to taking down Supes, as most of them are corrupt individuals who abuse their power under the protection of Vought.

The Boys is utterly ruthless in its lampooning of superheroes, and a lot of comedy comes from just how far it goes to portray the depravity of its world and characters. Sure, much of the show's content may be too disturbing for some to stomach, but when you see supposed heroes prostitute themselves to commercialism or superpowers used to indulge weird fetishes, how can it not tickle that cynical funny bone in your body? Prepare to be shocked by this contemporary favorite on Amazon Prime Video.

