The magical world of Harry Potter has brought so much joy to fans everywhere. Many characters throughout the series have made fans laugh, even during the darkest of times. Some characters have been categorized as the fun ones. Fans can't forget the dramatic actors who have shared their comedic timing as well.

RELATED: 'Harry Potter' Movies Ranked by Best Use of Magic

No matter which Hogwarts house fans have been divided into, there are characters in each house that have become iconic for their sarcasm or one-liners. Even though Harry Potter became darker in the latter half of the series, there was always a bright spot because of certain characters. If it weren't for them, then the magic of Harry Potter just wouldn't have been the same.

Ron Weasley

The first Gryffindor that comes to mind and one of the main characters to have the best comedic timing is Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint). Ron is a very complex character because of how scared he was at the beginning of this series. Ron is the most down-to-earth wizard in the franchise, and that's why many fans can relate to him.

RELATED: 10 Great Performances by 'Harry Potter' Alumni

Whether it's his arachnophobia, fear of heights or fear of losing his pet rat Scabbers, Ron being scared was the funniest thing about him. The important thing is that he overcame his fears and pushed forward, which is a great lesson for everyone. He also had great chemistry with everyone, so it was easy for Grint to be playful as Ron. Even though Grint made Ron into his character, fans still have some gripes about the changes from the book.

Fred and George Weasley

The Weasley twins had some of the best moments in the entire franchise because they worked off each other. Fred and George (James and Oliver Phelps) would finish each other's sentences and be very playful with one another. They were a ray of sunshine whenever they appeared on-screen and even had music cues when they were up to some trickery.

RELATED: Top 10 Twins Who Became Acting Duos

As the twins got older, they became more rebellious, eventually turning their humor into actual toys or games for the younger generation. When they opened up their shop called Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, it felt like fans took a step inside their brain.

Seamus Finnigan

Fans will never forget Seamus Finnigan (Devon Murray) in the Harry Potter films because they created a running gag for him. Even though Seamus was a secondary character, he was still close to Harry throughout the series. Whenever Seamus was in a Potions class, he managed to make something explode, leaving his face charred.

This shtick just became part of his character, and even as he got older, it was still funny. His sarcasm was also on point, and he always held his own against the others. He was outspoken and managed to give fans a few laughs whenever he would make fun of Ron.

Luna Lovegood

One character that came in a bit late in the franchise is Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch). She entered in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and was a perfect friend to Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) throughout the series from that point on. Luna was a bit of an oddball, but she had such a kind soul. Luna's random remarks and knowledge about obscure creatures made her one of the funniest characters in the franchise.

RELATED: Top 5 Most Unique Magical Creatures in Harry Potter

Anything she said would be out of left field but would still be helpful once any character thought about what she said. Lynch had this aloofness that she brought to Luna, making her comedic timing even funnier. It felt natural, and her one-liners were placed in the right moments to ease the tension.

Professor McGonagall

Fans were fortunate enough to have Dame Maggie Smith play Professor McGonagall because of her talent. McGonagall has been a fan favorite because of how involved she was in the lives of her Gryffindor students. She was kind but stern and understanding whenever the golden trio got into trouble.

She is a well-rounded character, but what made her the best was her sass towards characters she wasn't very fond of. McGonagall grew tired of certain people as time marched on, and she would be honest with them. Smith's line delivery was spot on, and her humor came with her snarky honesty.

Harry Potter

It's hard to find a lead character who is likable in a franchise. Most of the time, secondary characters steal the spotlight from the lead. In this case, Daniel Radcliffe knew how to lead and was naturally a likable person. As time went on and Harry Potter grew up, on-screen, Harry became more like book Harry with his witty remarks. One thing about Harry is that he was always modest when it came to his skill set, which also added to the humor of being the "chosen one."

RELATED: Every Daniel Radcliffe Movie After 'Harry Potter', Ranked (So Far)

In the second half of the franchise, Harry was tired of everything, specifically of being the chosen one, which made anything that happened to him even funnier. Even when trying to find love, he became this awkward teenager that all fans could relate to. There are many reasons why Harry Potter is one of the funniest characters in the franchise, and it's all because of how talented Radcliffe is.

Professor Slughorn

To this day, fans don't know if Professor Slughorn (Jim Broadbent) was drunk all the time or if that was just him. Regardless of what people thought of him, his introduction in the sixth film added so much to the series. Slughorn sounded like he was babbling to himself all the time, and no one could understand what he was saying.

RELATED: Hogwarts Professors, Ranked By Danger Posed To Students

He would come up with interesting stories and little anecdotes which were funny. When Slughorn came in as the new Potions teacher, the way he taught the students was laughable because it felt like he wasn't fully present in the class. Slughorn's encounters with any of his students were hilarious because they would stare at him, confused.

Molly Weasley

Fans always gravitate towards the Weasleys because of how welcoming and loving they are. They became the universal haven for Harry, Hermione (Emma Watson), and even some Aurors. The one who held everyone together, no matter how far apart they were, was Molly Weasley (Julie Walters).

RELATED: Times The Weasley's Made Us Love Them Even More

She is the one mother in the franchise that helps out all the kids, and she has fun doing it. Whether it's her witty banter with her husband Arthur (Mark Williams) or sending a howler to Ron at school, she was a bundle of fun. She always had a quick remark that could make anyone burst into laughter at any moment.

Professor Snape

Professor Snape (Alan Rickman) was funny without even meaning to be. He is a serious character who really shouldn't get the laughs, but the way he treats his students is hilarious. Whether it was his facial reactions or a snide remark, Snape made fools out of many characters. Rickman brought so much to the character, and his comedic timing was always perfect.

RELATED: Most Useful Classes Taught At Hogwarts, Ranked

He would either slow down his line delivery to make his point or quickly respond to catch anyone off guard. He even made the line, "Turn to page 394" iconic. Anytime Snape would talk to his students, especially when they became teenagers, it was entertaining to watch because he looked tired of them and their attitude. When Snape finally became the Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher, something shifted within him and made for an interesting last half of the franchise.

Cormac McClaggen

Cormac McClaggen (Freddie Stroma) is a minor character that came in late in the franchise to stir the pot between Ron and Hermione a bit. McClaggen is a very awkward character because of how overconfident he is. Out of desperation to win over Hermione, anything he did would be embarrassing, making those moments incredibly funny.

He had this carefree attitude and fearlessness when approaching any girl. Not only is his overconfidence funny, but his jabs at Ron or Harry would also be quite entertaining. McClaggen is an underrated character, and even if he is unlikable, there's no denying that he was funny with the bit of time he had.

KEEP READING: The Best Movie Franchises To Binge Watch