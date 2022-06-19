The Boys is unlike any superhero show that came before it, and that's why it does so well for Amazon Prime. Fans have their proper Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC universe to indulge in something a bit different. Fans can love superheroes of all sorts, but when it comes to the darker, more graphic version, The Boys has that covered.

RELATED:9 Ways 'The Boys' TV Series Differs from the Comics

Some characters are a bit rough around the edges and borderline psychotic. There is still a level of humor that can make any twisted mind laugh at the absurdity of it all. Whether it's the violent kills, the weird intimate moments, or some banter between characters, The Boys is always taking it a step further.

The Deep

The one character who has made some questionable choices is The Deep (Chace Crawford). His connection to sea creatures and fish is hilarious because of the emotional connection he shares with them. It's almost like an exaggerated version of Aquaman that is R-rated.

Crawford goes off the deep end with this character and makes him fun to watch because he is overly emotional about certain things. He just wants to be liked by everyone and feel included, but his personality ends up ruining that for him. The Deep is one of the most random characters on the show, and it's hilarious to see what else he comes up with.

Billy Butcher

Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is one of the funniest characters on this show because of how honest he is with everyone. He will be cursing up a storm while he's angry over the slightest inconvenience. He is someone who will always be the first one to flare up and prove his point no matter what.

RELATED: 'The Boys' to 'Thor': Karl Urban's Best Performances

Butcher is also an unpredictable character which adds to the fun, and that's why he's so entertaining. Whenever he's onscreen, fans will surely smile because of how Urban carries himself in this role. Butcher is rough around the edges but is also such a softy on top of that. Fans can connect with him because they can trust and relate to him.

Homelander

The way that Homelander (Antony Starr) presents himself to the world is both funny and rather alarming because of how he can flip his switch in two seconds. Homelander is a character that everyone loves to hate because Starr is such a good villain. Starr is a great actor to watch because even though he is so sadistic and intimidating, it's impossible to look away from his madness.

RELATED: The Most Diabolical Things Homelander Has Done So Far

He is the definition of a superhero with an attitude that no one knows how to handle. The comedy lies between his boy scout aesthetic and vulgar, impulsive attitude. Everything that comes out of his mouth feels very abrupt, so fans hang on to his every word.

Frenchie

Frenchie's (Tomer Kapon) background makes it difficult for any of the boys to trust him to stay on course. Since he has always been a killer-for-hire, Frenchie takes matters into his own hands and makes impulsive decisions.

RELATED:'The Boys' Season 3 Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the New Season

It's almost as if he acts like the glue to keep everyone in line. He's a fun character because even though he has an incredible skill set, he loves baking pastries and other French dishes. He has also created a strong bond with Kimiko(Karen Fukuhara), and they have a great dynamic, which is fun to watch.

Ashley Barrett

There is always that one super intense person on any television show, and Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) is that person for The Boys. As someone in public relations, Ashley needs to be a people person, but in the cast of working for Vought, she's dealing with some pretty interesting superheroes.

RELATED: 10 Best Female Supporting Characters In Male-Led Movies

So instead of being sympathetic towards them, she is cold and very commanding. Ashley is a ball of energy with a quick wit and plenty of snappy remarks that make fans laugh because she fights back against The Seven, Homelander specifically.

A-Train

What is so great about A-Train (Jesse Usher) as a character is that he is always himself. He doesn't believe in changing for anyone and is who he is. That makes his humor his own, and he comes up with some wild ideas while in The Seven.

RELATED: 'The Boys': Members of the Seven, Ranked by Power

Each member of The Seven has their strengths, but even that comes with being able to take small jabs once in a while. Usher has excellent comedic timing, and in the third season, his back and forth with Homelander makes for some funny moments.

Hughie Campbell

Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) is one of the funniest characters on the show because he reacts to everything around him. It's hard to believe that Quaid can ever keep a straight face during certain scenes because of how funny they are. He has a playful banter with Billy Butcher and can hold his own with the boys.

Hughie is very expressive and has a short temper, resulting in some funny blow-ups with other characters. On top of that, Hughie has some of the best comebacks and one-liners; most of the time, his line delivery surprises everyone.

Black Noir

The beauty of Black Noir's (Nathan Mitchell) character is that he doesn't say much. So when he does have to express some emotions, it's through his physicality. This makes most of his scenes funny because of how unpredictable he is.

Over the past two seasons, Black Noir has been able to let loose a bit, so fans could get to know the man behind the mask. After being one of the most indestructible characters on the show, audiences found out that Black Noir has a tree nut allergy, and that's the one thing that could take him down.

Doppelganger

Doppelgänger (Dan Darin-Zanco) didn't have a long run in the series, but his power set made for some interesting moments. He is on the same level as Mystique in the X-Men, where he can shape-shift into a whole other person. Much like Mystique, Doppelgänger has quickly become a character people want to see repeatedly.

RELATED: 10 Wildest Moments From 'The Boys' We Still Can't Believe Aired on TV

Of course, this brings some laughs at the opportune moments when people don't expect him to be behind the face. There are scenes that Doppelgänger shares with Homelander than can make anyone uncomfortable, but it did bring the laughs because of how off the wall the idea was to bring him in for that purpose.

Stormfront

Aya Cash did a great job as Stormfront in The Boys season two, to the point where she became even more hated than Homelander. Once Stormfront became part of The Seven and got closer to Homelander, that's where the fun began. Her banter with him and the way their relationship flourished made for a funny character study for both of them.

She's a lot like Homelander, but in her own sadistic, reckless way, she is so much worse. Whether fans were laughing because of how uncomfortable she made them or that she gave Homelander a run for his money makes her such an interesting character.

RELATED: 7 Ways Soldier Boy Could Change Season 3 of 'The Boys'