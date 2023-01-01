Released in 2001, Shrek became a cultural phenomenon that cemented DreamWorks as a competitor to Disney and Pixar in animated films. Audiences and critics loved it for its satirical take on the fairy-tale genre, and its memorable characters and writing. It would spawn a franchise of four films, holiday shorts, and a spin-off series following the 2011 Puss in Boots film.

Merlin

Once a professor of magic at Worcestershire Academy, Merlin had to retire after suffering a nervous mental breakdown. This has left him rather eccentric and his magic prone to magical mishaps. Nevertheless, he is committed to helping out his favorite pupil, Arthur, when he and Shrek stumble upon his house.

While Merlin doesn't have a prominent role in the story, it's certainly a memorable one. His short screen time means that he never overstays his welcome, allowing for some quick jokes and emotional moments that don't get stale. Eric Idle from Monty Python's Flying Circus does a wonderful job voicing Merlin as a well-meaning person if a little scatterbrained.

Jack and Jill

On his quest to find redemption, Puss in Boots learns that the mythical magic beans that can take you to a giant's castle in the sky have been found. Unfortunately, they are held by Jack and Jill, an outlaw couple who can strike fear with a glance. Wherever they go, bodies are sure to drop.

Doris

Working as a bartender at The Poison Apple, Doris is one of the ugly stepsisters to Cinderella. Despite the reputation of stepsisters in fairytales, Doris isn't evil and regularly tries to be courteous and helpful to those in need. By the time of the third film, she quits her job and becomes a close friend to Fiona.

Doris' comedy comes from her lack of a filter, especially when it comes to her love of Prince Charming. Voiced by the late Larry King, she says whatever is on her mind but avoids coming across as malicious. This fun personality, plus her drag queen-inspired design, has won her several fans in the LGBTQ+ community.

Pinocchio

The living puppet who wants to be a real boy first appeared when his father, Gepetto, sold him to Lord Faarquad's soldiers. This brought him into contact with Shrek when he and the other fairy-tale creatures were dumped into his swamp. While a bit limited in what he can do, Pinocchio proves to be a loyal friend and helps in any way he can.

Most of Pinocchio's jokes revolve around his original story, such as his nose growing whenever he lies. He is also prone to panicking more often than the others, which results in some funny over-the-top moments. However, Shrek the Third gives us a more clever style of comedy when Pinocchio tries to work around his inability to lie.

Gingerbread Man

Shrek and co have made many friends among the classic fairytale crowd. The most recognizable is the Gingerbread Man, also known as Gingy for short. Created by the Muffin Man down on Drury Lane, Gingy often acts as the leader of the other fairytale creatures and is quick to come to Shreck's help.

King Harold

Many years ago, Harold made a deal with the Fairy Godmother to marry Princess Lillian and eventually become king of Far Far Away. In exchange, Harold's daughter, Fiona, would marry Prince Charming. When he learns that she instead married an ogre, Harold worries about what is best for his daughter.

Harold's position as the father trying to do what's best for his daughter already opens itself up to fun and funny scenarios, especially when he clashes with Shrek. However, what makes him stand out is the genius comedic timing of John Cleese. Every inflection is on-point, to the point where simple lines of dialogue can get a chuckle from delivery alone.

Lord Farquaad

Despite being lord of Dulac, Farquaad has aspirations to be king and rid the world of fairy-tale creatures. He decides to do this by marrying princess Fiona, who is trapped in a dragon-guarded castle. When Shrek comes to complain about the displaced fairy-tale creatures in his swamp, Farquaad agrees to remove them in exchange for the princess.

Fairy Godmother

The Fairy Godmother is the most respected of all fairytale creatures thanks to her business of granting people's Happily Ever Afters. However, she's only willing to help those who are traditional protagonists, like princes and princesses. When she learns that Shrek the ogre married princess Fiona, she becomes determined to set things right.

Shrek

The titular ogre himself was content spending his day living alone in a swamp until a hoard of fairytale creatures were forced onto his land. This sent him on a quest to regain his isolation, while also proving that ogres aren't as bad they seem. His big heart and love for his friends and family have made him one of DreamWorks' best protagonists.

Donkey

When his owner tries to sell him to some of Farquaad's men, this talking donkey is saved thanks to a chance encounter with Shrek. Despite his at time obnoxious antics, he and Shrek form a strong friendship during their quest, and he becomes the first person the antisocial ogre opens up to. No matter the danger, Donkey will be there to support his friend, especially if there are waffles involved.

Donkey is one of the best sidekick characters in animated films. His jokes are hilarious, his heart is as big as his voice is loud, and Eddie Murphyexudes enthusiasm in every line. Plus, Donkey has a hilariously atypical relationship with the dragon that guarded Fiona, resulting in some adorably creepy babies.

