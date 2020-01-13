The Funniest Comedy Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

Need a little pick-me-up? Time to break out a good comedy movie and fortunately Amazon Prime Video has a pretty solid stock of funny films hiding in their catalogue to make sure you keep the laughs coming.

From comedy classics like Spaceballs and The Birdcage to recent favorites like Chef and The Big Sick, forgotten gems, rom-coms, spy spoofs, and the latest hits to land on the streaming service, we’ve hand-picked the best and funniest comedies on Amazon right now to help you find the feel-good time you’re looking for.

