Prime Video is a top source for TV shows and movies, including lots of comedy series. Among them is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but it’s just one of many originals on the streaming site. From scripted series to ones with dramatic flare, improvisational and sketch comedy, and more, there’s something to suit every mood and preference.

The list is constantly changing with Amazon offering traditional linear network content, too, including full seasons and even entire series. But when it comes to the selection of originals, these are available all the time, and any time, to watch episode by episode, or binge at leisure.

10 ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ (2017 - 2023)

Running for five seasons, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a period comedy-drama that tells the story of a housewife and mother from the ‘50s who discovers she has a hidden talent for stand-up comedy. Together with her newly acquired manager, both learn the ropes as they try to navigate the complicated and male-dominated world of stand-up comedy.

With top-notch performances, hilarious storylines, and plenty of ups and downs, the series takes fans on a journey with a firecracker of a woman. Midge isn’t afraid to take risks and is adamant to succeed in the business she adores.

9 ‘Upload’ (2022 - )

When Nathan Brown is close to death following a tragic car crash, his wealthy girlfriend decides to upload him to a digital afterlife, an option people have in this futuristic sci-fi comedy-drama. But like real-life, the afterlife worlds in Upload are different based on socioeconomic status. Pay up and deceased loved ones can live an opulent after-life, living family able to visit using cutting-edge virtual reality in the show. Can’t afford it? They either die a normal death or live in a sub-par community.

Nathan struggles with his forever existence, especially since the girlfriend he was likely to break up with holds his purse strings. Meanwhile, he is growing closer and closer to Nora, the living woman assigned as his after-life handler. The series is sweet, funny, and pokes fun at current tech dominance and trends.

8 ‘Class Of ‘07’ (2023)

One of Prime Video’s newest originals, Class of ’07 is an Australian dystopian comedy. A tidal wave hits just as several women are attending their 10-year high school reunion. With the school situated atop a mountain, they are spared. But the world is a vast wasteland beneath them.

Now the ladies, many of whom still carry trauma (and drama) from their days as teenagers, are left to work out their troubles while also trying to band together to survive. The results are, as expected, hilarious at times with so many clashing personalities, from the rigid class president to the wealthy socialite.

7 ‘The Outlaws’ (2021 - )

With a star-studded cast that includes Christopher Walken and Stephen Merchant, The Outlaws tells the story of seven strangers who are brought together when they are all doing community service for various crimes they committed. When they come upon a bag of money, however, they believe they literally hit the jackpot. That is, until the owner of the funds turns out to be dangerous criminals.

The Outlaws is a crime thriller comedy filmed in the U.K. that features an eclectic mix of characters whose personalities clash in the most hilarious way.

6 ‘Fleabag’ (2016 - 2019)

Dominating awards season when it first premiered and named by many critics as one of the best comedy series of all time, Fleabag stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge as a free-spirited woman living in London trying to figure out her personal and professional life.

The British comedy-drama was adapted by Waller-Bridge’s one-woman show, and delights viewers with its captivating stories and Fleabag's many memorable scenes. The lead character, known only as Fleabag, often breaks the fourth wall, interacting with the audience in a way viewers adore.

5 ‘Catastrophe’ (2015 - 2019)

Another British series, Catastrophe is a sitcom that stars Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney (who also wrote the series) as two single people of the same name who decide to couple up when Sharon gets pregnant during a short fling. She’s an Irish schoolteacher, and he’s an American advertising executive, and the two decide they’ll try and make it work for the sake of the child.

It's a fun series about two individuals thrust into a life they didn’t expect, and how they deal with the everyday challenges of being together and being parents.

4 ‘The Kids in the Hall’ (2022)

A revival of the original Canadian sketch comedy series, which aired from 1988 to 1995, Prime Video’s version of The Kids in the Hall brings back the original cast for more hilarity. They feature many of classic characters and skits from the original series, which delighted fans of the original while introducing a new generation to the unique approach to comedy.

Deemed the first Canadian Amazon Original series, The Kids in the Hall revival might have only eight episodes, and there’s no word if a second season will be ordered or is planned. Nonetheless, it’s worth a watch.

3 ‘Jury Duty’ (2023)

Available through the Amazon Freevee service, an ad-supported offering (formerly known as IMDb TV), Jury Duty is a unique concept. It’s a semi-scripted comedy TV series about a group of people who have been called in for jury duty. But there’s a catch: only one of the members isn’t in on the joke. It’s not a real case and everyone else is an up-and-coming actor who is playing a role.

The only known actor in the cast is James Marsden, who plays a parody of himself as an alternate juror. Jury Duty has become a surprise hit for Amazon, made better by the star being an unsuspecting average Joe who has become subject to the ultimate prank.

2 ‘The Boys’ (2019 - )

More so dark comedy-drama than traditional comedy, The Boys parodies popular superhero characters with its own corporate-run, egotistical, selfish, and even violent group of supposed heroes. These characters, however, aren’t really the heroes. The true heroes are a group of vigilante misfits trying to take down Vought International Corporation, which administers drugs to create these corrupt superhumans.

The Boys is incredibly wild, gory, and filled with foul language. It’s disturbing and violent, but also politically satirical. The series is also deeply funny, tackling real and serious issues in such absurd ways that the message is strangely powerful.

1 ‘Good Omens’ (2019 - )

Although it was dubbed a limited series, Good Omens was so well received that it returned two years later for a second season. Michael Sheen and David Tennant star as an angel and demon, respectively, who have become friends over time. They both live on Earth representing Heaven and Hell, but try to exist in harmony, without letting their jobs get in the way.

When the two discover that the end of the world is imminent, however, they decide they need to work together to stop it. A British fantasy comedy, Good Omens is based on the novel of the same name. Like the novel, each episode features Christian themes and follows different characters either trying to stop or push forward Armageddon.

