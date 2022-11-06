The documentary genre isn't one that's typically thought of as being funny, and for good reason. Most documentaries are grounded affairs, with many tackling important issues and real-life stories. There are certain topics where a humorous approach would feel distracting or even disrespectful to the nature of the subject at hand. Naturally, it leads to more serious documentaries than comedic ones.

However, given a documentary can document, record, or present an argument on any number of topics, sometimes, a humorous approach will work. Some of the best documentaries take a look at humorous subjects or present serious subjects in a humorous way, becoming films that balance being funny and being informative: some do their job so well they wind up being Certifed Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, pleasing audiences, and critics.

'The Aristocrats' (2005) — 79%

The Aristocrats is a documentary about the world's most notorious an. Without going into too much detail, the joke involves a family auditioning for a talent show, doing unspeakably inappropriate and disturbing things, before declaring that their act is called "The Aristocrats" as the punchline. It's a challenge for comedians to try to top each other in telling a version of the joke as depraved as possible.

Those who don't care for dirty jokes probably won't care for The Aristocrats, but it emerges as an interesting documentary about shock humor and pushing comedic boundaries. On top of that, it also features countless comedians, all doing their take on the titular joke through interviews, which leads to a good deal of very extreme comedy.

'The Amazing Johnathan Documentary' (2019) — 80%

The Amazing Johnathan was a unique comedian/magician who is (fittingly) the subject of The Amazing Johnathan Documentary. Despite its documentary presentation—and featuring the word "documentary" in its title—it's the kind of movie where it's often to work out what's genuine and what's an act, making for a mind-bending watch.

Given The Amazing Johnathan's act often involved surprising and confounding his audience, it's appropriate that a documentary about the man does the same. Whether the director or The Amazing Johnathan were ultimately in control of the wild and unpredictable movie is hard to say. Like any good magic trick, it's better if it's kept a mystery.

'Jackass Forever' (2022) — 85%

While you might not think of the Jackass films as documentaries, they technically are. The films spun off from the MTV reality series of the same name and mostly feature crude—and shocking—stunts and pranks performed by a large group of friends. They may not be about historical events or have the sort of deep messages more traditional documentaries may have, but they serve as a time capsule for the comedy troupe.

Jackass Foreveris the fourth film in the series, and so far, the highest rated on Rotten Tomatoes, too. The core Jackass members are older (and get younger newcomers to perform some stunts) but still take a ton of punishment in hilarious, wince-inducing scenarios, all for our entertainment. For anyone who enjoyed Jackass Forever and was after more, a solid sequel was released some months later called Jackass 4.5.

'Winnebago Man' (2009) — 90%

Winnebago Man is a simple and surprisingly funny documentary about a man by the name of Jack Rebney, who accidentally became a viral sensation thanks to a series of outtakes that came from an advertisement for a Winnebago motor home. The outtakes showed him getting angry and cursing in an absurd and funny way without context, which led to the outtakes becoming so popular.

Rebney's case is interesting because these outtakes were passed around on VHS tapes before the internet and became popular on YouTube during the website's early years. As Rebney led an otherwise isolated life, it was also quite remarkable that the filmmaker behind Winnebago Man, Ben Steinbauer, was able to track him down. It's a good thing he did because it created an entertaining, funny, and surprisingly interesting documentary.

'Pretend It's a City' (2021) — 91%

Martin Scorsese is a prolific filmmaker who's made plenty of great films that get overlooked and is just as skilled at directing documentaries as he is at feature films. Pretend It's a City is a documentary directed by Scorsese and is probably one of his more overlooked works, too.

Whether you want to count it a miniseries (as it's divided into several parts) or a movie (it's just over three hours, so could be watched in one sitting), either way, it's a solid blend of documentary and comedy. It follows writer/comedian Fran Lebowitz as she explores New York City and discusses its history with Scorsese—who serves as an informal interviewer—offering plenty of humorous observations in the process.

'American Movie' (1999) — 94%

A touching and quietly funny ode to independent, do-it-yourself filmmaking, American Movie focuses on Mark Borchardt, a filmmaker in his 30s who's struggling to complete a short horror film he's been working on for years. It's a good non-fiction story and gets a healthy dose of humor thanks to Borchardt's close friend, Mike Schank, who has plenty of great observations about his close friend and his seemingly cursed film production.

For anyone used to working in film, there's sure to be a great deal to relate to in American Movie. Even while showing the hardships of filmmaking, it ultimately celebrates it and the creativity involved in bringing any film—short or long; low or high budget—to the big screen.

'Not Quite Hollywood: The Wild, Untold Story of Ozploitation!' (2008) — 95%

Not Quite Hollywood: The Wild, Untold Story of Ozploitation! is a very straightforward documentary. It takes a look at an unusual—and little-known—period of history in Australian cinema where, during the 1970s and 1980s, plenty of extreme and unusual exploitation films came out of Australia, with the sub-genre being dubbed "Ozploitation."

Much of the humor comes from how bizarre the films are and how out there the behind-the-scenes stories are. The interviewees are candid and entertaining, the old movie clips are plenty of fun to watch, and it's a great way to learn about numerous films that never received mainstream attention. It's exactly what you'd want out of a comedic, light-hearted documentary.

'Joy Ride' (2021) — 100%

A TV movie that only runs a little over an hour, Joy Ride is about two middle-aged comedians: Dana Gould and Bobcat Goldthwait. The documentary follows their 2019 comedy tour together as they travel through the U.S.A.'s South and talk about their lives.

The documentary segments are interspersed with clips from their on-stage comedy acts, but those who enjoy their sense of humor will find both parts of Joy Ride funny. It's a very funny and easy-to-watch comedic documentary. At 70 minutes, it's perfect for those who want to watch a complete movie but don't have the time or energy to sit down and commit to something more demanding.

'Swimming to Cambodia' (1987) — 100%

To describe Swimming to Cambodia in a sentence or two is to run the risk of making it sound a little boring. The entire film is actor/novelist Spalding Grey sitting at a desk, talking to the camera, mostly about his experience traveling to Southeast Asia to act in the classic 1984 historical drama, The Killing Fields.

It is essentially an 85-minute-long monologue, but it's one that's written and told extremely well, with Grey offering plenty of interesting insights and humorous observations along the way. It's also bolstered by Jonathan Demme's dynamic direction, which shouldn't surprise anyone who's seen the 1984 Talking Heads concert film, Stop Making Sense. Demme was undoubtedly a director who knew how to capture an on-stage show and translate it to the big screen.

'Nathan For You: Finding Frances' (2017) — 100%

The final episode of Nathan For You's final season, Finding Frances, ultimately stands as its own separate thing, as it's an episode that runs for almost 90 minutes. It serves then as a feature-length finale to Nathan Fielder's mind-bending show, and stands out among the other episodes, which are all under half-an-hour long.

It's a hilarious, uncomfortable, and profound feature-length episode that sees Fielder helping an elderly man reconnect with a woman he knew from decades ago, yet has never been able to forget. It's unlike anything else out there, and for as great as season 1 of Fielder's latest show, The Rehearsal, was, Finding Frances is still probably the best thing he's made in his career so far.

