Documentary filmmaking is oftentimes serious business, but not always. Such films tackle everyday stories and issues, sure, but real life can often be funny in its own strange way, which leads to certain documentaries being naturally humorous. It often depends on the subject matter, sure, but documentaries about relatively serious things can also inject humor or be funny at times, depending on the approach taken by the filmmakers.

The following movies are all tagged as documentaries and comedy movies (among some other genres, in some instances) on Letterboxd, so per that site, they can all be considered comedic documentary films. They’re ranked below, starting with the relatively funny and informative, and ending with the best of the best for this particular genre hybrid; in other words, those documentaries that rival full-blown comedies, when it comes to delivering big laughs.

10 'An Evening with Kevin Smith' (2002)

Director: J.M. Kenny

Image via View Askew Productions

An Evening with Kevin Smith is exactly what you’d expect it to be based on the title. It’s also more of a comedy than a documentary, but qualifies as the latter because it documents a series of Q&A sessions Kevin Smith hosted as he toured the U.S., which makes An Evening with Kevin Smith feel like a concert movie, except without music and with plenty of crude/funny anecdotes in its place.

Anyone who doesn’t particularly like Kevin Smith or his sense of humor won’t be won over by An Evening with Kevin Smith, but anyone who’s enjoyed his feature films – including the legendary 1994 film Clerks – will have a good time here. It’s extremely long, running for 224 minutes, but definitely doesn’t need to be listened to/watched in one sitting, and can more or less be treated as a high-quality podcast or clip show of the best moments from Smith’s public speaking tour.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Rent on Apple TV

9 'Pretend It’s a City' (2021)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Image via Netflix

Understandably, Martin Scorsese will always be most well-recognized for his feature films, but the man’s also been responsible for numerous great documentaries over the years. One of those is 2021’s Pretend It’s a City, which was released in several parts as a miniseries on Netflix, but Scorsese’s no stranger to movies 3+ hours long, so Pretend It’s a City could well be watched as one long film.

It's essentially a film about Martin Scorsese hanging out with and talking to Fran Lebowitz, who’s a renowned public speaker, author, and humorist. She also calls New York City her home, and Scorsese’s shown his love of that location throughout his many films, too. He’s also a clear fan of Lebowitz’s sense of humor, and for as funny as she can be, Pretend It’s a City is largely endearing for showing Scorsese having fun (some of his recent films have been pretty heavy, after all).

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Netflix

8 'Roger & Me' (1989)

Director: Michael Moore

Image via Warner Bros.

He may have become less prolific in recent years, but Michael Moore’s impact on the documentary genre can’t be understated, with his efforts being particularly popular throughout the 2000s. He rose to prominence, however, with Roger & Me, which established his style pretty well, containing humor and a good deal of entertainment value alongside being informative and persuasive in the argument it tried to present.

Moore’s style has always been passionate and – in some cases – some would say biased, but documentaries can sometimes be more about presenting an argument than simply recounting objective facts. However, when it comes to Roger & Me, most can likely get behind the real-life underdog story, with Moore’s sometimes comedic attempts to get an interview with General Motors CEO Roger Smith being paired with a more dramatic and empathetic look at the effects that mass lay-offs within the company had on its workers based in Flint, Michigan.

Roger & Me Release Date September 1, 1989 Director Michael Moore Cast Michael Moore , James Blanchard , james bond , Pat Boone , Rhonda Britton , anita bryant Runtime 91

Rent on Apple TV

7 'Werner Herzog Eats His Shoe' (1980)

Director: Les Blank

Image via Criterion

Werner Herzog Eats His Shoe has a title that might sound like proto-clickbait, but it more than lives up to what’s promised in said title. Famed filmmaker Werner Herzog – who himself has made many great documentaries – is at the center of this amazing, simple, and hilarious documentary short, which details the aftermath of a bet Herzog lost.

Essentially, Herzog was skeptical that fellow documentarian Errol Morris would ever finish his film Gates of Heaven, going so far as to say he would consume his footwear if it was ever released. Eventually, it was, and Herzog, being the legend he is, indeed went through with what he said he’d do, and thankfully, Werner Herzog Eats His Shoe documents it all. It’s a quick, funny, and oddly endearing documentary, and a must-watch for anyone who’s a fan of Herzog’s larger-than-life and unique personality.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Criterion

6 'Mistaken for Strangers' (2013)

Director: Tom Berninger

Image via Abramorama

If you take a cursory glance at Mistaken for Strangers, it might at first look like a concert movie/documentary centered on legendary indie rock band The National. There’s every chance that’s what it was intended to be, because it sees the younger brother of the band’s lead singer following them as they embark on a monumental tour, but at a point, it shifts away from being just about the band playing their songs live.

Riskily, director Tom Berninger makes himself the central subject, but it pays off, leading to some memorably awkward comedy and genuine pathos that comes from the way he uses the film to explore his life versus that of his rock star brother, Matt Berninger. Mistaken for Strangers has a good sense of humor that’s balanced well with the sadder and more introspective moments, and it overall makes for a fascinating film about the bond between brothers and the struggles of living up to one’s older siblings.

Mistaken for Strangers (2013) Mistaken for Strangers follows The National on its biggest tour to date. Newbie roadie Tom (lead singer Matt Berninger’s younger brother) is a heavy metal and horror movie enthusiast, and can’t help but put his own spin on the experience. Inevitably, Tom’s moonlighting as an irreverent documentarian creates some drama for the band on the road. The film is a hilarious and touching look at two very different brothers, and an entertaining story of artistic aspiration.

Watch on Amazon

5 'Jackass Forever' (2022)

Director: Jeff Tremaine

Image via Paramount Pictures

Some might not agree with the classification of the Jackass movies being documentaries, at least according to Letterboxd and other sources, but they do all intend to capture real-life stunts and shenanigans. If you want to be a little pretentious, you could well call the most recent Jackass film – Jackass Forever – an exploration of middle-aged issues and shortcomings, given how much older the central crew is compared to their earlier films (and the original Jackass series, of course).

Jackass Forever sees an added level of risk, given the main members are all in their 40s/50s here, with a workaround being some young blood brought in to do some of the more extreme stunts. The film is fairly balanced, overall, and finds plenty of entertaining things for both young and old participants to do. It won’t win over anyone who didn’t enjoy previous Jackass movies, but should provide ample entertainment for anyone who’s ever got a kick out of the long-running series.

Watch on Paramount+

4 'My Winnipeg' (2007)

Director: Guy Maddin

Image via IFC Films

What is My Winnipeg, exactly? Even after watching the film, such a question is hard to answer, because it genuinely blurs the line between documentary and… something else. Just what that something else is proves hard to define, because My Winnipeg is kind of funny, sometimes bleak, and also weirdly haunting, feeling ghostly and fantastical by documentary standards.

That all seems part of the film’s intent, with My Winnipeg not really being specific in what parts of it are fact, what parts are folklore, and what parts might be a bit of both. It retells a strange “history” of the titular Canadian city, and is one of those rare films that’s guaranteed to feel like nothing you’ve ever seen before, no matter how many movies/documentaries you think you’ve watched during your time on this planet.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Rent on Apple TV

3 'Windy City Heat' (2003)

Director: Bobcat Goldthwait

Image via Comedy Central

Love it or not, cringe comedy is here to stay, and few movies embrace such a style of humor as successfully/relentlessly as the exceedingly underrated Windy City Heat. Perhaps a little like My Winnipeg, it can be a bit hard to tell how much of Windy City Heat is fact and how much is fiction, but it’s sort of incredible that it exists when viewed either way.

Essentially, Windy City Heat is a feature-length prank on the one and only Perry Caravello, who’s seemingly convinced that he’s the star of what he believes will be a hit gangster movie. Ordinarily, getting someone’s hopes up but being insincere all the while would feel mean-spirited, but Caravello’s behavior and some of the things he says end up alleviating the guilt one might feel from laughing at his expense. Of course, if the movie is all staged, then the joke could well be on the audience for believing any of it… but even if none of it was an actual documentary, it would still be a masterwork of uncomfortable comedy for feeling so credibly awkward, not to mention an all-time great farce.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Buy on Amazon

2 'American Movie' (1999)

Director: Chris Smith

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

American Movie is a documentary about filmmaking that also happened to come out during one of the strongest ever years in cinema history. It follows Mark Borchardt as he mounts the daunting task of finishing a horror film called Coven, with the eventful production of said movie ensuring an emotional rollercoaster of a documentary, sometimes funny and sometimes surprisingly inspiring.

One of the definitive movies that should be watched by all aspiring filmmakers, American Movie will likely also speak to anyone who’s ever had a passion for something creative. It’s a real-life underdog story that never feels overly sentimental, presenting things in an honest way throughout. It’s just fortunate that the narrative – even with its more bitter or difficult moments – was an ultimately uplifting and gently humorous one.

American Movie (1999) Release Date November 5, 1999 Director Chris Smith Runtime 107 Minutes Cast Mark Borchardt , Mike Schank

Watch on Amazon

1 'Nathan for You: Finding Frances' (2017)

Director: Nathan Fielder

Image via Comedy Central

Justifiably considered one of the funniest shows of the 2010s, Nathan for You ran for a consistently hilarious four seasons, with the strongest episodes, in particular, being unlike much else out there. It memorably ended on a high with a feature-length episode, and considering it runs for almost 90 minutes and puts most other comparable documentary films to shame, it’s worth highlighting here.

The finale/film in question is Finding Frances, which sees host Nathan Fielder reconnecting with a Bill Gates impersonator named William Heath, and journeying with him as he attempts to track down an old love. It’s funny, uncomfortable, sad, and thought-provoking in equal measure, with Finding Frances being genuinely brilliant on every level and undoubtedly hard to top… so it was a fitting (and epic) end for the show. Fielder’s been active since the end of Nathan for You, with projects like The Rehearsal and The Curse, but Finding Frances might well remain the single best thing he’s been involved with creating.

Nathan for You (2013) Release Date February 28, 2013 Cast Nathan Fielder Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

Watch on Max

NEXT: The Best A24 Movies of All Time, Ranked