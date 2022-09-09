It’s hard to believe that the legendary cult British sitcom Black Books is over 20 years old. Two decades after its release and the classic comedy about a crotchety drunkard bookshop owner named Bernard (Dylan Moran), his slightly more sociable but equally selfish best friend, Fran (Tamsin Greig), and his neurotic and pedantic employee, Manny (Bill Bailey), is still as quotable as ever.

Over three seasons and 18 episodes, the Black Books gang found themselves in many sidesplitting and increasingly absurd escapades, often embarrassing and further isolating themselves from civilized society. While every episode of this classic series deserves praise, seven stand-out episodes especially warrant being remembered in the annals of television history forever.

‘The Big Lock Out’ (S.1 Ep.5)

‘The Big Lock Out’ is a rare Black Books episode where most of the action takes place outside the titular bookshop. After one too many break-ins, Black Books installs a state-of-the-art security door to prevent further burglaries. Bernard is locked out of the store through a series of impossibly convoluted screw-ups, leaving Manny locked inside. Due to Bernard’s impulsiveness, the shop’s phone is busted. Bernard spends his long cold night eating discarded street food, seeking shelter in an adult video store, and getting a job at a fast food chain.

Meanwhile, Fran is unable to help with Bernard’s dilemma, as she is busy creeping on an old acquaintance of hers, a university peer with an extremely deep, sexy voice (Pete Serafinowicz). The writers take full advantage of everything this premise has to offer. The music is suitably sleazy, and the welcome cameos of Nick Frost and Tony Way make it a stand-out episode.

‘Manny Come Home’ (S.3 Ep.1)

Finally fed up with Bernard’s verbal and physical abuse, Manny quits Black Books and joins the large bookshop chain next door, “Goliath Books”. Manny’s absence results in Bernard’s shop descending into filth. Fran tries to get the boys to reconcile, so she can go back to using Black Books as her hang-out spot.

The irreplaceable Simon Pegg has a sizeable role as Manny’s authoritarian new boss, Evan; and Pegg instantly cements himself as the series’ funniest guest star. His dictatorial fury towards Manny’s sandals, Hawaiian shirts, and hippy hair-do is so absurd and villainous that it almost makes Bernard look reasonable. Almost. Watching Bernard’s life fall further into chaos and squalor is as grotesque as it is hilarious. ‘Manny Come Home’ is the single greatest distillation of Bernard and Manny’s uniquely disturbing co-dependency.

‘Fever’ (S.2 Ep.2)

‘Fever’ is Black Books at its most ridiculous. There’s a heat wave in London, and Manny is desperately trying to keep himself cool, as he eerily insists that when it reaches 88 degrees, something “terrible” happens, “you don’t want to know”. Meanwhile, Frans’ apartment walls are literally closing in on her, and she doesn’t know why, though she suspects her creepy landlord (Johnny Vegas) may have something to do with it. Speaking of creepy, Bernard practically stalks the woman he fancies to make her his Summer girlfriend.

It’s appropriately named, as sitting through Fever is like watching a fever dream. Seeing Bernard trying to be romantic and lovey-dovey is a wonderful contradiction for his character, while Fran getting one up on her gaslighting landlord is a rare, satisfying win for her. This all said, it is Manny who steals the show at the end when the heat reaches a boiling point, and we see just what becomes of Manny when it reaches 88 degrees.

‘Cooking the Books’ (S.1 Ep.1)

As The Office (US) and Parks and Recreation can attest, it often takes several seasons for a new sitcom to hit its strides. Black Books, however, triumphantly galloped onto television sets with one of the best debut episodes in comedy history.

‘Cooking the Books’ is home to some of the greatest Black Books moments, whether it be Bernard trying to maim himself to get out of doing his taxes, or Manny becoming a dollar-store Jesus due to accidentally ingesting a tiny motivational phrase book. It’s a fittingly silly and bonkers introduction to what is decidedly a very silly and bonkers tv series.

‘Grapes of Wrath’ (S.1 Ep.3)

‘Grapes of Wrath’ is the highest-rated episode of Black Books by users on IMDb, and it’s easy to see why. Bernard and Manny are asked to house-sit for a mutual friend, (how anyone could possibly trust Bernard to take care of their home is not explained). Their friend, Freddy (Chris Larner), has the most impressive wine selection. Though warned not to touch any of the “old, dusty, expensive wine”, Manny screws up, resulting in the boys drinking a £7, 000 bottle of wine. When they realize their mistake, they go crazy and desperately attempt to recreate the wine so no one will ever be the wiser.

The many homages to Frankenstein are some of the most visually ambitious scenes in the entire series, and who better embodies a mad narcissist and his beaten-down slave more than Bernard and Manny? While the boys are off concocting undrinkable wine, Fran is on a date with a man she suspects may not be interested in the fairer sex. Her many pathetic attempts to act sexily is cringe-comedy at its finest.

‘Elephants and Hens’ (S.3 Ep.2)

We’ve all had that thought that “Hey, I could write a children’s book, how hard could it be?”. Well to Manny and Bernard, it turns out the answer is “very hard”. The duo makes a £50 bet with Fran that they can write a picture book over the weekend, while Fran is away at her mate’s hens night. In classic Black Books fashion, everything falls to pieces pretty quickly.

The premise is perfect. Watching the misanthropic, child-hating grump, Bernard, put together a fluffy piece of kids' entertainment is an absolute delight. Bill Bailey and Dylan Moran bounce off each other in such a natural and exciting way that you genuinely start cheering for them to create a children’s classic. Fran, true to form, finds a way to spectacularly ruin her friends’ hens night, and ostracize herself from her friends. Tamsin Greig’s drunk acting is as genuine and captivating as any actor you’ll see.

‘The Entertainer’ (S.2 Ep.1)

Fran purchases a new piano and has it delivered to the bookshop. When her first lesson at the hands of the legendary piano teacher, Josef (David McKail), isn’t as easy as she anticipated, she reliably gives up on her new hobby in record time. Manny then accidentally stumbles onto the fact that he’s a genius piano virtuoso, despite having never played before. Bernard somehow scores a date with Kate, a charming woman played by the uproarious ventriloquist Nina Conti, but is in hot water after lying to her that he can also play expertly.

The Entertainer’s strongest aspect is that it’s all one story. There’s not an A and B plot so to speak. Fran, Bernard, and poor, put-upon Manny all share in the same dilemma, having to maintain the charade that Bernard and Fran can both play the piano. This episode is possibly the highlight of Bill Bailey's career, as anyone who’s seen him live can attest, he truly is musically gifted. Baileys' mannerisms when ‘accidentally’ playing the piano for the first time is the standout scene in the entirety of Black Books. It’s a pitch-perfect episode with too many great moments to list. The most classic episode from one of the greatest comedies of the 21st century.

