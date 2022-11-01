To some extent, almost every TV show has to balance drama with comedy. No matter how grim someone's life may be, it's hard to imagine it lacking any humor altogether. In the same way, even hilarious sitcoms benefit from an emotional or heartfelt episode occasionally. Ultimately, switching between drama and comedy can work to make the comedy seem funnier, and the drama comparably more hard-hitting.

The following 10 episodes are all from shows that are generally considered "dramas," yet are all surprisingly funny episodes. All the following shows mentioned feature comedy, with the individual episodes discussed being particularly great examples of how funny these otherwise tense/emotional/heavy-going TV shows could sometimes be.

'The Sopranos' - "Pine Barrens" (2001)

The Sopranos was a crime-drama series that ran for six seasons, between 1999 and 2007. It did an excellent job at exploring heavy themes like greed, corruption, violence, depression, and death, while also being a very funny show, with plenty of hilarious side characters, quotable dialogue, and some darkly comedic misadventures.

"Pine Barrens" is arguably its most comedic episode, and might well have featured one of the show's most famous side stories. Part of the episode involves Christopher and Paulie - two senior members of Tony Soprano's crew - getting lost in the woods after a botched execution. The two always made for an unpredictable, volatile, and entertaining duo, but they're both at their best in "Pine Barrens," which, on top of being funny, also ranks as the show's highest-rated episode, according to IMDb.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' - "Doppelgangland" (1999)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is pretty evenly split into two distinct eras. Seasons 1 to 3 follow Buffy Summers and her friends as they complete their final years of high school, all the while battling various demons and supernatural monsters. Then, seasons 4 to 7 see them doing just as much fighting... only they're now dealing with being young adults, having a go at things like college and finding more "regular" jobs, in order to earn a living.

The show doesn't stop being funny in its second era, and nor was it necessarily a comedy during the early seasons. However, seasons 1 to 3 were a bit more lighthearted, leading to fantastic and hilarious episodes like "Doppelgangland," which saw an evil, vampire version of Willow transported into the show's regular dimension, leading to interactions between her and regular Willow. It leads to great comedy whilst also hinting at a darker side of Willow that was explored to devastating effect in later seasons.

'The Wire' - "Old Cases" (2002)

The Wire is a show that starts off being about various police officers working together on a wire-tapping operation, and the lives of the members of the street gang they're aiming to take down. Its scope widens with every season, eventually becoming about the city of Baltimore as a whole, with time spent on its politics, school system, and ports, among other areas.

It's a bleak and often devastating show, thanks to its brutal realism, but it wasn't afraid to have some comedic relief occasionally, to keep things from being permanently despairing. "Old Cases" might not be the funniest episode, but it's notable for containing what's probably the show's funniest scene: McNulty and Bunk investigating the scene of a murder, and working out where the fatal shot may have come from, all while communicating with each other solely through the use of the word "f**k" (it's said dozens of times in just a few minutes!)

'Breaking Bad' - "Fly" (2010)

A lot of people will say "Fly" is the weakest episode of Breaking Bad, but then again, a lot of people can also be wrong. This season 3 episode halts the main plot for a while, instead having an episode that's mostly about Walt (later helped by Jesse) trying to kill a fly that's inside his meth lab, as he fears it will contaminate his product.

On top of having some great, unexpected slapstick comedy - and a humorously absurd premise - the episode does further demonstrate the obsessiveness and perfectionist nature of Walt, and how destructive it can be. It also continues to build the often strained relationship between Walt and Jesse, and Walt almost confessing one of his darkest moments to Jesse near the episode's end makes for a surprisingly tense sequence.

'Angel' - "Smile Time" (2004)

A spin-off from Buffy the Vampire Slayer that wasn't afraid to branch out into darker, more morally murky areas, Angel did feel like a more mature show than Buffy. Part of that was inevitable, given the main characters were all adults, and unlike Buffy's earlier seasons, there was no high school to be found in Angel.

Its fifth and final season was probably its darkest and most shocking, but still found time to have excellent comedic episodes, like "Smile Time." It's an episode that becomes darker as it goes on, but the main premise - involving the usually tall and physically imposing Angel being transformed into a puppet - is hilarious stuff.

'Cowboy Bebop' - "Mushroom Samba" (1999)

Cowboy Bebop was a genre-hopping anime, with its (mostly) self-contained episodes all tackling different stories, and with them, new genres. Still, the fact that its overriding story - covered mostly in several of the show's best episodes - was quite dark, intense, and even tragic, it wouldn't be entirely accurate to call the anime an overall comedic one.

Still, it had some very funny episodes, with one of its most outlandish being "Mushroom Samba." Ed and Ein were the series' main source of comedic relief, so making them the stars of this episode automatically makes it goofier than most. Also, the rest of the main characters eat some incredibly potent psychedelic mushrooms, which also leads to some good, surreal humor.

'Game of Thrones' - "A Golden Crown" (2011)

Game of Thrones was an exceptionally bleak and death-filled show, but it's not without some comedic moments. Even on a continent as hellish and war-torn as Westeros, it turns out there's still room for some people to have a sense of humor.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, one of its funnier episodes happens to be the one right before the inciting incident for the War of the Five Kings happens: "A Golden Crown." We get Robert Baratheon being his usual boorish self, Tyrion giving a memorably hilarious speech at a trial where he unfairly stands accused of a crime (not for the first time), and then there's some dark satisfaction with a despicable villain's comeuppance at the episode's end.

'24' - "Day 2: 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m." (2003)

This episode from 24's second season, "6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m" is a funny one, but not in an intentional way. Honestly, besides a few quips here and there, 24 was a very grim, humorless show, but seeing the writers run out of things for Kim - the daughter of protagonist, Jack Bauer - to do was unintentionally pretty funny.

It reached peak silliness "6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m," which saw Kim on a misadventure that involved her getting caught in an animal trap in the wilderness, and stalked by a cougar. It was ridiculous, and had no bearing on the main plot (which was far more gripping), but the infamous moment is undeniably funny for how silly it is.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' - "The Zeppo" (1999)

Xander was always seen as a comedic relief character in Buffy, both by the audience and the show's other characters, in a way. He didn't have powers like Buffy, nor a mastery of magic like Willow, and he didn't transform into super-powered/supernatural creatures like Angel and Oz.

But he did sometimes get an episode focused on him, and "The Zeppo" is one of his finest hours. He gets to go on his own misadventure, which is amusing enough, but the fact that a genuine apocalypse is happening in the background (and being dealt with by the other characters) is the icing on this comedic cake.

'The Sopranos' - "The Strong, Silent Type" (2002)

Like The Wire's "Old Cases," the season 4 episode of The Sopranos, "The Strong, Silent Type" is one of its funniest mainly for one scene. In that scene, the characters come together to give an intervention for Christopher, after they all notice his drug use has started negatively impacting his life and theirs.

It's the way things go disastrously wrong that make the intervention scene darkly hilarious, and if anything, it just makes things worse for all involved. The Sopranos is a show about Tony's two families - his regular one, and his crime family - and this episode shows that the latter is just as dysfunctional as the former.

