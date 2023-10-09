Telling the terrifying story of a young girl being possessed by the devil as her desperate mother turns to two priests for help, The Exorcist is widely regarded to be the scariest horror movie of all time as well as one of the best films ever made. In addition to seeing it become an iconic hallmark of horror, the petrifying brilliance of the 1973 film has also spawned a legacy sequel with Ellen Burstyn returning for The Exorcist: Believer.

Another thing it has spawned is a litany of hilarious parodies, with everything from animated comedy series to spoof movie sagas finding ways to poke fun at the Oscar-winning horror. So, in the name of horrifying hilarity as Halloween nears, let the pea soup fly and the laughter never stop as you enjoy a happy – and funny – spooky season.

9 'Family Guy' (1999-)

Family Guy has never been shy of parody throughout its 22-season run. Its playful teasing of The Exorcist wasn’t so much a full-fledged mocking as much as it was a referential jab, appearing in the season three episode “Screwed the Pooch” when Brian (Seth MacFarlane) lands in some trouble after impregnating the prize-winning greyhound of Lois’ (Alex Borstein) disdainful father.

The situation resulted in a custody battle in court with Brian adamant that he wants to help raise the puppies. As an aside during the courtroom scene, there is a moment where a possessed Regan MacNeil (actually voiced by Linda Blair) sits in the room with her head spinning and projecting green vomit.

8 'The Boondocks' (2005-2014)

Running for four seasons, The Boondocks became a sleeper hit series for Adult Swim with the animated comedy following a dysfunctional black family as they move into a predominantly white suburban neighborhood. Exhibiting the stark culture clash, the show was often as shocking as it was satirical, and there were no punches pulled when it parodied The Exorcist in the season two episode “Stinkmeaner Strikes Back”.

With Tom (Cedric Yarbrough) possessed by the spirit of the antagonistic Colonel H. Stinkmeaner (Yarbrough), the boys turn to Uncle Ruckas (Gary Anthony Williams) to help them perform an exorcism. The parody has great fun with Ruckas and his demeanor as he conducts the exorcism, blending demonic horror with the show’s trademark style and sense of humor.

7 'French & Saunders' (1987-2017)

A British sketch comedy series by renowned comedians and frequent collaborates Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, French & Saunders was renowned for its parody of films as well as its satire of pop culture, celebrities, and society. The third episode of their third season saw the comedy duo parody The Exorcist, meshing their quaint comedy style with the horror aesthetic of the film to amusing effect.

Moments like the focus on Saunders’ character’s fluffy pink slippers as she dramatically walks up the stairs, or her underwhelmed, annoyed expression when French’s possessive demon starts rattling the bed undercut the horror tone in a grounded yet effective way. It also used meta-comedy to be hilariously self-referential as well with the duo fighting over who would get the last shot of the skit.

6 'Repossessed' (1990)

Repossessed saw Linda Blair return to spoof her own performance with her appearance as Nancy Anglet, a young woman who was possessed by a demon as a child and finds herself possessed again. Spoof movie legend Leslie Nielsen stars as Father Mayii, the priest who nearly lost his life performing the exorcism on the young Nancy and initially refuses to have any part in exorcising her again, even as it is set to be televised live on an evangelical network.

Despite its excellent pedigree in spoof movies and horror, the film actually struggled to make a mark with audiences and hasn’t been able to have much of a lingering impact since. The shame in that is the film parodies several elements from The Exorcist quite well, features Nielsen doing what he did best, and even has enough time to spare to lampoon the televangelist scandals of the 1980s as well.

5 'Pos Eso' ('Possessed') (2014)

A Spanish, stop-motion animation that focuses on the shattering of a family while parodying The Exorcist, Pos Eso (Possessed) is certainly unique. It primarily follows Trini (Anabel Alonso), a famous flamingo dancer who gives up her career when her husband’s death sees her slip into a deep depression which is compounded when her 8-year-old son is possessed by dark spirits.

Having exhausted all other options, Trini’s final hope comes in the form of a defrocked priest whose own spiritual crisis could jeopardize the entire exorcism. The animated comedy-horror toed a difficult line between parodying an established, iconic film and trying to have something to say for itself however, if nothing else, its presentation of The Exorcist with clay characters was imbued with its own sense of bizarre hilarity.

4 'This Is The End' (2013)

A wild and energetic apocalyptic comedy which saw some of Hollywood’s biggest comic actors go to great lengths to lampoon themselves, This Is The End was a delightful horror-comedy film even as it emphasized its gags more than its story. It tracks Hollywood celebrities like Seth Rogen and Jay Baruchel as they attend a housewarming party at James Franco’s house when the world begins to end, leaving a small band of actors alive to survive the end of days.

Amid attacks from mysterious monsters and plenty of hilarious in-fighting, the film really begins to ratchet up the stakes when Jonah Hill is possessed by a demon. The ensuing exorcism attempt is a perfect blending of sharp parody and the actors playing to their strengths as Hill’s possessed being questions Jay if the power of Christ really is all that compelling.

3 'Scared Shrekless' (2010)

A truly wonderful medley of horror spoofs, Scared Shrekless consisted of three short segments compiled into a 26-minute featurette to be released ahead of 2010’s Halloween. Using characters audiences came to love from the Shrek films, it contained ‘The Bride of Gingey’ which parodied The Bride of Frankenstein, ‘Boots Motel’ which made fun of Psycho, and lastly ‘The Shreksorcist’ which lampooned The Exorcist with hilarious results.

Following Shrek (Mike Myers) as he must babysit a misbehaving Pinocchio (Cody Cameron), the amusing short packs plenty of parody fun into its very brief runtime. It mimics the arrival of the priest, a number of the creepy interactions characters had with the possessed Regan (Linda Blair), and even Father Karras’ (Jason Miller) falling down the stairs.

2 'The Simpsons' (1989-)

Throughout its staggering run consisting of 35 seasons and counting, The Simpsons has parodied a wide range of popular movies from Terminator 2: Judgment Day to The Planet of the Apes. Horror movies usually get their turn to join in on the fun with the beloved “Treehouse of Horror” episodes. Interestingly, it took until 2017 for the animated series to set its sights on the classic horror movie with “Treehouse of Horror XXVIII” running a segment titled ‘The Exor-sis’.

After Homer buys a pazuzu thinking it was a pizza, Maggie is left with the ancient relic where she ends up possessed by the demon it contains and wreaks havoc on the cocktail party the Simpsons are hosting. The episode not only parodied The Exorcist but poked fun at the Catholic Church as well.

1 'Scary Movie 2' (2001)

With five Scary Movie films being made, each one of them casting a wide net in terms of their parody targets, there is seldom a horror movie that hasn’t been mocked by the franchise. However, its ripping on The Exorcist was truly one of the series’ most memorable bits, serving as the introduction to Scary Movie 2 as Father McFeely (James Woods) travels to perform an exorcism.

Woods’ penchant for comedy was on full display as he grasped the parody of The Exorcist’s dramatic tone with aplomb while leaning into the Scary Movie franchise’s appetite for gross-out humor and smut as well. With Natasha Lyonne also appearing as the possessed Megan Voorhees, the scene succeeded at being a wildly inappropriate and often grotesque parody.

