The holiday season is a time when old friends meet, families gather, and everybody has a wholesome time. We all eat good food, share funny incidents, and of course, watch good movies. There's nothing better than sitting comfortably with your loved ones and enjoying your favorite dessert while watching a funny movie. Watching a movie is almost like a ritual when friends and families get together.

There are a lot of movies to choose from that will not only be relatable to each family member but also make them feel more pleasant and relaxed. There are some remarkably hilarious family movies that will leave every person in the room belly-laughing.

'Home Alone' (1991)

Home Alone is the perfect family movie to watch on Thanksgiving. Most people have already watched it once, but it's so good that it deserves to be rewatched at every gathering. Macaulay Culkin plays the role of little Kevin McCallister, who was left behind in his huge home while his family went on a trip. Watching how the events unfold after that is indeed a treat.

Since he's left alone, he fulfills all his childish wishes, like eating giant ice cream bowls, beating up robbers, and even jumping on his parents' bed. The violence in the movie has more of a cat-and-mouse theme, making it even funnier. In the end, the movie leaves a very simple but important message, which is about the importance of family.

'Jumanji' (1995)

Jumanji is a movie that no '90s kid can forget, as it holds a special place of importance. The movie was so good that it became the 10th-highest-grossing film of 1995. This Robin Williams classic is full of lightly scary moments and a lot of hilarious moments and adventures that children would definitely enjoy, making it a great movie to watch with the family on Thanksgiving.

As the title implies, the movie is about Jumanji, a supernatural board game full of threats. With every move a player makes, there's a new dangerous element. In 1969, Alen Parrish got trapped inside the game while playing Jumanji with Sarah. In 1995, two siblings, Judy and Peter, started playing the game and released Alen, who's now an adult. After they all track down Sarah, they finish the game together in order to reverse all the damage it caused.

'Shrek' (2001)

Shrek is a movie that's clever, funny, and great to watch with the kids. It's about an ogre named Shrek who used to live peacefully in solitude, until one day, when his routine is disturbed by the invasion of fairy tale characters. These new arrivals were all banished from their kingdom.

But Shrek is determined, and he wants to save the homes of all those people (to gain back his solitude). In order to do that, he cuts a deal with Lord Farquaad, the ruler of the kingdom. He'll save princess Fiona in return, who'll be Farquaad's bride – Fiona has her own secrets. The movie delivers the message of always forming and pursuing genuine relationships with people and nature.

'Finding Nemo' (2003)

Image via Disney/Pixar

Finding Nemo is arguably among the best Pixar classics of all time. It is about a clownfish who swims away from his home, a coral reef, which forces his widowed father to set out on a mission to find him by swimming in the open oceans and facing his biggest fears on the journey.

Although this father-son tale about finding each other sounds rather serious and emotional, and it does have many sad moments, it is also filled with numerous funny scenes. Finding Nemo is a unique movie that does a great job of making its audience both cry and laugh. It is a heartwarming tale that lets viewers know that no matter how tough things look at the moment, it will all turn out positively in the end.

'Ratatouille' (2007)

Ratatouille is a movie about Remy, a lovable and determined rat who dreams of becoming a chef. To pursue his career, he moves to Paris, and with the help of Linguini, a garbage boy, he starts working on his culinary skills. But because he's a rat, and it's a profession where rats won't be welcomed, he also needs to hide a lot, which makes the movie hilarious.

As he grows and practices his culinary skills, Remy finally gets a chance to prove how good he is to a food critic. Whether he has what it takes or not is the real question. Overall, the movie was a huge box office success, which was well deserved. The message hidden behind the movie is to give things a try because you never know until you give it a try.

'School of Rock' (2003)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Jack Black took his performance to another level in School of Rock, where he played the role of Dewey Finn, a struggling musician who makes his way into a school by landing a teaching gig. He then helps students and the principal unleash their inner musicians and rockstars, forming a new band.

This is a genuinely feel-good movie not only because of the story, but also because you get to see Jack Black being Jack Black. Overall, School of Rock is a family film that's really lively, funny, witty, and meaningful, with brilliant performances from the actors. Basically, this movie rocks.

'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

Image via Netflix

The movie Kung Fu Panda is a story about Po, a lazy panda bear who embarks on a mission to become a Dragon master. Although the movie title says a lot about the story, it's funny imagining a big, adorable, and lazy panda performing martial arts and being the best at it. Even though the odds are stacked against him, he succeeds.

It's an amazing movie to watch with kids as you'll witness Po's journey, which is beautifully animated. The movie is elegant, the action scenes are highly entertaining, the storyline isn't stretched at all, and Jack Black delivers a brilliant performance voicing Po. The message of this movie is that to succeed, being better than the best doesn't matter, what matters is becoming the best version of yourself.

'The Lego Movie' (2014)

Image via Warner Bros.

The Lego Movie is one of a kind, with its satirical writing and wit. Chris Pratt and Will Ferrell were exceptional with their voice-overs for their roles. This movie's animation is also something new, and it's a story about Emmet, a construction worker in Bricksburg. He loves his coworkers, and everything is going well, but things are about to get intense.

Soon, Emmet is mistakenly identified as a special being who is the only key to saving the world from imminent danger. He soon joins a team of strangers who are combating a tyrant's evil plan for world domination. Things get hilarious because although Emmet is completely hopeless and unprepared, he takes his best shot at it.

'Moana' (2016)

Moana is a movie that is special for all the Disney fans because, in some way, it makes you feel nostalgic about the older Disney movies. The sense of humor and the musical aspect of the movie makes it all the more better. The movie is about Moana, a daring and strong-willed teen who sets out on a mission to save her people.

Her story is full of adventure, and along the way, she meets Maui, who was once a demigod, and he helps her in her quest. Maui and Moana sail across the ocean, and during their journey, they battle against incredible odds and monsters. After everything, the movie shows how Moana discovers her ancestry and embraces her heritage, making it her identity.

'DC League of Super-Pets' (2022)

DC League of Super-Pets was recently released, and it was a massive success at the global box office. This feel-good movie is action-packed, funny, and filled with emotion. It is a movie that will make you want to give your pets a tight hug after you watch it. The movie has a star-studded cast that delivered a promising performance.

After Superman and the Justice League are kidnapped by an evil guinea pig, it is up to Krypto, Superman's dog, to save the life of his best friend. On his way, he forms a team of stray animals from an adoption shelter who all have superpowers, and together, they rescue the Justice League. The movie has a very positive ending, and it brings a new concept of super pets. All of them have superpowers, and they are all pets of DC superheroes.

