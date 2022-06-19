The success of Seth MacFarlane’s Family Guy is undoubtedly down to its biting satire, one-liners, and sight gags. By making fun of American culture, it’s a show that enables us to laugh at ourselves. But what makes it even more fun is the number of celebrities eager to join the cast, even if only voicing a character for one episode.

Some celebrity cameos turn into recurring roles, like Drew Barrymore as Brian’s girlfriend Jillian. Some cameos resurrect careers, like Adam West’s brilliant voice work as Mayor of Quahog. Nearly 400 episodes later and countless celebrity appearances, some of the funniest Family Guy cameos are hard to forget.

Ricky Gervais as Billy Finn the Dolphin

Ricky Gervais is known for his dry wit and caustic bards, leading to his meteoric success as an actor, stand-up comic, writer, and roast-master. His work on the British and American versions of The Office cemented him as a comedy legend. Including Gervais's voices in a satire-driven series like Family Guy is a no-brainer.

When Peter accepts the help of a dolphin and thanks it with "if there is ever anything I can do," he is surprised to find the dolphin show up at his doorstep. Billy Finn becomes an unwelcome house guest, and the incessant biting commentary provided by Gervais is hilarious.

Norm Macdonald as Death

One of the most unique voices in comedy belonged to the late-great Norm Macdonald. From his stint on SNL to a lengthy career as a standup comedian, Macdonald was one of the most respected funnymen among his peers.

Macdonald’s cameo voiceover as the Grim Reaper is casting genius. When Death rings the doorbell at the Griffin home looking for Peter, the voice is unmistakable. Death has a good laugh and finds himself lying on the living room couch with a sprained ankle.

Ryan Reynolds as Himself

In Quahog for a film shoot, Ryan Reynolds (as himself) quickly strikes up a friendship with Peter. However, Reynolds may be getting a little too close for Peter’s liking, what with all the tickle fights and hand-feeding him Moroccan food. Peter informs Reynolds that he is not gay, so Ryan terminates their friendship over the misunderstanding, much to Peter’s dismay.

Canada is known for exporting comedy talent to the world with names like John Candy, Dan Aykroyd, Martin Short, Leslie Neilson, and Mike Myers; that's just scratching the surface. After his turn on Family Guy, you can add Ryan Reynolds to the list. Need more proof? Check out Reynolds in Deadpool or the comedy classic Just Friends.

Robert Downey Jr. as the Fat Guy Strangler

The star of Marvel’s Iron Man franchise, Robert Downey Jr., approached the producers of Family Guy to see if he could get involved in the show because his son was a huge fan. The character of Lois’ long-lost brother, Patrick Pewterschmidt, was created just for him.

The formerly institutionalized Patrick seems warm and unassuming at first but soon reveals himself as the "Fat Guy Strangler," putting Peter in jeopardy. Downey’s no stranger to comedy, with roles in Weird Science, Chaplin, and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, among others: his cameo was spot on.

Liam Neeson as Liam Neeson

At first glance, Liam Neeson is not exactly who you would picture as an action-thriller movie star. He suits the empathetic father figure he plays in the rom-com Love, Actually. But if you were ever kidnapped, you would hope that Liam Neeson was your dad.

Neeson became a Hollywood heavyweight starring in the Takenfranchise, kicking ass all over the place. When Peter boasts that he could take Neeson in a fight, it goes exactly how you would expect. In one of the best Family Guy fight sequences, Neeson beats the crap out of Peter, relegating him to the role of his "big fat houseboy."

Betty White Reading Peterotica

The late-great Betty White was a comedic powerhouse for decades, playing off her grandmotherly appearance with a sharp wit and often raunchy delivery. She nailed it with characters ranging from Mary Tyler Moore’s Sue Ann Nivens, Golden Girls’ Rose Nylund, and Hot in Cleveland’s Elka Ostrovsky.

So when Peter decides to write his own erotica novels with titles like Angela’s Asses and Shaved New World, there is no better voice for the audiobooks than Betty White. This is casting at its finest — and funniest.

James Woods as Candy Lovin’ James Woods

James Woods is a borderline regular character on Family Guy, appearing in eight episodes and counting. Woods is known for playing gritty, hard-nosed characters, earning critical acclaim for Oliver Stone’s Salvador in 1986. Who knew he had comedy chops?

Whenever Peter and Brian need to take control of Woods, they know just how to do it: a trail of candy leading to a large box held up by a stick with a string tied to it. Hearing Woods repeat the line, "Ooh, a piece of candy! Ooh, a piece of candy! Ooh, a piece of candy!" as he falls for the trap yet again, you cannot help but eagerly await his next cameo.

KISS in KISS-Stock

Not only actors are in on the joke. Many musicians have also been lampooned on Family Guy as well. A big fan of the rock group KISS, Peter takes Lois to the festival dressed in full KISS makeup.

When Lois is presented with the mic to join the crowd in a popular chorus, she does not know the words. Peter is aghast, making sense now as to why she is dressed as drummer Peter Criss. ‘Nobody dresses as Peter Criss.’ Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley show their sensitive (and comical) side, deflated over the experience, and walk off stage because music no longer has any meaning.

Carol Channing vs. Mike Tyson

Carol Channing is a Tony Award-winning actress highly respected in theater and film. So watching a Celebrity Boxing match between Channing (as herself) and boxing legend Mike Tyson (not as himself), where she is the trash-talking heavyweight, is hilarious.

Brian makes a $50 bet with Stewie that Tyson would win the bout, but after pummeling Channing round after round, the boxing champ is exhausted and passes out. The 67-pound little old lady has won and responds to the jeers from the crowd with "up yours young people with your rock and roll 8-track tapes!"(not.

Will Ferrell as The Black Knight

How can a show as funny as Family Guy not feature a cameo from a guy as funny as Will Ferrell? The man who brought us Old School and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy dons a suit of armor and holds court.

The Black Knight plows through opponents with little challenge. But after calling Peter a ‘fizzle’ in front of his family, that is the last straw. Peter accepts the jousting challenge and knocks the Black Knight on his butt.

