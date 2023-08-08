When it comes to feminist movies, they run a wide range of tones, from serious and subversive to lighthearted. But of the many things one could take away from the success of Barbie, it's clear that audiences really enjoy a good healthy dose of fun with their feminism.

Whether you're looking for something to exemplify positive female friendships, a woman fighting her way to the top, or just something to be inspired by, all the while having fun, these are the movies to check out, according to users on Reddit. So, get the popcorn ready, and prepare for a fun, feminist movie night!

10 'Legally Blonde' (2001)

What? Like it's hard to love Legally Blonde? Starring Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, the movie follows Elle, who decides to apply to Harvard Law School in an attempt to win back her ex-boyfriend, but ultimately she ends up discovering herself along the way.

Legally Blonde is truly a feminist movie at its core. Elle learns that she deserves to be valued for more than just her looks, forms supportive relationships with other women, addresses harassment, and more, all while being fun and giving audiences iconic moments. Redditor BitchfulThinking shares, "That movie is an absolute treasure! I also love that Elle stayed true to her girly girl aesthetic when there often tends to be a push to tone that down in male-dominated fields."

9 'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Image via NBCUniversal

Bridesmaids is a female-driven comedy that is jam-packed with comedic talent, including Kristin Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Melissa McCarthy. When an unemployed chef is asked to be the maid of honor by her friend, chaos ultimately ensues during various wedding events and among the other bridesmaids.

While Bridesmaids isn't necessarily what one might immediately think of as an explicitly feminist film, it was a comedy that was specifically made to be geared toward women. As Reddit user reclaimingmytime explains, "It’s not necessarily a film with a message, but it depicts female friendships honestly and was written expressly to be funny to women. It will be funny to men too; it just really centers the female experience."

8 'Bend It Like Beckham' (2002)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Bend It Like Beckham is the ultimate underdog story, and two decades after its release, it's become a cultural icon. The film follows Jess, a young British-South Asian woman who has big dreams of becoming a professional soccer player (or football to the non-Americans).

It's no secret that women's sports often struggle to be taken seriously, and that's just one of the many themes addressed in the film, in addition to cultural issues, immigrant experiences, expectations of women in traditional societies, and more. Multiple Reddit users have expressed their love for the movie's message and found it to be simply a fun and enjoyable film worth watching again and again.

7 'Booksmart' (2019)

Image via Annapurna Pictures

Kaitlyn Dever shines in Booksmart, along with Beanie Feldstein. The two play high school seniors who realize that because they've spent their time in school being so focused on academics, they've missed out socially on things with the rest of their peers. And as their time at school comes to a close, they resolve to remedy that issue.

Many fans loved this comedy and felt it was relatable for many teenage girls. It has also received praise for going against the grain of many other teen comedies, not following certain tropes, and for having an LGBT+ character as one of the leads in a female-driven comedy. Redditor riptide747 says, "I absolutely love how many cliches and tropes they go against in the movie instead of just being another high school party movie."

6 'Moxie' (2021)

Image via Netflix

Sometimes you have to fight for change, which is exactly the lesson in Moxie. Based on a book by the same name, the story follows a teenage girl who becomes inspired and confident by a new friend to fight back against some of the blatant sexism present in her school.

Moxie manages to be both fun and entertaining while also being provocative and inspiring. It reminds the audience of what women still face in society and the emotions that bubble under the surface from that treatment. Reddit user Sisiwakanamaru shares, " I really like that the movie was gleeful, provocative, unapologetically feminist. On the surface, it is light and decently funny but is powered by righteous anger about bullying, and worse, of women’s mistreatment in general."

5 'Moana' (2016)

Image via Disney

Disney's Moana might be one of their most feminist movies and will soon be getting a live-action remake. The Polynesian-inspired story centers around Moana, the daughter of the island chief and its destined future leader, who finds herself on a journey to return the heart of the goddess Te Fitti to save her people.

Moana has everything from hilarious jokes, incredible songs, a moving story, and beautiful animation. What's more, is that this film steps away from some of the typical Disney princess tropes. Moana is a strong female character with no romantic interest, is a leader, and can fight her battles. When looking for a fun feminist movie, several Reddit users agree that Moana is perfect for all ages.

4 'Bring It On' (2000)

Image via Universal Pictures

Get those spirit fingers ready for Bring It On. Dubbed by some to be one of the best teen movies of all time, the movie tells the story of a privileged cheerleading team who learns that their routines were stolen material from a rival squad, leading to conflict as the championship approaches.

While on the surface, Bring It On could just be dismissed as a regular teen comedy, there are so many layers to take it. From female friendships to empowerment, different forms of feminism, racial privilege, and more, there's a lot to unpack. Redditor RusticPumpkin says, "This movie was so ahead of its time. The fact that a movie about high school cheerleading has so many complex messages in it that are still relevant to this day."

3 'Mean Girls' (2004)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Created by Tina Fey comes the teen movie sensation Mean Girls. When a new girl shows up to high school, she becomes sucked into the social dynamics of the school and involved with the mean girls in charge, The Plastics, changing who she used to be.

This comedy has become a pop culture icon and will soon be a movie musical as well. Beyond the comedic aspects is a feminist story about how women treat one another, how women value themselves, and more. Reddit user emomcdonalds explains, "There’s some dated parts here and there, but overall it has a great message of overcoming societal norms and not compromising your values for a man or society’s approval."

2 '9 to 5' (1980)

Image Via 20th Century Fox

With 9 to 5, it's hard to go wrong with Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, and Dolly Parton all together in one movie. When their tyrannical and sexist boss finally pushes them over the edge, these three secretaries decide to get their revenge by abducting him.

The movie ended up being one of the most successful movies of the 1980s. This workplace satire is relatable to all those who have struggled with a difficult boss, but it especially spoke to the working women who have experienced sexism in their own places of work. Redditor Trl321 says, "Despite it being 40 years old, many of the overarching issues these characters face are still problems we see today, so their feelings and frustrations are understandable and relatable."

1 'A League of Their Own' (1992)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Geena Davis and Tom Hanks star in the sports film, A League of Their Own. Based on real events during the 1940s, two sisters are drafted to join a professional girls' baseball league, along with several other women and a former star turned alcoholic manager.

There are many things to appreciate about this movie, from the humor and wit to the inspiring story at its core of women doing something no one else thought they could do. It was a huge success and has become a TV series on Amazon Prime. Redditor Business-Tourist6292 shares, "A League of Their Own remains one of my favorite movies of all time. It has funny iconic quotes, inspiration for women, a dose of history, and more."

