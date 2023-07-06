Alongside other classics like Seinfeld and The Office, Friends’ is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time! The joy that it brought each week as we got to experience the hilarity of these young adults navigating life is almost unparalleled.

But what is it that made the show so funny? For one thing, that would be the high-quality comedic writing: there are specific episodes that the cream of the crop. Looking at the show and its several seasons, it is a joy to mark these ten episodes as the absolute funniest of them all.

10 "The One with the Nap Partners" — Season 7, Episode 6

It is no secret that as an adult, naps are so much more meaningful than it is as a child. This is seen at full steam when Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Ross (David Schwimmer) somehow accidentally end up taking a nap together. The true hilarity of it all is when they realize that they genuinely enjoyed it.

And while Joey and Ross are learning the comfort of being snuggly naptime buddies, Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) are battling it out to be Monica’s (Courtney Cox) coveted maid of honor. The ridiculousness never ends in this episode.

9 "The One Where Paul's the Man" — Season 6, Episode 22

In this wonderfully fantastic episode, Paul (Bruce Willis) goes so far as to threaten Ross into stop dating his daughter (Alexandra Holden). While that scenario is not all that humorous in or of itself, it is the way that Willis delivers his lines and Schwimmer’s reactions that make this gut-busting.

Before Bruce Willis was an action star, he made a career for himself as a comedic actor, and this episode is a perfect reminder of his roots. His timing and delivery of his lines are not just great handling of the writer's great work. No, it is an amazing presentation by a truly phenomenal actor who deserves more recognition for his comedic talents.

8 "The One Where Ross is Fine" — Season 10, Episode 2

Despite saying he was fine with their relationship, Joey and Rachel become anxious at the thought that Ross might actually have an issue with them being together. After a horrifically awkward double date with him and Charlie (Aisha Tyler), Ross ultimately admits it still hurts him but gives Joey his blessing to continue dating Rachel.

Along with the silly antics of Ross’ drunken double date, we see the wonderfully funny Frank (Giovanni Ribisi) walk Phoebe through his struggles with his triplets. As any parent knows, new baby exhaustion is real, and it makes you say and do wildly ridiculous things, and we see this fully through this episode!

7 "The One with the Jellyfish" — Season 4, Episode 1

This episode features gross-out humor at its finest. After an unfortunate meeting with a jellyfish, Monica, Joey, and Chandler (Matthew Perry) end up needing to endeavor the treacherous water of peeing on the wound.

It was one of the funniest moments in the history of the show. While Monica could not bend herself in that way to pee on herself, Joey decided to step up. Only he got stage fright and was unable to do it either. We learn in the end that it was Chandler who did the deed, and that put a "stain" on his ability to date her.

6 "The One with Unagi" — Season 6, Episode 17

Joey tries to make money by hiring a dim-witted actor to pose as his twin for medical research, which goes terribly wrong. Chandler gives Monica a mix-tap with Janice’s voice strewn throughout. And Ross asks a karate instructor how to best to surprise attack a woman to prove he's a martial arts expert to Rachel and Phoebe.

These are just some of the sidesplitting moments from this episode. As Rachel and Phoebe learned the art of self-defense, Ross tries to convince them that he is a master of the art of unagi (which we learn is a type of sushi). Watching Ross be chased by a couple of women he tried to attack — it's priceless.

5 "The One with the Rumor" — Season 8, Episode 9

In what has become one of the most beloved and surprising cameos in the history of the show, we see Ross and Monica invite an old school friend (Brad Pitt) to Thanksgiving dinner. The beauty of this cameo is that Pitt’s character, Will, absolutely hates Rachel, which causes endless laughter.

Will hates Rachel because she used to make fun of him in high school. She has no idea who he is because he now looks like, well, Brad Pitt, but in high school, he struggled with his weight. This leads to the revelation of the “I Hate Rachel” club and numerous wildly ridiculous rumors coming to light.

4 "The One with All the Resolutions" — Season 5, Episode 11

Joey wants to learn guitar. Phoebe wants to pilot a jet. Ross wants to try new things each day. Monica wants to take more pictures of the group. Everyone bets Chandler can’t go a whole week without making fun of his friends, and Monica suggests that Rachel stop gossiping so much.

Those are some important resolutions, but can they be kept? The most hilarious moments of this episode come when Ross decides to buy leather pants and can’t figure out how to get them back on during his date. Baby powder, lotion, and a bunch of physical comedy make this truly marvelous.

3 "The One Where No One's Ready" — Season 3, Episode 2

This episode should have been called “The One When Joey Wears All of Chandler’s Clothes” because that is the greatest takeaway from this entire debacle. As everyone is trying to get dressed and ready for an event at Ross’ Museum, there is zero cooperation, and chaos comes about with everyone.

After a ridiculous battle of who gets to sit where Joey and Chandler have a battle of pranks. It starts with Chandler deciding to hide all of Joey’s underwear, forcing him to go commando in a rented tux. This then creates the hilarious moment when Joey comes in wearing every single item of Chandler’s clothing, exclaiming, in his best Chandler impression — “Could I be wearing any more clothes?!”

2 "The One Where Ross Got High" — Season 6, Episode 9

Another fantastic Thanksgiving episode, only this time involving shouting revelations of past mistakes and silliness. Ross and Monica’s parents come for dinner, and we learn that they hate Chandler because they think he is a drug addict, based on Ross having lied to them about that in college.

After numerous attempts to set the record straight, it is eventually revealed through a delightful shouting match that Ross was fired, has been married and divorced yet again, that Monica and Chandler were now living together, and in fact, that the drugs in college were Ross’ and not Chandler’s at all.

1 "The One Where Everybody Finds Out" — Season 5, Episode 14

While the first-time declaring love for each other is usually reserved for a more special moment, this takes the cake for the absolute funniest lead-up to that profession of love. Monica and Chandler have been secretly seeing each other for a while, but Joey, Phoebe, and Rachel know — and the games ensue.

To get Chandler to admit he’s been seeing Monica, Phoebe devises a plan to pretend and seduce him. After getting Monica, Phoebe, and Joey involved and some horrifically awkward moments, Chandler calls off the seduction. He tells Phoebe that he can’t sleep with her because he loves Monica. This hilarious episode ends with Ross seeing Monica and Chandler from the window and screaming at them. It is the most fantastic moment in the whole series.

