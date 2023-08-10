Giant monsters are some of the most fascinating creatures to see on the big screen. They make audiences flock to theaters to be entertained and sometimes cheer as these cinematic behemoths cause as much destruction and mayhem as possible.

Many iconic monster movies over the years have been viewed more as horror and disaster films, but some also have broken away from this norm to become more comedic and parodying of the genre as a whole. From Love and Monsters to Ghostbusters, here are ten of the funniest monster movies that'll make anyone love to see more of these genre-bending creature features.

10 'Love and Monsters' (2020)

This romantic comedy and action film features Maze Runner star Dylan O'Brien as a lone wanderer finding his courage in a world ravaged by a devastating monster apocalypse. When humanity destroys a meteorite in space with nuclear weapons, it causes fallout to return to Earth, turning many harmless animals into bloodthirsty monsters that wipe out most of humanity.

Love and Monsters is a character-driven story about the main protagonist Joel (O'Brien), on a journey to find love and acceptance. It's also an emotional and comedic experience about the importance of friendship and standing up for oneself. It features plenty of unique and visually impressive monster designs that satisfy viewers just looking for an exciting creature flick.

9 'Monster House' (2006)

Gil Kenan's underrated 2000s animated film Monster House was an entertaining kid's horror comedy full of mystery and suspense. It follows the adventure of three teens who slowly suspect that their neighbors' abandoned house is somehow an actual living, breathing monster waiting to eat its next unfortunate victim.

The film smartly balances the absurdity and fright without delving too far into either territory. The premise about a menacing haunted house that eats people could have quickly gone down a much darker route. However, the story is helped by a small but effective cast of hilariously colorful characters perfectly fitting within the film's darkly comedic premise.

8 'Eight Legged Freaks' (2002)

Eight Legged Freaks sees Scream actor David Arquette starring in a ridiculous but entertaining giant spider flick that pays homage to the 50s sci-fi genre. When exotic spiders from a desert town pet store become exposed to toxic chemical waste, they grow to enormous sizes with even bigger apatites.

It's a gross and wacky monster attack film that preys upon people's fears about spiders and cranks their phobias up to eleven. Despite the spiders looking scary and menacing at times, it's hilarious to see that the filmmakers decided not to take the story's premise too seriously by making these big creepy-crawlies act clumsily, goofy, and behaving mischievously similar to the little green monsters from Joe Dante's Gremlins.

7 'Lake Placid' (1999)

Coming off the booming success of the visually groundbreaking Jurassic Park film, the late 90s saw many creature and disaster movies that tried and sometimes failed to capture the CGI wonder that drew audiences to theaters. One of these attempts was the underrated 1999 film Lake Placid, a story about a giant crocodile on a rampage in the dark lake waters of Maine.

All the scenes involving the film's titular crocodile are made to be serious and suspenseful. However, the characters and their interactions within the story have led to some laugh-out-loud moments. The late Betty White was the absolute show stealer of the film as she played a foul-mouthed lake house owner who rooted for the crocodile to eat the main characters whole.

6 'Colossal' (2016)

Colossal is a unique addition to the genre that is less about visuals and giant monster battles and more focused on the themes of alcohol addiction, guilt, and abusive friendships. The story follows a struggling woman named Gloria (Anne Hathaway) who returns to her childhood hometown and slowly realizes she's mentally linked to a massive monster living in Seoul, South Korea.

The film will make audiences laugh and relate to the main character Gloria as she goes on a path of redemption by using her connection with the monster to change who she is on the inside. It proves that not all monster movies have to be big and loud blockbusters but can sometimes tell subtle and compelling stories.

5 'Rampage' (2018)

Based on the 80s arcade game, Rampage takes viewers on an action-packed thrill ride with exhilarating chases and crowd-pleasing giant animal fights. The story follows a science experiment gone horribly wrong in space, leading to a dangerous pathogen falling back to Earth and infecting three different animals, causing them to mutate to large sizes and cause mayhem through the streets of Chicago.

The film is loud, full of non-stop action, and has interesting big named stars like Dwayne Johnson and Naomie Harris attached to keep audiences entertained from start to finish. Unlike many unsuccessful video game adaptations, this movie understands its ridiculous premise and, given a big budget, also doesn't skimp out on the exciting monster battles.

4 'Slither' (2006)

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn made his directorial debut with Slither, a grotesque dark comedy full of disgusting body horrors and impressive practical effects. When a hostile alien parasite crash lands near a small town on Earth, it takes over the body of a local named Grant (Michael Rooker), causing him to deform and grow to an enormous size and begin turning other residents into zombies.

The movie offers many gross and absurd moments that pay homage to classic body horror films, especially John Carpenter's The Thing. It also showcases Gunn's comedic strengths as he writes most of his characters to act goofy and well aware of how ridiculous the film's premise is. Though not for audiences with weak stomachs, Slither manages to balance horror and humor without forgetting to tell an interesting story.

3 'Tremors' (1990)

The 1990 film Tremors went from being a small-budgeted box office bomb to becoming a beloved cult classic B-Movie franchise spawning many sequels and gaining a beloved fan base. Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward star as two odd-job handy workers who lead a rag-tag group of survivors when their isolated desert town becomes the feeding ground for hungry giant underground worms.

Despite its low budget, the film's monsters, known as the Graboids, were wonderfully brought to life using great practical effects, including puppets and miniatures. However, the smartly written and interesting characters sell the film's excitement factor as the audience constantly roots for their survival.

2 'The Meg' (2018)

Jason Statham and Bingbing Li star in The Meg. This big-budget blockbuster that honors its B-movie predecessors and offers a visually impressive adventure that doesn't skimp out on the shark attacks. It focuses on a team of Marine scientists and sea divers who become reluctant shark hunters after accidentally unleashing a prehistoric 70-foot Megalodon from the Mariana Trench.

The film makes many references to the classic horror film Jaws and honors its predecessor without appearing as an imitation. It distinguishes itself by not taking its plot or characters too seriously and maintaining a fun and campy atmosphere. It's also backed by impressive digital effects and a likable cast who all act like they enjoy being in the film.

1 'Ghostbusters' (1984)

Ivan Reitman's Ghostbusters was a massive box office success that became a comedic icon of the 1980s. It focuses on four misfit paranormal exterminators who become the human race's last hope for survival when an ancient Sumerian God, in the form of a giant children's cartoon character, intends to destroy the world.

Though the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man doesn't appear until the movie's final act, he still has become a memorable addition to the monster genre. It's also hilarious to watch a massive smiling marshmallow mascot towering over the streets of New York, looking for and battling with the film's titular heroes.

