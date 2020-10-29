The Funniest Halloween TV Episodes of All Time

Halloween is meant to be a time for chills and thrills, but some of the greatest episodes timed to this season are also packed with laughs. It speaks to the wildness of how comedy and terror are closely tied together, united by the importance of set-up and timing.

The list below isn’t exclusively limited to sitcoms — there is in fact more than one drama here — and span a wild range of approaches to doing a scary story that also hits the funny bone. (Figuratively or even potentially literally.) The big takeaway from making this list: Halloween has brought out the weirdest impulses in shows like The Simpsons, Family Matters, The Daily Show, and a whole lot more.

Check out the list below to understand exactly what we mean. For more Halloween content, check out the scariest TV episodes ever made as well as the best Halloween movies of all time.