Despite its brooding DC Comics adversaries, The Dark Knight, and subsequent Snyder-verse projects, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has maintained its comedic roots throughout its entire catalog. Beginning with Jon Favreau's 2008 masterpiece Iron Man, it became clear that comic relief was a necessary signature for a growing MCU.

Although a handful of MCU films — such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Wakanda Forever— are more tonally serious, other films have fully embraced their comedic elements. Often used for heroes with extra-bizarre characteristics or campy comic history, comedy is an excellent tool to suspend audience disbelief and has produced quite a repertoire of knee-slapping flicks.

10 'Guardians of the Galaxy' — Dir. James Gunn (2014)

Before they became Hollywood icons, this ragtag team of aliens had been flying under the radar of mainstream popularity for nearly thirty years. However, with the rising demand for outer space-set comics and the arrival of James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy became a worldwide sensation with one of the best rock soundtracks in movie history.

All notorious criminals, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) meet by happenstance while hunting a valuable treasure. They're promptly imprisoned but develop a strong bond that leads to their escape and ultimate team-up to save the galaxy. Chris Pratt's comedic timing translates perfectly from his time on Parks and Recreation and provides excellent "funny man/straight man" humor between the entire cast.

9 'Thor: Ragnarok' — Dir. Taika Waititi (2017)

Later revealed to be a direct request to Kevin Feige from actor Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Ragnarok is a complete reinvention of the mighty God of Thunder. New Zealand director Taika Waititi created Ragnarok with his unique humor from What We Do in the Shadows and emotional beats from Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

When Thor's imprisoned sister, Hela (Kate Blanchett), escapes and attacks Asgard, Thor is flung into space. He becomes stranded on the remote planet Sakaar, where he's forced to battle in a gladiator championship. The film is flooded with countless blink-and-you'll-miss-it gags and banter, including a rock-paper-scissors joke and callbacks to Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) past mistakes.

8 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' — Dir. Jon Watts (2017)

The closest Spider-Man has come to a true Marvel homecoming since Sony purchased the film rights two decades ago. Spider-Man: Homecoming is Tom Holland's first full-length feature film as the titular wall-crawler. In the wake of Peter's impromptu trip to Germany with Tony Stark, the young hero struggles to balance his hero work while being a high school student. Although technically not in violation of the Sokovia Accords, Spider-Man must still keep his city-saving escapades on the down-low.

Spider-Man: Homecoming highlights Peter Parker's wit and banter and pokes fun at the absurdity of his powers and youth. Mixing inspirations fromFreaks and Geeks, Superbad, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off with MCU action/adventure makes Homecoming one of the funniest MCU entries. One of the most accurate on-screen depictions of Spider-Man ever made. Not only do Peter and the ensemble make for great laughs, but so does Peter's Stark-tech artificial intelligence, K.A.R.E.N.

7 'Ant-Man' - Dir. Peyton Reed (2015)

Originally meant to be directed by Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), Ant-Man fell into the hands of Peyton Reed (Bring It On, Yes Man), who ultimately delivered one of the most humorous MCU trilogies. Stepping away from the grander Avenger-level threats, Ant-Man is a simple heist movie and follows con-man Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) whose thieving expertise is used by Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) to sabotage a villainous plot.

Paul Rudd brings his signature humor from This is 40 and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and channels it into the paternal Scott, whose idiocy and heart make for a great hero. Given Ant-Man's absurdity, making this film a comedy was crucial for audience acceptance, yet it also came naturally to the story. Fans will remember a Thomas the Tank Engine toy steamrolling Scott, and the introduction to everyone's favorite ex-cons, Luis (Micheal Pena), Kurt (David Dastmalchian), and Dave (T.I.).

6 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' - Dir. Jon Watts (2019)

Tom Holland's second feature film -yet fifth MCU appearance- as the teenage superhero, Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Peter Parker reconcile with the losses of Avengers: Endgame as he takes a school trip abroad. Unsure of his desire to continue being a hero, Peter crosses paths with Quentin Beck, a.k.a. Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who manipulates Peter and wreaks havoc across Europe.

Despite including one of the scariest moments in the MCU, Far From Home maintains the humor of Homecoming and is fueled by awkward teenage romance. Returning ensemble Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), MJ (Zendaya), Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori), and Mr. Harrington (Martin Starr) make for excellent fish-out-of-water slapsticks and further establish Spider-Man as an essential MCU hero.

5 'The Avengers' — Dir. Joss Whedon (2012)

Already a decade old, The Avengers brought the term "cinematic universe" to full fruition as the first of four heroic team-up films in the MCU. Spearheaded by Firefly and Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon, The Avengers regales viewers with the series' first world-threatening attack when Loki brings an alien army to Earth. However, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor, Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) struggle to become a team as Loki's grip takes hold of the planet.

Although not entirely a comedy, it's the first film to fully embody the action-comedy formula that would define the franchise's future and perfectly blend the comic-book sincerity of Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the grounded sensibility established in Iron Man (2008). Despite an alien invasion, S.H.I.E.L.D. agents still have time to play Galaga aboard the helicarrier. It's one of the highest-rated MCU films on Letterboxd.

4 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' — Dir. James Gunn (2017)

James Gunn returns with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and succeeds in living up to its predecessor. Following the same band of misfits, Guardians Vol. 2 sees Peter Quill and the gang visit Peter's long-lost father, Ego (Kurt Russel), a Celestial, on his planet. However, past misdeeds follow the Guardians everywhere they go, and Ego's secrets begin to unfurl.

Guardians Vol. 2 delivers even more quips than its first installment, giving Drax one-liners about his nipples and seeing Baby-Groot carry around a severed toe. Further character explorations of Yondu (Michael Rooker) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) make for awkward heart-to-hearts that prove hilarious amidst the explosions and devastation of the film's climax.

3 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' — Dir. Peyton Reed (2018)

The second installment in Paul Rudd's quirky insect-themed trilogy, Ant-Man and the Wasp, gives Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) a Pym suit of her own and deals with the emotional aftermath of Scott Lang's involvement in Captain America: Civil War. Scott is under house arrest as punishment for defying the Sokovia Accords, but when his visions of the Quantum Realm become more vivid, he's forced to violate his house arrest and become Ant-Man once again.

This sequel returns with Paul Rudd's self-deprecating humor and contains many examples of Michael Douglas' iconic frown. The funniest jokes are Scott's mocking of the iconic MCU disguise being merely sunglasses and a baseball cap and Scott's malfunctioning suit that shrinks him to the awkward size of a small child. Laurence Fishburne appears as Dr. Bill Foster and introduces Randall Park's hilarious Agent Jimmy Woo. It's one of the best action movies of 2018.

2 'The Avengers: Infinity War' — Dir. Anthony and Joe Russo (2018)

The official inauguration of Thanos as the leading MCU villain, Avengers: Infinity War, exceeded expectations by balancing an ensemble cast of over thirty heroes while combining decades' worth of plot lines — all within 150 minutes. With the emergence of the six infinity stones, Thanos (Josh Brolin) enacts his plan to invade Earth and finalize his universe-ending endeavor. The ensuing events don't bode well for the Avengers, who have disbanded since Captain America: Civil War.

Despite the impending world-ending catastrophe, Infinity War is quite humorous and sparks many laughs during long-awaited team-ups and mid-battle banter. Spider-Man's scientific mind is challenged when face-to-face with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Bruce Banner is outsmarted when introduced to Shuri (Letitia Wright). Not to mention a beard comparison between Captain America and Thor.

1 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' — Dir. Peyton Reed (2023)

The most recent MCU project, and the third entry in this trilogy, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reintroduces Jonathan Majors' "he who remains" from Loki as Kang the Conquerer, a wickedly intelligent variant with a deep understanding of the multiverse. Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne, Hank Pym, Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) are sucked into the miniature Quantum Realm and forced to deal with the villainous Kang. It's one of Jonathan Major's best movies.

Paul Rudd's hysterics — as seen in Quantumania's predecessors — return as Scott and the gang are thrust into a fish-out-of-water conundrum. The events of Avengers: Endgame have matured Scott, but his reckless antics continue to provide a good chuckle when confronted with the self-serious Kang. The inclusion of Bill Murray and increasingly strange creatures add to the already bizarre circumstances, which keep audiences laughing despite the growing stakes of the MCU and the safety of the Pym family.

