The Marvel Cinematic Universe has established a roster of intimidating foes within stories that incorporate a healthy dose of humor, but how often are those two aspects combined? From Robert Downey Jr.'s snarky witticisms as Tony Stark to Florence Pugh's more recent sisterly brawls as Yelena, the MCU's heroes are often prioritized when it comes to bringing the laughs, but not always. Sure, the no-nonsense antagonists like Thanos and Zemo are classically intimidating, but it can be just as enjoyable to watch an evildoer really have fun with their schemes. Ranging from interstellar threats to earthbound charlatans, here are the 10 funniest villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far.

Ulysses Klaue

Andy Serkis' introduction was a welcome surprise to many watching Avengers: Age of Ultron for the first time. His Ulysses Klaue brings a chaotic sense of levity to his scenes in Age of Ultron and Black Panther that contrasts with the composure of many characters he interacts with. While operating on a smaller scale than some other foes, his unpredictable nature makes him both dangerous and amusing to watch.

Electro

Jamie Foxx's return to the Spider-Verse as Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home provided a refresh of the character. The Amazing Spider-Man 2's interpretation of Maxwell Dillon was a somewhat controversial departure from the character's comic depictions, but this return to the character allowed a more personable and humorous take, allowing Foxx to showcase his comedic roots. Not only did Electro chastise Peter (Tom Holland) for his LEGO collection but he also reminded us "you gotta be careful where you fall" as he and Sandman reminisce on their origins.

Nebula

Though Nebula isn't one for cracking many jokes, that doesn't mean she's lacking funny moments. As a character in the MCU with an incredibly troubled past, Karen Gillan's dry, sarcastic commentary is in line with Nebula's straight-laced persona, contrasting against her constant interactions with the "plucky" Guardians of the Galaxy. She often isn't trying to be humorous, but her commentary on the antics of those around her is hilariously no-nonsense.

Trevor Slattery

While the comedic twist in Iron Man 3 that revealed the intimidating Mandarin to be a dopey bum was not initially well received, some shuffling of the MCU canon allowed for Slattery's return in Shang-Chi. The problem for many wasn't that Ben Kingsley's performance wasn't funny, but that the cost of the subversion didn't outweigh the benefits of an intimidating villain for the film. Now, fans can have their cake and eat it too, able to laugh at the mix-up of a dedicated performer in way over his head.

Ultron

It's clear how much of Tony Stark's personality was included in Ultron's programming through his dry, witty sense of humor. Elevated by James Spader's chilling performance, this out-of-control AI is one snarky hunk of metal. With many of his lines dripping with sarcasm, it's hard not to laugh at some of Ultron's quips despite trying to bring about the end of the world.

Loki

Though the first Avengers movie allowed for some short bursts of a more humorous Loki, Thor: Ragnarok is where Tom Hiddleston was really allowed to showcase his comedic ability. Under the direction of Taika Watiti, the less serious tone of the film revealed dimensions of Loki's character that had not been seen before. It makes sense that as the God of Mischief, Loki would be able to have more fun with his plans of cunning betrayal.

Quentin Beck

Mysterio was exactly the villain that Spider-Man: Far From Home needed: a duplicitous mentor exploiting Peter Parker's reliance on Tony Stark who provided a problem that Peter couldn't easily punch his way out of. However, that didn't mean Mysterio was a threat without amusing moments. Jake Gyllenhaal spends the third act of the movie in a motion capture suit with a glass fishbowl on his head. Quentin Beck's entitlement makes him erratic and irrational, but it doesn't let the humor decrease the tension of the conflict, instead adding to it. Even in a ridiculous outfit, completely powerless, and aided by the "Tony Stark built this in a cave" guy, he is able to deal one of the most devastating blows to Peter Parker in the MCU: revealing his identity to the world.

Agatha Harkness

In the first MCU Disney+ series, Kathryn Hahn called on her wealth of comedic acting experience when tackling the eternally nosy neighbor Agnes in WandaVision. The versatility required by the entire cast of WandaVision was immense, adapting to different decades of comedic tastes while not parodying them. While Agatha Harkness is set to return in the future, Hahn's first outing as the Marvel witch was simultaneously hilarious and unsettling, always lurking around Wanda's family for more clues about the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). It really was Agatha all along.

The Grandmaster

It's hard to miss with Jeff Goldblum. He brought his cool, effortless humor in his entrance to the MCU in Thor: Ragnarok aided in setting the movie stylistically apart from the previous Thor movies. Taika Watiti let Goldblum really make the role his own, adding his trademark quirkiness and esoteric mannerisms to an incredibly unique character. It's hard to imagine anyone else inhabiting the Grandmaster in a satisfying way.

Justin Hammer

The world's perfect idiot. He dances, he eats ice cream, and he makes a fool of himself at Senate disciplinary hearings. Sam Rockwell was originally on the short list of actors to play Tony Stark, yet when the role was awarded to Robert Downey Jr., director Jon Favreau kept Rockwell in mind when creating Iron Man 2. It's hard to imagine anyone going up against the charisma of Downy Jr., but Rockwell makes Justin Hammer a match to Tony Stark Rockwell delivered laughs with more nuance than most of the MCU's villains. An arms-dealing charlatan with a similar dramatic flare to Stark, Hammer's half-baked designs make his efforts to portray himself as another Iron Man borderline pitiful. Justin Hammer is a stand-out in Iron Man 2, and the final product is a testament to Sam Rockwell's comedic versatility.