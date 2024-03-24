Melissa McCarthy is immensely gifted, and evidence proving she isn't a warlock has yet to be substantiated. In her diverse career, she has enhanced every project smart enough to include her. In the 90s, McCarthy worked on The Gilmore Girls, followed by the sitcom Mike and Molly, garnering critical acclaim and a Primetime Emmy Award. She went on to host Saturday Night Live, winning another Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

McCarthy's association with a project is enough to sell tickets regardless of genre or premise. Additionally, her comedic timing and improvisational skills should be studied and taught: her incomprehensible capacity to enrich film and television experiences is a marvel. She writes, directs, and supplies warmth and laughter, which should also be recognized with trophies. Here are eight examples of comedic excellence in McCarthy's catalog:

8 'St. Vincent' (2014)

Director: Theodore Melfi

Retired former Vietnam veteran Vincent MacKenna (Bill Murray) becomes an unlikely friend to a young boy, Oliver (Jaeden Lieberher), his new neighbor. Vincent bonds with Oliver by taking him to bars and the racetrack, unbeknownst to Oliver's single working mother, Maggie Bronstein (McCarthy). Though Vincent's life lessons are inappropriate, Oliver benefits from some of his teachings. Conversely, Vincent discovers that he has redeemable qualities and people who care about him despite every attempt to insulate himself from the world.

Before her dramatic, Academy Award-nominated performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me? in 2018, McCarthy's presence onscreen was broadly comedic. In St. Vincent, evidence of the actress's range is revealed through her character, Maggie. Coupled with Murray's serious turn as Vincent, the pair of comedians offer more nuanced performances, periodically infusing notes of sarcasm in concert with subtle body language. Russian exotic dancer/"Lady of the Night," Daka (Naomi Watts), is responsible for one-liners ordinarily reserved for McCarthy. Critics and audiences embraced the movie and applauded McCarthy for her thoughtful, layered rendition.

7 'Ghostbusters' (2016)

Director: Paul Feig

Dr. Abby Yates (McCarthy) and Dr. Erin Gilbert (Kristen Wiig) are best friends and paranormal researchers who, as teenagers, wrote a book chronicling their experiences. Now estranged, Erin learns that Abby has published their book and fears she will lose a tenured position at Columbia University if her past paranormal proclivities are discovered. Erin accompanies Abby and her new partner, Dr. Jillian "Holtz" Holtzmann (Kate McKinnon), in investigating the haunted Aldridge Mansion. Erin is introduced to the mansion's resident ghoul, reinstating her belief in the supernatural. The trio added a New York City subway terminal employee, Patty Tolan (Leslie Jones), and formed the Ghostbusters to rid Manhattan of its growing population of spooky specters.

The 2016 reboot of the 1984 classic film by Ivan Reitman was cursed before its release. Fans of the beloved original condemned an attempt to reinvent one of the most popular movies in movie history but also rioted against the female-led cast. Irrespective of critical discord, the talent of the movie's cast is undeniable. The hilarious Saturday Night Live alumnus and McCarthy, proved they had money to spend in here (see Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman). Audiences showed up to support the new ghost-busting crew, and McCarthy fans patiently waiting for the McCarthy/Wiig onscreen reunion rejoiced. Ghostbusters was not a remake; it was a new chapter in the franchise and an opportunity for representation imperative for growth, and McCarthy and Co. delivered.

6 'The Hangover III' (2013)

Director: Todd Phillips

After the second installment in The Hangover series of films, audiences were still standing, so director Todd Phillips ordered another round of reckless debauchery by serving up The Hangover III. The "wolfpack" Phil (Bradley Cooper), Stu (Ed Helms), Alan (Zach Galifianakis), and Doug (Justin Bartha) return, as well as Leslie Chow (Ken Jeong) and Heather Graham as Jade. Following an unfortunate incident with a Giraffe and a highway overpass, Alan agrees to check himself into a facility-- only if his beloved wolfpack escorts him. However, Mr. Chow strikes again, and the pack is embroiled in a gold heist-turned-ransom plot encompassing events from previous Las Vegas and Bangkok events.

The first movie in the trilogy, The Hangover, was a mega-hit that made stars and household names out of Cooper and comedians Jeong and Galifianakis. Its success, and that of the sequel, were comedies, where the third iteration, The Hangover III, traded most laughs for action. The result was primarily negative reviews and an unimpressive box office run. One standout in the feature came from an appearance by McCarthy as Cassie, a woman working in a Vegas pawn shop. Upon meeting Cassie, Alan is smitten and returns to ask her out in one of the funniest scenes in the movie. Despite the film's dour critical response and unfortunate 30% approval rating from Rotten Tomatoes, fans of McCarthy remember The Hangover III, eager to buy what she was selling.

5 'Tammy' (2014)

Director: Ben Falcone

On the way to her fast food restaurant job, Tammy hits a deer with her battered car, resulting in her termination. Next, she returns home to discover her husband is having an affair with their neighbor. Exasperated, Tammy goes to her mother's (Allison Janney) and announces her plans to visit Niagra Falls. Tammy's grandmother Pearl (Susan Sarandon), who also lives with Tammy's mother, dangles a large sum of money to entice her granddaughter to let her come along. The pair embark on a road trip to remember, bonding through robbery, arrests, and drunken blackouts. What begins as an impulsive escape from their lives transforms them, respectively.

Tammy is the first of several films directed by actor/director Ben Falcone, McCarthy's husband. The couple's on-camera chemistry and comedic sparring have delighted audiences in many films starring McCarthy, but their writer/director collaborations have yet to land with critics. Still, fans of the actress can expect to find laughs in Tammy, aided by a humorous ensemble co-piloted by Sarandon, Kathy Bates, and Gary Cole as Pearl's love interest. McCarthy and Sarandon don't quite achieve the synergy that McCarthy and her previous costars attained, but they provide entertaining fun worth watching.

4 'This is 40' (2012)

Director: Judd Apatow

Pete (Paul Rudd) and Debbie (Leslie Mann), hilarious parents first appearing in Judd Apatow's 2007 film Knocked Up, are both unraveling with the arrival of their 40th birthdays. Pete conceals a substantial debt accrued by frivolous spending and by loaning continual sums of money to his father (Albert Brooks). Debbie polices Pete's food but secretly smokes when no one is looking. Meanwhile, Pete hasn't signed any new acts to his record label, and Debbie discovers she's pregnant, which she also conceals. Eventually, the couple unburden themselves with their respective secrets in this universally relatable comedy.

Like Knocked Up, This is 40 depicts people initially unwilling to grow up and embrace their current reality. The entire (long-winded) movie is worth the time, with some of the most undeniably hysterical scenes credited to McCarthy. She plays Catherine, the mother of a child Debbie yells at for bullying her daughter. Pete and Debbie have humorous encounters with Catherine ("You touched my nipple!"), culminating in an epic parents' conference with the school principal. In this iconic McCarthy improvised tirade, she delivers lines including "I would like to rear up and jackknife my legs and kick you both in the jaw with my foot bone," riotously directed at Pete and Debbie. As a bonus, an extended version of McCarthy's take-down at the parents' conference unfolds during the movie's end credits.

3 'The Heat' (2013)

Director: Paul Feig

Detective Shannon Mullins (McCarthy) and Special Agent Sarah Ashburn (Sandra Bullock) are unlikely partners working to capture the head of a criminal organization operating out of Boston. Mullins is unconventional in her methods, often acting on impulse, while Ashburn is a tightly wound rule follower. The pair bond one night after an all-nighter at a bar where, with the help of copious adult beverages, they dance, flirt with drunk patrons, and open up to each other. Independently unlikeable among their peers, Mullins and Ashburn form an alliance built on friendship and trust in the funniest female buddy cop movie possibly ever made.

The Heat might've followed a generic enemies-to-friends formula, but there was nothing ordinary about the chemistry between McCarthy and Bullock. Many critics disparaged the idea of a gun-toting, female-led crime comedy in disappointing and unfair assessments of the movie. Regardless of gender, humor is humor, and The Heat set fire to adverse criticism by triggering laughter with every scene. Both actresses contributed generous amounts of physical comedy with a side of vulnerability and satisfying results. The duo, in addition to an excellent supporting cast, made The Heat seem effortless despite the degree of difficulty in achieving successful comedy. McCarthy's foul-mouthed, guarded portrayal of Det. Mullins should be a required viewing for any fan of the remarkable actress.

2 'Spy' (2015)

Director: Paul Feig

Susan Cooper (McCarthy) is a CIA agent working at a desk as a remote earpiece for field agent Bradley Fine (Jude Law). An assignment involving a portable nuclear device goes awry, Fine is feared dead, and the inexperienced Cooper abandons her desk to investigate. She is joined in the field by a reluctant, overzealous partner (Jason Statham), assisted remotely by friend and colleague Nancy (Miranda Hart), and instructed by a doubtful boss, Elaine Crocker (Allison Janney). Cooper arrives in Rome disguised as a cat-loving tourist but quickly infiltrates the inner circle of Russian terrorist Rayna Boyanov (Rose Byrne), the woman suspected of murdering Agent Fine. The two women spar, collude, and insult with abandon in a fully formed example of a well-made action comedy.

Byrne and McCarthy are reunited, making the world a sidesplitting, action-packed place for at least two hours and ten minutes. However, the laughs didn't begin and end with those two, as Janney, Hart, and especially Statham dispensed additional support chuckles worthy of accommodation. Critics loved Spy, including Roger Ebert and Rotten Tomatoes, who awarded the film an impressive 95% fresh score. It was also a success commercially, grossing over $235 million worldwide against a budget of $65 million. Spy is a fan favorite of McCarthy's that has become more beloved since its release, making it one of her most rewatchable and accomplished films. The midair plane fight and verbal assault between McCarthy and Byrne alone is worth the price of a Max subscription.

1 'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Director: Paul Feig

Annie (Kristen Wiig) and Lillian (Maya Rudolph) have been best friends forever. Lillian's engagement and upcoming wedding threaten the strength of their bond by forcing Annie to share Lillian and make room for new friends. To Annie's chagrin, Lillian's bridesmaids are thrown together during the wedding planning, and a bitter rivalry between Helen (Rose Byrne) and Annie ignites. A competition to prove ultimate friendship with Lillian leads to petty acts of jealousy and sabotage, jeopardizing the future of Annie's relationship with her oldest confidant. Food poisoning, drift car racing, and high-altitude hallucinations are but a few components of one of the funniest comedies in recent decades.

One fatal flaw of The Academy Awards is its repeated inability to recognize feats of greatness in comedy. While Bridesmaids was nominated for Best Original Screenplay and a Best Supporting Actress nod for McCarthy, a nomination for Best Picture was egregiously absent. As the film's co-writer, Wiig didn't pull any punches in the female-centric script, presenting audiences with an honest, layered depiction of wives, mothers, and the ebb and flow of friendship. The movie surprised everyone, earning an enormous $306.4 million at the box office on a modest $32 million budget. McCarthy worked steadily for years before the movie, but Bridesmaids sent formal invitations announcing her presence to audiences worldwide. McCarthy captured viewers' hearts with her scene-stealing performance as the gregarious, dog-loving Megan, and I'm just spit-balling here, but 'Female Fight Club' could be a thing.

