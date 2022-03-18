Boasting a whopping 17 Primetime Emmy Awards, the ABC comedy series Modern Family has cemented itself as one of the world’s most beloved comedies. It’s tough to discern just one quality that makes the show and its unforgettable characters so lovable.

One such quality is the slew of celebrity guest stars that have appeared on the show over its 11 seasons. Be it new friendships, chance encounters, or well-meaning neighbors, A-List celebrities have continually appeared on Modern Family to add to the authentic family feeling for which the show is known. As such, it’s even tougher to decide which of the appearances is the funniest.

10 Jordan Peele as Derrick

Season 5, Episode 7 (2013)

Oscar-winning Get Out director Jordan Peele cameos on Modern Family as the character Derrick. In this episode which takes place at the local fair, Phil (Ty Burrell) plans to delight Claire (Julie Bowen) with an anniversary present, while Jay (Ed O'Neill) takes on the role of a "police officer," and Manny (Rico Rodriguez) joins a cake-baking competition. After arguing with Jay over a parking space, Derrick and Jay later become volunteer fair cop partners. They ride around in a golf cart and form a buddy-cop bond.

Peele’s is a classic side character cameo that shows us the fun side of the typically headstrong Jay. The B-story is full of buddy-cop movie references and has a distinctive Key & Peele sketch feel as they help move along the main storyline. After numerous successful horror projects, fans might unintentionally forget Peele's comedic prowess. This episode serves as a gentle reminder that, in addition to his skill in horror writing, Peele is also a gem in comedy.

9 Leslie Mann as Katie

Season 3, Episode 7 (2011)

Leslie Mann, the actor who is mostly known for her comedic movies such as Knocked Up, and This Is 40, played Katie, a woman at a bar in the episode titled "Treehouse." As the title suggested, in this episode, Phil attempts to build a treehouse while Jay doesn't want to go out salsa dancing with Gloria (Sofía Vergara) and another couple, and Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) hits on a single straight woman named Katie to win a bet with Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson).

Leslie playfully challenges Cam’s ego, and the character steps in to prove a reluctant Mitchell wrong about Cam’s animal magnetism. With her natural charm and just 13 minutes of screen time, Mann effortlessly excels in every scene, exiting as the girl boss she truly is. Mitchell and Cam’s bickering is a staple in Modern Family, and Katie made for a hilarious wedge between them.

8 Judy Greer as Denise

Season 1, Episode 17 (2010)

Ant-Man’s Judy Greer guest-stars as Phil Dunphy’s ex-girlfriend Denise. She formerly dated Phil in High School but they broke up. Over the years, she moved on and went on to marry another man, having a son before they divorced. The two maintain contact over Facebook, and Claire is convinced Denise is still into Phil. Phil invites Denise around for dinner to spite Claire and prove Denise’s intentions are innocent. They are not.

Denise is one of those side characters in Modern Family that draw out Phil’s obliviousness, only to turn it on its head, so fans can watch him realize he was wrong. Judy Greer’s cheeky, secretive flirting is as awkward as it is funny. Her presence on the show also brings back memories for fans of her iconic role on The Big Bang Theory, where she portrayed another flirty character.

7 Matthew Broderick as Dave

Season 4, Episode 8 (2012)

Matthew Broderick, renowned for his roles in movies like the iconic Ferris Bueller's Day Off, made a guest appearance in an episode in season 4 of Modern Family as a friend of Cam and Mitchell's friends whose name is Dave. As he recently goes through a breakup, Cam tries to convince Dave to get back into the dating world. Phil invites Dave around for a ‘boy’s night’ while Claire and the kids are out of town. Little does Phil know that Dave is gay and thinks that the invitation is about much more than watching the game.

This episode is the perfect example of Modern Family’s brand of comedy. In particular, it contrasts Phil’s naivety and sets up dramatic irony for viewers. Watching an unassuming Phil inadvertently flirt with his new friend provides cringe-induced laughter. It also highlights Phil's innocence and kindness in dealing with friends and family, and Broderick's genuinely likable performance adds to the credibility of the storyline.

6 Kevin Hart as Andre

Season 3, Episode 7 (2011) & Season 3, Episode 21 (2012)

Long before he became the household-name comedic rockstar he is today, Kevin Hart played Phil’s well-meaning neighbor and friend, Andre. After realizing they’ve been neighbors for eight years, he encounters Phil Dunphy in the episode "Treehouse." Upon seeing Phil construct a treehouse for his son Luke (Nolan Gould), he volunteers to assist, and the two form a friendship. Later on, in "Planes, Trains, and Cars", he convinces Phil to buy a Porsche 911 convertible.

Enabling Phil rarely flies well with Claire, and Hart’s influence on Phil puts both of them on the firing line of Claire’s glaring disapproval. Andre didn't show up much, only in 2 episodes, but his friendship with Phil resulted in some truly funny adventures. Kevin Hart is always at home where laughs are concerned, but even Claire gives his offhanded charm a run for its money.

5 Adam DeVine as Andy Bailey

Season 5, Episode 6 (2013) & Season 7, Episode 22 (2016)

Workaholics’ Adam Devine appears as Andy Bailey, baby Joe Pritchett’s (Jeremy Maguire) male nanny or ‘manny’. His goofy personality and Phil Dunphy-level authenticity make him a seamless addition to the recurring guest cast. Moreover, he wins Haley’s (Sarah Hyland) affection from right under her nose. As the story progresses, they date for a while and before Andy leaves for Utah to accept his real estate agent role in Utah, Haley confesses that he is the first man she ever loved.

The chemistry between Haley and Andy is the kind we all deserve and offers a rare opportunity to see Haley’s softer side. Andy's presence on the show goes beyond being a plot device; it brings out the best in the characters. He radiates positivity, inspiring everyone, including the viewers. Adam DeVine is at his funniest when playing lovable goofs like Andy, the kind of character Modern Family can’t get enough of.

4 Shelley Long as Dede Pritchett

Season 1, Episode 4 (2009) & Season 10, Episode 5 (2018)

Having a sitcom legend like Ed O'Neill from Married...with Children as the family patriarch Jay Pritchett set a high bar for Modern Family. The show truly met that standard when they cast an actress of equal caliber to portray the Pritchett matriarch. A legend from her days on Cheers, Shelley Long plays Dede Pritchett, ex-wife of Jay and Mother of Mitchell and Claire. Between ruining Jay and Gloria’s wedding and asking Mitchell for intimate relationship advice, Dede is a force to be reckoned with.

Fan-favorite Dede was known for her bull in a china shop bursts of inappropriate honesty that made both the cast and fans squirm in their seats. Whether in physical clashes with Gloria, heated arguments with ex-husband Jay, or sarcastic commentary on her children's lives, DeDe was undeniably one of the series' hidden strengths and one of the show's unpredictable joys. Unfortunately, DeDe passed away in Season 10 of Modern Family.

3 Josh Gad as Kenneth Ploufe

Season 3, Episode 9 (2011)

Comedian and Frozen star Josh Gad guest-starred on Modern Family as Kenneth, a billionaire and former neighbor of the Dunphys who comes to visit. While there, he attributes his success to his childhood hero: Phil Dunphy. The two are equally cringe as Kenneth relentlessly strokes Phil’s ego. Moreover, unfortunately for Claire, his visit ends up causing trouble. Surprised by his former neighbor's successes, Phil shares with Claire that he could be more creative if she didn't consistently hold him back from pursuing his ideas.

Phil Dunphy’s unassuming and humble nature makes the times when things go to his head that much funnier. The on-screen chemistry of Gad and Burrell makes them an iconic pairing in Modern Family’s history. Gad also shows he's a born comedian, winning people over with his effortless acting and impeccable comedic timing, leaving a memorable mark during his time on the show.

2 Elizabeth Banks as Sal

Season 1, Episode 8 (2009) & Season 11, Episode 17,18 (2020)

Elizabeth Banks, the renowned actress who is widely known for her role in The Hunger Games franchise as well as Pitch Perfect or Cocaine Bear, took on the recurring role of Sal, a friend from Mitchell and Cam’s younger party days. Sal often mentioned that she strongly dislikes Mitchell and Cameron's daughter, Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), mainly because the couple began spending less time with Sal after adopting her.

Sal's presence on the show adds a breath of fresh air, stirring up Cam and Mitch's life in unpredictable ways. Moreover, Banks makes it easy to see how she, Mitchell, and Cam would have been friends in their younger days and the bitterness that comes with never wanting to grow up. Fans welcome the hilarious Sal’s antics, and Banks’ recognizable face helps fans feel like they’ve always known her.

1 Nathan Lane as Sherman’ Pepper’ Saltzman

Season 2, Episode 3 (2010) & Season 10, Episode 14 (2019)

Nathan Lane scored a recurring role on Modern Family as Mitchell and Cam’s spicy friend Sherman’ Pepper’ Saltzman. The melodramatic dear friend of the couple incessantly accuses Mitchell and Cam of being poor. His fragile sensitivities, as well as his lack of filter, bring laughter anytime he’s around. Pepper, despite his limited screen time, is also Cameron and Mitchell's longtime friend who acts as the couple's wedding planner in the show.

Due to his profession, Pepper is more dramatic than any other characters in the series, including the already theatrical Cameron. Surprisingly, his theatrics never get tiresome or eye-roll-worthy. Instead, Lane's over-the-top actions are contagious, causing viewers to burst into fits of hysterical laughter as he navigates from one wild moment to the next. The guest performance was so funny that Lane earned him three Primetime Emmy nominations.

