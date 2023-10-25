A great comedy has the ability to make viewers of many generations laugh in equal measure. While some jokes or references may be specifically tailored to viewers of a specific era, many of the funniest films ever made don’t require any sort of context to be funny.

Although there are comedies from only a few years ago that haven’t aged particularly well, there are many films from the 1960s that still hold up today. Exploring classic comedies might be a great way for some viewers to take an interest in classic cinema. Here are the funniest movies of the 1960s, ranked.

10 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' (1961)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s laid the groundwork for what the romantic comedy genre turned into. The film follows a romance between the wealthy young woman Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn) and the hard working writer Paul Varjak (George Peppard). Even though they couldn’t be more different, Paul and Holly find themselves attracted to each other.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s was so influential that the film seems rather quant compared to the films that it inspired. While the film is as charming as ever, it does contain some problematic depictions of ethnic minorities that are deemed offensive today.

9 'Charade' (1963)

Charade might be the best “Alfred Hitchcock movie” that Hitchcock never actually directed. This 1963 action-adventure comedy essentially feels like a parody of films like To Catch A Thief or North by Northwest. The film follows the strangers Regina Lampert (Audrey Hepburn) and Peter Joshua (Cary Grant), whose chance romantic encounter is sidelined when they become embroiled within an international espionage conspiracy.

Charade has a great time playing around with the espionage genre, and showing how silly it might be if it starred non-professional spies. As it turns out, director Stanley Donan was able to make Hitchockian set pieces that were worthy of the “Master of Suspense” himself.

8 'The Producers’ (1967)

The Producers serves as the world’s introduction to the unique comedy of Mel Brooks. Brooks is best known for parodying popular genres and trends within the industry. While films like Spaceballs, Dracula: Dead and Loving It, Robin Hood: Men In Tights, and Young Frankenstein parodied specific titles, The Producers was a more all-encompassing analysis of Hollywood cynicism.

The Producers eventually inspired a Broadway musical of the same name, which was adapted as a theatrical film in 2005. The film also won Brooks his first (and only) Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

7 'Tom Jones' (1963)

Tom Jones is one of the funniest movies that ever won the Academy Award for Best Picture. The late great Albert Finney delivers an uproarious performance as the titular young bachelor, who attempts to find a suitor in London before his fortune is stolen.

It’s still somewhat surprising that the Oscars opted to award Tom Jones when so many other comedy films have been snubbed over the years. In some ways, Tom Jones feels like a parody of costume dramas because of how unserious it is. It may serve as a strong introduction to the genre for those that don’t generally enjoy historical films.

6 'Daisies' (1966)

Daisies is a delightful anarchic comedy about the destructive capabilities of young people. The film follows two young women (Jitka Cerhová and Ivana Karbanová) who wreak havoc on high society as they pull a series of increasingly dangerous pranks.

Daisies can be viewed as a clever satire of authoritarianism and regressive gender norms, but an understanding of its deeper implications doesn’t make it any less funny. Daisies was among the surprising additions to the Sight & Sound list of the 100 greatest films ever made, where it ranked at the #28 spot.

5 'The Russians Are Coming, The Russians are Coming' (1966)

Alan Arkin was an incredible comedic performer who left behind a legacy of great roles. Arkin was at his funniest in the 1966 comedy The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming, where he stars as the Soviet Union naval commander Yuri Rozanov.

After Yuri’s crew lands in New England, he is forced to stay with the kindly playwright Walt Whittaker (Carl Reiner). Despite how different the two men seem initially, The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming creates humor by showing how surprisingly similar they actually are.

4 'The Graduate' (1967)

Mike Nichols’ groundbreaking romantic comedy The Graduate serves as an analysis of gender, class, and age that feels just as relevant today as it did in 1967. The film explores the romantic musings of the young bachelor Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) after he finds himself caught in a love triangle with the older woman Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft) and her young daughter Elaine (Katherine Ross).

Benjamin was a relatable character for many young viewers who felt lost after graduating college. Benjamin’s relatability made it both hilarious and cringe-inducing to watch him get into increasingly awkward situations.

3 'The Apartment' (1960)

The brilliant writer/director Billy Wilder had an unparalleled ability to make clever observations about the minutiae of social infrastructure. The Apartment follows the lonely office worker Bud Baxter (Jack Lemmon), who attempts to gain favor among his employers by allowing staff members to use his apartment for illicit purposes.

While this served as a clever way to satirize success in a corporate environment, the film becomes more emotional when Bud falls in love with the elevator operator Fran Kubelik (Shirley Maclaine). Lemmon and Maclaines’ chemistry adds a dose of sentiment to an otherwise ridiculous story.

2 'A Hard Day's Night' (1964)

There’s nothing quite like seeing The Beatles at the height of their powers. While the “Fab Four” have been the subject of many documentaries and biographical films, the band starred as themselves in the hilarious 1964 comedy A Hard Day’s Night from director Richard Lester.

A Hard Day’s Life presents itself as merely a day in the life of these superstars as they are pursued by fans in between gigs. Getting to listen to the band play some of their best tracks makes A Hard Day’s Night an essential watch for any fans of the group.

1 'Dr. Strangelove: How I Learned To Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)

Can a great comedy be both hilarious and terrifying at once? Dr. Strangelove: How I Learned To Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb proves that it can. Stanley Kubrick’s brilliant 1964 film explores the chaotic decisions made by world leaders when the threat of a nuclear war grows stronger.

The film features an all-time great comedic performance from Peter Sellars, who plays three different roles. Dr. Strangelove’s sense of humor is pretty strange; there aren’t a lot of other comedies that can make audiences laugh about the end of the world.

