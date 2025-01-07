Comedy can be tough to get right. What makes one person laugh might not work for someone else. But when a comedy hits the mark, it’s pure joy—a perfect escape that sticks with you. In 2024, comedies were hitting their stride, mixing sharp humor with creative storytelling and great acting to deliver laughs for everyone.

This year’s lineup has something for everyone, from sharp satires to buddy adventures and action-packed comedies. From the horror-comedy Lisa Frankestein to the hilarious dynamic duo Deadpool & Wolverine, 2024 was a great year for feel-good fun.

12 'Lisa Frankenstein'

Directed by Zelda Williams

Image via Focus Features

Lisa Frankenstein puts a fun spin on Mary Shelley’s classic story. Set in 1989, it follows Lisa Swallows (Kathryn Newton), a goth teen struggling with her mother’s death and feeling out of place at school and home. Everything changes when a lightning strike brings a Victorian-era corpse (Cole Sprouse) back to life. Lisa, a talented seamstress, decides to rebuild him piece by piece - literally. What unfolds is a weirdly sweet zombie romance filled with humor, heart, and a touch of absurdity.

Zelda Williams makes a bold debut as director, and Newton and Sprouse are charming as the unlikely couple. However, it is Carla Gugino that stands out as Lisa’s over-the-top stepmother, provoking Lisa in every way and adding a lot of spice to this comedy. With its ’80s vibe and a catchy soundtrack, Lisa Frankenstein is a fun tribute to retro horror comedies and proof that the monster rom-com needs to make a comeback.

11 'Inside Out 2'

Directed by Kelsey Mann

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

2024 was a standout year for animation, with films like Inside Out 2 crushing the box office. Disney’s highly anticipated sequel revisits Riley as a teenager, navigating the chaos of growing up with her core emotions - and a few new ones. While it doesn’t quite reach the emotional heights of the original, Inside Out 2 is still a massive success and a must-watch. Its blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling resonated with audiences worldwide, cementing its place as one of the funniest and most creative animated films of the year.

The movie shines thanks to its brilliant voice cast, with Amy Poehler once again delivering a standout performance as Joy. Her infectious energy brings warmth and humor to every scene, perfectly balancing the chaos of Riley's emotional world. Maya Hawke also makes a memorable debut as Anxiety, whose presence adds a hilarious yet relatable twist to Riley’s journey. With sharp writing, clever visuals, and stellar voice acting, Inside Out 2 is one of Pixar's best sequels.

10 'Snack Shack'

Directed by Adam Rehmeier

Image via Paramount

Set in 1991 Nebraska, Snack Shack follows two best friends who take over their local pool's snack shack for a summer of mischief, discovery, and budding romance. Drawing from Adam Rehmeier’s childhood, the film captures the carefree energy of the pre-internet era with heartfelt coming-of-age moments. With standout performances from Conor Sherry and Gabriel LaBelle, the story dives into friendship, rebellion, and small-town adventures.

The movie’s humor shines through its authentic dialogue, chaotic moments, and relatable awkwardness. With great laugh-out-loud physical comedy, Snack Shack nails the spirit of youthful camaraderie. Sherry’s comedic timing and absurd situations, like sneezing mishaps, make it unforgettable.

9 'My Old Ass'

Directed by Megan Park

Image via MGM Studios

My Old Ass is a heartfelt coming-of-age comedy where 18-year-old Elliott (Maisy Stella) encounters her 39-year-old self (Aubrey Plaza) during a mushroom trip. Older Elliott delivers cryptic advice about life, family, and love, urging her younger self to treasure her final summer at home. As Elliott grapples with warnings about a boy named Chad (Percy Hynes White) and her identity, she learns to appreciate her family and the moments that define her.

The humor comes from Elliott's self-aware banter with her older self, awkward teenage moments, and quirky family dynamics. Plaza delivers a great performance and Stella’s charming character creates a playful yet meaningful exploration of growing up and looking back with a smile.

8 'A Real Pain'

Directed by Jesse Eisenberg

Image via Searchlight

A Real Pain follows David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin), cousins with clashing personalities, as they embark on a heritage tour in Poland to honor their grandmother, a Holocaust survivor. Amid the historical backdrop, their adventure turns chaotic as old tensions resurface, forcing them to confront grief, family history, and their vastly different approaches to life.

Culkin’s performance as the free-spirited Benji is the comedic heart of the film. His unpredictable behavior—like sending drugs to the hotel and befriending random people—perfectly balances the movie’s heavier themes. Culkin’s magnetic energy lights up every scene, delivering laugh-out-loud moments while keeping Benji’s deeper insecurities relatable and surprisingly touching.