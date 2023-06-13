There are some comedies that are so funny they never get old. A user took to r/movies to ask what the hands-down funniest movie of all time was. Redditors came out in a big way to give love to their favorite films, and it's an epic thread (that's filled with killer flicks).

From slapstick movies to raunchy buddy comedies, there's no shortage of laughs in these films. Ranging from the 1970s all the way to the 2000s, these classic comedies have stood the test of time and will go down in history as some of the funniest movies in the history of cinema. Fans should add them to their must-watch list.

10 'The Blues Brothers' (1980)

It doesn't get much funnier than The Blues Brothers when it comes to classic comedy. SNL alums Dan Akroyd and John Belushi costar as two brothers who must reunite with their R&B band to save the Catholic home where they grew up. It's so hilarious that it was ranked one of the 10 best movies of 1980.

Gattsu2000 took to Reddit to add this one to the conversation about the funniest movies, saying, "The Blues Brothers. The film is [completely] bonkers and the scene with the Nazis in their car never stops making me laugh." User MechanicalTurkish simply replied, "We're on a mission from God."

9 'Clue' (1985)

When it comes to '80s comedy with an epic cast, Clue stands out from the rest. Based on the children's board game, the film features Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Eileen Brennan, Christopher Lloyd, Martin Mull, Michael McKean, Lesley Ann Warren, and Colleen Camp. Each cast member is funnier than the next as every scene unfolds.

Redditor Naedus said about the flick, "Clue. I loved this movie to pieces, and can be easily biased since I've managed to maintain my love for the movie since childhood." Funny and irreverent, it's a classic whodunit for the ages. Kids and adults alike will love this one, making it the perfect family movie night pic.

8 'Three Amigos!' (1986)

Steve Martin, Chevy Chase, and Martin Short are the ultimate comedy trio in the classic comedy Three Amigos! Out-of-work actors accept an invitation to perform their bandit routine in Mexico, but they have no idea that the danger is real. This one just gets funnier and funnier with every watch.

Reddit user HueRooney said about the movie, "This is a tough call, but every single time I watch Three Amigos (1986), I laugh out loud at the same scenes. I can't think of any other movie that still cracks me up after so many viewings." While some may argue that it hasn't aged well, it's considered a beloved classic by many fans.

7 'Young Frankenstein' (1974)

One film that Redditors repeatedly added to the thread about the funniest movies of all time is Young Frankenstein. Directed by the legendary Mel Brooks, the ensemble cast (Gene Wilder, Terri Garr, and Marty Feldman, to name a few) turn out hilarious performances in this unforgettable comedy.

Redditor Excellent_Nothing_86 wrote, "Young Frankenstein will forever and always be my #1 favorite comedy, no matter what, based on the amount of laughter I've gotten out of it and how much I reference it in my daily life. I'm happy to see it listed here so many times."Part horror, part comedy, Young Frankenstein has gained a cult following.

6 'A Fish Called Wanda' (1988)

Looking for a good laugh? Then look no further than the classic comedy A Fish Called Wanda. Directed by Charles Crichton and John Cleese, the movie was nominated for three Academy Awards (Kevin Kline took home the 1989 Oscar for Best Actor In A Supporting Role). Not to mention a stand-out performance by Jamie Lee Curtis.

User conspiringdog wrote on Reddit, "I always check to see if anyone's mentioned A Fish Called Wanda when comedy questions come up. I think recommending it is basically my job now. A group of thieves and their lawyer frantically double-cross each other as they all try to recover the goods after a London heist. Great cast, infinity quotable, reliably brings me to tears of laughter."

5 'Dumb and Dumber' (1994)

Dumb and Dumber is the movie that put the Farrelly Brothers on the map. Jim Carey and Jeff Daniels are supercharged as two dim-witted fellas who embark on a misadventure to return a suitcase to a beautiful woman. It's crass, juvenile, and laugh-until-you-cry hysterical.

TheKingInTheNorth said about the film, "I understand that sense of humor varies from person to person. But if someone I know does not think Dumb and Dumber is funny, I think less of them as a person." This film gets extra points for being one of the most quotable movies of all time.

4 'Tropic Thunder' (2008)

Tropic Thunder is a raunchy comedy that doesn't take itself too seriously. The story follows the production of a big-budget war movie where the actors end up in an actual war zone and must become the soldiers they're depicting. Robert Downey Jr earned an Oscar nom for Best Actor (in a role that could never and shouldn't happen today).

User hosndosn said, "I recently rewatched Tropic Thunder, and man...this movie is almost the perfect laugh-out-loud stupid parody movie. Yea. I'd actually put it at the top right now." Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Jay Baruchel, and Brandon T. Jackson round out the amazing cast.

3 'Superbad' (2007)

Superbad is a high school comedy movie for the ages. Best friends Evan and Seth (played brilliantly by Michael Cera and Jonah Hill) have a wild night as they attempt to get their hands on some booze for the party of all parties. It's the perfect depiction of the last weeks of school leading up to graduation.

Reddit user braujo said about the film, "It's Superbad for me, and it's not even close. Many movies have made me laugh hard, but there's just something about Superbad that makes it the perfect comedy for me." This one is so iconic that it's ranked as one of the 10 most quotable teen movies.

2 'Airplane!' (1980)

Leslie Nielsen gives a stand-out performance in the classic movie Airplane! This is slapstick comedy at its best. When the passengers and crew of a flight come down with food poisoning, it's up to a traumatized ex-military pilot to land the plane safely. Uncontrollable hilarity ensues.

Redditor nautius_maximus1 wrote, "I'm old enough that I saw Airplane! in the theater as a kid. It blew my mind because the grown-ups seemed to be losing their minds. One lady kind of got hysterical and I remember her husband had to try to calm her down. We went back the next day to watch it again, so we could catch all the jokes we missed while laughing. I'd be really surprised if I ever see a movie that beats Airplane!"

1 'Raising Arizona' (1987)

Nicolas Cage and Holly Hunter play a married ex-con and ex-cop who kidnap a baby (from a set of quintuplets) when they can't have one of their own. Directed by the Coen Brothers, Raising Arizona is out-of-control funny, and filled with quotable dialogue. Viewers should be prepared to laugh non-stop.

User ki11a11hippies wrote, "Raising Arizona. I must have first seen it in Elementary School, and it is still the most painful gut-busting laughter I can remember. When the bad guy biker is introduced in a dream, he's tossing hand grenades at bunny rabbits on the highway. I mean, come on, that's f**king gold."

