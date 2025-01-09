When done right, comedy is perhaps the most enjoyable movie genre, offering audiences a much-needed escape from reality. However, it's much trickier than it looks to pull off. Even when filmmakers make most of their jokes land, comedies tend to be very topical and context-specific, meaning that a lot of these movies are no longer funny even a few years later. However, a small number of comedic gems defy this trend, remaining hilarious years or even decades after release. Their humor transcends a specific time or place.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the funniest movies ever made. The following comedies might not necessarily be the best as overall films, but their jokes are plentiful and hit hard. Whether lampooning social norms, embracing absurdity, or crafting relatable situations with a humorous twist, these movies stand as testaments to the enduring power of laughter in cinema.

10 'A Fish Called Wanda' (1988)

Directed by Charles Crichton

"To call you stupid would be an insult to stupid people!" This brilliantly crafted heist comedy revolves around a group of eccentric criminals double-crossing one another in pursuit of stolen diamonds. Wanda (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her lover Otto (Kevin Kline) manipulate an uptight barrister, Archie (John Cleese), to retrieve the loot, while the hapless Ken (Michael Palin) provides additional comic relief as an animal-loving accomplice with a stutter.

This is British humor at its best. In particular, the film thrives on its ensemble cast's impeccable comedic timing, with Kline’s Oscar-winning turn as the pompous, dim-witted Otto standing out. There are plenty of uproarious scenes, like the iconic one where one of the baddies tries three times to assassinate a witness, but instead accidentally shoots one of her dogs every time. A Fish Called Wanda was a sleeper hit, grossing a whopping $188m against a budget of just $7m, and has since been ranked among the best British movies of all time.

9 'Step Brothers' (2008)

Directed by Adam McKay

"Did we just become best friends?" Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly unleash their combined powers in this wacky comedic tour de force. They play two childish adults forced to live together when their parents marry. Brennan and Dale begin as bitter rivals but soon bond over their shared eccentricities, leading to a series of outlandish escapades that test the patience of their parents. The result is a madcap rollercoaster of absurdity, top-notch star chemistry, and improvisational brilliance.

Director Adam McKay has since moved on to brainer projects like The Big Short and Vice, but with Step Brothers he was still single-mindedly focused on serving up as many belly laughs as possible. The movie may not be all that clever or deep, and not everyone will appreciate its deliberate immaturity, but for the initiated, it's a ton of fun. McKay chalks the movie's success to the stars' youthful energy. "Both of them have a big kid-like playful side. They both have an inane sense of humor of what it means to be an adult in this world and are able to laugh at that," he has said.

8 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' (2005)

Directed by Judd Apatow

"I love your sweater. Does that come in a V-neck?" Steve Carell hit the ground with his first lead movie role, turning in an iconic performance as Andy, a shy electronics store employee whose friends discover he’s never had sex. Determined to help him lose his virginity, his coworkers—played by Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen, and Romany Malco—embark on a series of misguided attempts to bring Andy out of his shell. It's a simple premise that Carell and co. (with Judd Apatow directing) expand into a raunchy yet sweet romp.

Carell is a talented and versatile performer, able to nail wacky comedy as well as real emotion. He manages that here, making Andy come across as fundamentally decent, genuine, and earnest. This is a key part of the movie's success. He also co-wrote the script with Apatow, coming up with an impressive amount of killer lines and memorable scenarios, not least the infamous waxing scene.

7 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy' (2004)

Directed by Adam McKay

The stars are assisted by wonderful supporting players like Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, Chris Parnell, and Kathryn Hahn, who all clearly have a great time delivering the zany dialogue. All the performers are committed and energetic, substantially elevating the already brilliant script. The memorable lines include "Boy, that escalated quickly", "60% of the time, it works every time", "milk was a bad choice", and "I love lamp". Although not widely embraced on release, Anchorman's reputation continues to grow with time and it's undoubtedly a modern classic.