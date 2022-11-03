It's rare to get a movie that's completely free of any humor for its entire duration. Many drama films will incorporate brief comedic moments to keep things from being too heavy for a film's complete runtime, and it's a reflection of how things are in real life, too. After all, a sense of humor is one thing people fall can back on to provide relief during tough times.

There are films that serve as perfect demonstrations that non-comedic movies can be very funny, whether intentionally or unintentionally. The website Letterboxd categorizes hundreds of thousands of movies based on genre, making it a fantastic resource. None of these movies have "comedy" listed under their genres on the film-themed social media app, but you may think otherwise.

'House of Gucci' (2021)

A campy film that may go on to become a cult classic, Ridley Scott's House of Gucci is a crime drama that dramatizes various scandals that have happened to the Gucci family in recent history. Much of the focus is on Patrizia Reggiani and the way she plotted to have her husband, Maurizio Gucci, murdered.

Despite the serious plot, House of Gucci gets very silly at certain points. Much of this comedy comes from how much scenery the actors chew throughout. Lady Gaga's performance is unhinged to the point where it's sometimes quite funny, and the strong Italian accents from its American cast need to be heard to be believed... especially Jared Leto, whose voice in the film has been compared to Super Mario.

'Godzilla vs. Megalon' (1973)

The Godzilla series began with a rather serious 1954 film, where the titular monster's destruction rampage aimed to reflect the real-life devastation done by the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II. As the series went on, the films became a little more light-hearted, and eventually, each movie focused on Godzilla battling some kind of new foe and serving as Japan's protector rather than its destroyer.

The silliness of Godzilla's first era probably culminated in 1973's Godzilla vs. Megalon. It's noticeably cheaper-looking than many of the films that came before it and pairs Godzilla with a shape-shifting robot called Jet Jaguar. Still, for fans of camp (or those who prefer their giant monster movies kid-friendly), it's glorious, with Godzilla's infamous flying kick in the film's climax perhaps being the funniest single moment in the long-running series' history.

'After the Screaming Stops' (2018)

After the Screaming Stops is an unusual music documentary following a very messy reunion tour by a pair of musician brothers who together are known as Bros. They were popular for a brief time in the U.K. during the 1980s, yet drifted apart until deciding to reunite for a series of shows in the 2010s.

It's a documentary that may not have been planned as a hilarious one but ended up that way. The comparisons to This is Spinal Tap are valid, with things arguably being crazier in After the Screaming Stops because it's not actually a mockumentary (though it feels like one). There are plenty of ridiculous situations and quotable lines, making this one of the funniest music documentaries of all time.

'Goodfellas' (1990)

Martin Scorsese has made a wide variety of movies throughout his career, including some genuine comedies (like After Hours and The Wolf of Wall Street). Then there are movies like Goodfellas, which aren't exactly comedies but have a dark sense of humor throughout their runtime.

His 1990 masterpiece follows Henry Hill (portrayed by the late great Ray Liotta) through his life as a member of the mafia, focusing on the highs and lows of a criminal lifestyle in a realistic, often brutal manner. It's a little too grim and serious (particularly in the second half) to be a full-blown comedy, but there's a good deal of dark humor, with the violence and ruthlessness being so shocking it sometimes crosses over into uncomfortable comedy. Also, Joe Pesci chews all the scenery in his role as Tommy Devito, and when his character isn't being terrifying, he's usually hilarious.

'2025: The World Enslaved by a Virus' (2021)

2025: The World Enslaved by a Virus is funny from its title and premise alone, even if the filmmakers seem to be taking it seriously. It's a science-fiction film set in the distant future of... 2025. In the four years between the film's release and when it's set, the world has apparently been overrun by a single communist government that's used the COVID-19 outbreak to enforce a variety of strict social measures, including outright banning Christianity.

It's so preposterous to think that such a ban could be enforced worldwide in the 21st century, let alone by the mid-2020s, but that's what 2025: The World Enslaved by a Virus depicts. The unintentional laughs continue as the movie focuses on a group of young revolutionaries who aim to fight against the system, with some of the most hilariously deadpan acting and clunky dialogue this side of The Room, ensuring the film's an accidental comedy masterpiece.

'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Adam Sandler is best known for his comedies, with Uncut Gems standing out in his filmography because it's a crime/thriller movie. It takes an intense look at gambling addiction, focusing on a character who's consistently in debt and doesn't know when to stop taking risks, leading to his inevitable downfall.

The film gets a brilliant dramatic performance out of Sandler in the lead role but also uses his talents as a comedic actor sporadically throughout. Uncut Gems is usually more stomach-churning and intense than funny, but there's a streak of dark humor, perhaps helped by how ridiculously frequent its use of profanity is, too.

'Weiner' (2016)

First and foremost, a politically-themed documentary, Weiner also thrives as an accidental comedy of errors. It follows Anthony Weiner's attempts to run for mayor of New York City in 2013, right after a notorious sexting scandal—widely publicized in the media—severely hurt his reputation in the political sphere,

Of course, how funny you find Weiner probably depends on your tolerance for cringe comedy. It almost feels scripted in parts, and even if documentary editing can be used to make things funnier, the fact is, everything covered in Weiner really happened. Whether the events that play out in the documentary are funny or sad (or a bit of both) is ultimately up to the individual viewer.

'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who loves to inject dark humor into his films, few of which could be called genuine comedies. A good deal of the time, the comedy comes from extreme violence, with his filmography being notoriously bloody and over-the-top when it comes to on-screen carnage.

Pulp Fictionmight have the most dark comedy out of all his films, even if it's generally a crime-thriller with long stretches that don't attempt to be funny. Still, its episodic structure means certain sequences are pretty heavy on humor, especially an extended detour that comes late in the film, where hitmen Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) and Vincent (John Travolta) accidentally shoot someone in their car and have a whole misadventure involving cleaning the car—and themselves—before anyone finds out.

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Even if superhero films and, first and foremost, action movies, most will tend to feature a good deal of comedy. After all, superheroes have an inherent silliness that adds to their charm, and a little self-awareness can go a long way to winning the audience over, especially when its main character has their superpowers from a radioactive spider bite.

Such is the case for Spider-Man, and by the time Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse came out, there had already been numerous popular mainstream movies featuring the character. Spider-Verse sees various Spider-Men all crossing over in one dimension. The film uses the opportunity to hilariously poke fun at infamous moments from previous films and incorporate unusual versions of Spider-Man (including Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Ham).

'RoboCop' (1987)

Paul Verhoeven is no stranger to injecting satire into his films, from camp classics like Showgirls to darkly comedic takedowns of military violence and jingoism in Starship Troopers. However, one of his best—and most darkly comedic—films would have to be the original RoboCop, from 1987.

It's, first and foremost, a science-fiction action movie. It gets extremely dark and intense in certain places, and much of it is fairly serious. However, it also works as a satire of police corruption and violence and is set in a dystopian future where the police and criminal gangs are equally violent and ruthless. The violence can be shocking but sometimes wild and even funny, which is perhaps best seen in the infamous ED-209 demonstration scene, where an armed robot malfunctions with disastrous (and excessively gruesome) results.

