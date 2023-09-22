Comedy isn’t just one of the oldest cinematic genres but one of the most universally cherished. It has provided audiences with so much fun and escapist entertainment for over a century of film history. While there have been countless classics throughout that time, there have also been plenty of hilarious yet overlooked movies to which the vast majority of audiences haven’t been exposed.

With that in mind, the question was put to r/AskReddit concerning the funniest movies people don’t know about. The community’s answers came thick and fast and included everything from criminally underrated modern masterpieces to forgotten gems of decades-long past.

10 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' (1999)

Image Via New Line Cinema

While it was met with underwhelming reviews and became a box office bomb upon release, Drop Dead Gorgeous has amassed a following to become a small cult comedy hit. Taking place in a small Minnesota town, the mockumentary follows the peculiar and deadly incidents in the town leading up to a highly competitive beauty pageant.

The film actually flaunts a fantastic cast, with Kirsten Dunst starring while Allison Janey, Ellen Barkin, Denise Richards, and Kirstie Alley also appeared, and Amy Adams made her acting debut. The user Lala5789880 described the film as being “completely over the top satirical mockumentary style but the acting is amazing.”

9 'Johnny Dangerously' (1984)

Image via 20th Century Fox

An undervalued highlight of ridiculous ‘80s comedy that hearkened back to the gangster flicks of the 1930s, Johnny Dangerously was as sharp as it was absurd. It stars Michael Keaton as Johnny Kelly, a good-natured man who moonlights as up-and-coming mobster Johnny Dangerously to fund his mother’s medical bills and his brother’s law school studies.

Amy Heckerling’s direction imbued the film with a fast-paced wit and an off-kilter quality, which likely contributed to its small target audience and its cult status in equal measure. The user wanderer3131 praised the film on the Reddit forum, listing its impressive comedy cast and describing it as “freaking hilarious.”

8 'Strange Brew' (1983)

Image via MGM/UA Entertainment Co.

A simple beer comedy that found an endearing charm in its lowbrow earnestness, Strange Brew was a Canadian comedy film that helped launch Rick Moranis’ career in Hollywood. An extension of SCTV's Bob and Doug McKenzie skit, the film was loosely based on Hamlet, following the two bumbling brothers as they land jobs at their favorite brewery where they learn of a Bremeister Smith's (Max von Sydow) evil scheme to take over the world.

It is completely ridiculous, but therein lies its appeal as Bob (Moranis) and Doug (Dave Thomas) combine saving humanity with downing copious amounts of beer. The user kwixta mentioned it on the forum, and it seemed a popular pick, with many Redditors responding with their favorite quotes that celebrate the Canadian quirkiness of the cult film.

7 'Kung Fu Hustle' (2004)

Image via Columbia Pictures Film Production Asia

Coming from China, Kung Fu Hustle became a cult sensation and a critically lauded martial arts comedy, which became a box office success. Given its focus on lampooning martial arts movies, it was always going to be targeted at a specific audience, which has seen the film fail to become the widespread hit it so thoroughly deserved.

From the mind of Stephen Chow, who directed, co-wrote, and starred in it, Kung Fu Hustle follows two petty con men who find themselves embroiled in a notorious gang’s feud with a small town that houses three kung fu masters. The user HugeAppeal2664 praised the film, commenting, “not just hilarious but it also has very good action sequences.”

6 'The Nice Guys' (2016)

Image via Warner Bros.

As a major Hollywood comedy, The Nice Guys may not be the most obscure film ever made, but it hasn’t become the landmark success it should have been given it was arguably the best comedy of the 2010s. Set in 1977 Los Angeles, the crime-comedy follows a private eye and a violent enforcer as they work together to investigate a missing girl linked to the death of a porn star.

The chemistry between stars Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe was nothing short of perfection. It enabled every gag and send-up of neo-noir mystery movies to land exactly as intended. The user SuperArppis expressed their surprise at the film’s underwhelming box office performance before saying, “it had me laughing all the way through and it is also a very well done detective movie.”

5 'Dirty Work' (1998)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

An off-kilter buddy film armed with black comedy and some of American cinema’s most revered comics, Dirty Work, has come to be viewed in a better light today than it was upon release. It follows Mitch Weaver (Norm McDonald), an aimless slacker who starts a revenge-for-hire business with his friend Sam (Artie Lange) to make money fast when Sam’s dad has a heart attack requires a costly surgery.

The film was admittedly juvenile but has garnered a cult following off the back of the beloved Norm McDonald’s starring performance. The user bastardo1313 simply commented, “Dirty Work. I miss Norm.” and was met with well over a thousand upvotes as others shared quotes from the overlooked film, which made them laugh most.

4 'Palm Springs' (2020)

Image Via Hulu

With its cinematic release severely compromised by the pandemic, Palm Springs probably would have become a massive comedy hit with Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti in the starring roles, but sadly, it became more of an overlooked cult hit. It follows two wedding guests who find themselves stuck in a time loop and form a budding relationship as they re-live the same day over and over.

While a time-loop rom-com is easily comparable to Groundhog Day, Palm Springs did well to differentiate itself from the start, becoming something refreshingly unique in the process. Responding to the Reddit chain, Reddit user Patricio_Guapo said, “FANTASTIC movie. It has the same basic premise as Groundhog Day, but it goes in completely different direction.”

3 'Rat Race' (2001)

Image via Paramount Pictures

It is frankly staggering that a film stacked with talent like Rowan Atkinson, John Cleese, Whoopi Goldberg, Seth Green, and Cuba Gooding Jr., among many others, went almost completely unrecognized. Rat Race did just that, though, as negative critical reviews and competition with American Pie 2 and Rush Hour 2 undermined its comedic punch at the time and undoubtedly contributed to the film being overlooked.

It follows a Las Vegas casino magnate who organizes a race for people to find $2 million in a storage locker in New Mexico as a competition for his high rollers to bet on. The user benzilla04’s nomination of the film garnered 1.5k upvotes as he mentioned, “the Hitler car scene is my favorite.”

2 'Tucker & Dale vs. Evil' (2010)

Image Via Magnolia Pictures

A farcical blending of slasher horror hysteria and happenstance comedy chaos, Tucker & Dale vs. Evil was a fantastic movie idea that failed to make a mark at the box office. The horror-comedy follows two brothers whose vacation to their cabin in the woods takes a dark turn when some holidaying teenagers mistake them for savage murderers and, in their panic, find increasingly absurd ways of accidentally killing themselves as they try to escape.

The film leaves no stone unturned in its endeavor to find humor in the classic tropes of horror cinema. It was also critically praised and well-received by general audiences who saw it, and many on the subreddit agreed with the user TreeShoeBeatingthat it was a great yet underrated comedy film.

1 'Top Secret!' (1984)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Starring Val Kilmer in his cinematic debut, Top Secret! was an ambitious musical comedy that lampooned everything from Elvis Presley’s movies to old-timey war and spy films. The plot follows an American rock star as he performs in East Germany, falls in love with a resistance fighter, and becomes embroiled in the underground movement’s plot to rescue his lover’s scientist father from the Germans who plan on using him to create a dangerous weapon.

It is as frenetic as it is wild, and with film icons like Omar Sharif and Peter Cushing appearing, it excels as a genuinely hilarious spoof movie. While it was a moderate hit for the time, it sadly has not endured in the public eye, but many Redditors did agree with the users Pristine_Solid9620about its unappreciated brilliance.

