Murder mystery shows have been around for decades, and while they are always intense and keep fans guessing, some of the best ones add a healthy dose of humor, too. Watching a funny murder mystery show provides the element of surprise along with lots of laughs along the way. And some of the latest shows of the genre excel in this department.

The funniest murder mystery shows deal with serious cases, but above all else, the cast, quirky storylines, and unbelievable moments make for an entertaining watch. It’s for this reason that plenty of A-list actors are attracted to the genre.

10 ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From The Girl in the Window’ (2022)

The lengthy title of this dark comedy is telling: it’s a parody of a mystery horror show. The story follows Anna (Kristen Bell), a young woman who loves to sit by her window drinking over-filled glasses of wine while people watching. But one day when she witnesses what she believes to be a murder, Anna’s life is turned upside down. Was she hallucinating because of the mix of pills and alcohol, or did she really see what she thought she saw?

So begins her journey to figure out what happened and who the killer might be. The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window didn’t receive great reviews. But with Bell praised for her performance, it’s worth a watch as a quirky and dark yet funny mystery show.

9 ‘Murderville’ (2022)

A unique concept, Murderville is almost entirely improvised. Will Arnett plays Terry Seattle, a senior detective who works with a new rookie detective in each episode to solve a case. Each rookie is played by a celebrity who is not given a script but must improvise as they move along. They look to catch hints along the way, but it’s the outcome of their interactions with Terry and other cast members that’s hilarious.

The celebrity partner guest stars in the first season include Conan O’Brien, Marshawn Lynch, Kumail Nanjiani, Annie Murphy, Sharon Stone, Ken Jeong, Jason Bateman, Maya Rudolph, and Pete Davidson, each of whom brings their signature comedic style to the show.

8 ‘Mapleworth Murders’ (2020)

Dubbed a parody of Murder, She Wrote, Mapleworth Murders follows Abigail Mapleworth (Paula Pell), a murder-mystery writer who takes it upon herself to help investigate murders in her small town.

Each episode has a different case, victims, and suspects, with the guest starring cast including a who’s who of comedy, including Fred Armisen, Tim Meadows, Maya Rudolph, Patton Oswalt, and Jack McBrayer. Along with investigating who committed each crime, Abigail also ponders the biggest question of them all: why are so many people getting murdered in this small town anyway?

7 ‘The Flight Attendant’ (2020-2022)

Nominated for several Emmys, while The Flight Attendant is much darker and more sinister than the other shows, there’s no denying the comedic elements to this drama mystery thriller. Kaley Cuoco plays Cassie, a self-destructive flight attendant in a precarious position when she wakes up next to the dead body of the man she bedded the night before. Unsure of what happened after she blacked out, Cassie panics, runs, and hides the evidence.

The story follows Cassie and her friends as they try to uncover the truth while also doing whatever they can to keep Cassie’s involvement a secret. It’s a fun watch that keeps fans guessing right up to the end.

6 ‘Bad Sisters’ (2022-)

Another dark story and one of the best comedies on Apple TV+ right now, it begins when Grace’s (Anne-Marie Duff) husband John Paul (Claes Bang) winds up dead. The events are told in reverse to explain what might have happened to him. Grace’s sisters aren’t devastated over the loss: they hated the man anyway and believed that he mistreated their sister.

Bad Sisters tells the story of each woman’s motive while showing how despicable John Paul was, and the enemies he made. It’s difficult to predict which way things will go. Just when fans think they have discovered who must have killed John Paul, another piece of the puzzle is revealed. What makes Bad Sisters so funny is the ridiculous plots and plans the sisters conjure up to either try and kill John Paul or hide evidence that they did.

5 ‘The Afterparty’ (2022-)

The Afterparty is so many genres rolled into one. A young man is murdered at an afterparty following a high school reunion. Someone in the house is responsible, but who? As Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) meets with each person to get their statement, she gets the same story told from a difference perspective, with a new clue each time.

The flashback stories are each told in a different genre, from a high-octane action movie to a psychological horror flick, a rom-com, and even a musical. Every episode has fans believing they have cracked the case until another secret is revealed. The second season flips from a high school reunion to a wedding but includes the same concept with a fresh, new spin.

4 ‘Lucifer’ (2016-2021)

Charming, dapper Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) keeps trying to tell everyone that he’s the Devil, but they don’t believe him. He is indeed Satan who has decided to take a break and live a lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles. When he crosses paths with beautiful young detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German), however, he realizes she is the only person immune to his charms; he’s intrigued. She, too, is curious about his strange abilities and knack for helping solve crimes.

The duo on Lucifer become a dynamic one, navigating Los Angeles solving crimes together. But it’s Lucifer’s complete disregard for social conventions and treatments of characters like Detective Dan (Kevin Alejandro) that has fans laughing in every episode.

3 Based on a True Story (2023-)

Based on a True Story is about Ava (Kaley Cuoco), a real estate agent trying to figure out how to make ends meet with her husband Nathan (Chris Messina), a former tennis star who has just been demoted at work. She’s obsessed with true crime, and when the pair accidentally discover the identity of a serial killer, they selfishly decide to capitalize on it.

They approach him to create a true-crime podcast together. He would reveal details about his motivations, and they can all profit from it. That is, of course, as long as he promises to stop killing. Naturally, controlling a sadistic killer isn’t as easy as the couple thinks, and hilarity ensues when they try to navigate the big mess they have created.

2 Poker Face (2023-)

Natasha Lyonne shines in this crime drama about a young woman with an uncanny ability to tell when people are lying. This gets her into hot water and Charlie (Lyonne) goes on the run. Through her travels, she meets an eclectic mix of people and seems to find herself at the center of a murder in every town, using her talents to help solve it.

Inspired by shows like Columbo, each story inPoker Face is told in reverse with the crime being shown followed by the investigation to solve it. The show is dubbed a drama, but given Lyonne’s comedic styling, it’s no surprise that it’s funny, too.

1 Only Murders in the Building (2021-)

The unlikely combination of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez makes for comedy gold. The trio play residents of an affluent New York City building who all share one common love: true-crime podcasts. When a murder happens in their building, they are convinced they can solve it and start a podcast of their own.

With a long list of guest stars ranging from Sting and Amy Schumer to Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd in the latest season, Only Murders in the Building has fans in stitches. Not only are Martin and Short comedy legends, their chemistry with Gomez and the hilariously unbelievable stories and eccentric side characters makes the series a joy to watch.

