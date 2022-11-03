It's rare to get a movie that's completely free of any humor for its entire duration. Many drama films will incorporate brief comedic moments to keep things from being too heavy for a film's complete runtime, and it's a reflection of how things are in real life, too. After all, a sense of humor is one thing people fall can back on to provide relief during tough times.

There are films that serve as perfect demonstrations that non-comedic movies can be very funny, whether intentionally or unintentionally. The website Letterboxd categorizes hundreds of thousands of movies based on genre, making it a fantastic resource. None of these movies have "comedy" listed under their genres on the film-themed social media app, but you may think otherwise.

10 'House of Gucci' (2021)

Letterboxd Genres: Drama, Crime, History

Image via IMDB (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.)

A campy film that may go on to become a cult classic, Ridley Scott's House of Gucci is a crime drama that dramatizes various scandals that have happened to the Gucci family in recent history. Much of the focus is on Patrizia Reggiani and the way she plotted to have her husband, Maurizio Gucci, murdered.

Despite the serious plot, House of Gucci gets very silly at certain points. Much of this comedy comes from how much scenery the actors chew throughout. Lady Gaga's performance is unhinged to the point where it's sometimes quite funny, and the strong Italian accents from its American cast need to be heard to be believed... especially Jared Leto, whose voice in the film has been compared to Super Mario.

9 'Godzilla vs. Megalon' (1973)

Letterboxd Genres: Adventure, Family, Action, Science Fiction, Fantasy

The Godzilla series began with a rather serious 1954 film, where the titular monster's destruction rampage aimed to reflect the real-life devastation done by the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II. As the series went on, the films became a little more light-hearted, and eventually, each movie focused on Godzilla battling some kind of new foe and serving as Japan's protector rather than its destroyer.

The silliness of Godzilla's first era probably culminated in 1973's Godzilla vs. Megalon. It's noticeably cheaper-looking than many of the films that came before it and pairs Godzilla with a shape-shifting robot called Jet Jaguar. Still, for fans of camp (or those who prefer their giant monster movies kid-friendly), it's glorious, with Godzilla's infamous flying kick in the film's climax perhaps being the funniest single moment in the long-running series' history.

Watch on Max

8 'After the Screaming Stops' (2018)

Letterboxd Genres: Music, Documentary

After the Screaming Stops is an unusual music documentary following a very messy reunion tour by a pair of musician brothers who together are known as Bros. They were popular for a brief time in the U.K. during the 1980s, yet drifted apart until deciding to reunite for a series of shows in the 2010s.

It's a documentary that may not have been planned as a hilarious one but ended up that way. The comparisons to This is Spinal Tap are valid, with things arguably being wilder in After the Screaming Stops because it's not actually a mockumentary (though it feels like one). There are plenty of ridiculous situations and quotable lines, making this one of the funniest music documentaries of all time.

Watch on Amazon Prime

7 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Letterboxd Genres: Drama, Crime

Image via Warner Bros.

Martin Scorsese has made a wide variety of movies throughout his career, including some genuine comedies (like After Hours and The Wolf of Wall Street). Then there are movies like Goodfellas, which aren't exactly comedies but have a dark sense of humor throughout their runtime.

His 1990 masterpiece follows Henry Hill (portrayed by the late great Ray Liotta) through his life as a member of the mafia, focusing on the highs and lows of a criminal lifestyle in a realistic, often brutal manner. It's a little too grim and serious (particularly in the second half) to be a full-blown comedy, but there's a good deal of dark humor, with the violence and ruthlessness being so shocking it sometimes crosses over into uncomfortable comedy. Also, Joe Pesci chews all the scenery in his role as Tommy Devito, and when his character isn't being terrifying, he's usually hilarious.

6 '2025: The World Enslaved by a Virus' (2021)

Letterboxd Genres: Fantasy, Thriller, Adventure, Science Fiction