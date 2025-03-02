There's nothing like a great pilot episode of television. When starting a new series, a pilot can make or break whether a viewer gets into the show. Some fantastic shows take a while to get into, but others have pilots that draw the viewers right in. Great drama pilots like those of The Leftovers and How to Get Away with Murder leave viewers with a number of questions, so that they are desperate to watch every following episode to find out what happens.

A great comedy pilot, on the other hand, draws the viewers into the world of the show while also setting up the characters, the relationships, and the tone of the show's humor. Most importantly, these episodes have to be very funny, so that viewers want to keep watching for more laughs. They show the viewers what to expect from the show, both from its comedy and from its characters. These are the 10 funniest TV pilots ever, ranked.

10 "Pilot" – '30 Rock' (2006)

Created by Tina Fey

Image via NBC

There is perhaps no funnier and more fitting character introduction than 30 Rock introducing Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) in a scene where she buys $150 and gives them out to anyone who will take them, just to win an argument against a stranger. The pilot only escalates from there, as Liz is once again challenged, but this time in a way that will be harder for her to win. Her show has a new network executive, Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), and the two don't see eye to eye on anything.

30 Rock's pilot episode is packed full of jokes, but it also sets up the characters' personalities and dynamics in some very clever and funny ways. There's Liz and Jack's hostile first meeting that gets oddly specific in its insults, as well as an extremely bizarre lunch that Liz ends up having to attend when Jack wants to bring the very famous yet highly unpredictable Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan) in as the new star of the show.