Romantic comedies, also known as rom-coms, are always a popular genre. For many fans, they're the go-to movies for a sleepover party, a night in on the couch, or just for when you're looking for some feel-good vibes. Some fans lean more towards the comedy side than the romance.

A cheesy romance story isn't always everyone's cup of tea, and if they have to be subjected to it, then they'd prefer it to be light on romance and heavy on the comedy aspects. According to Reddit users, for those fans looking for big laughs from a rom-com while going light on the romance, these are the best ones you could choose.

10 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' (2020)

Image Via Netflix

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga feels like a fun love letter to the actual Eurovision song contest that happens annually. Starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, the movie follows two small-town friends from Iceland who have dreams of making it big at the Eurovision Contest.

RELATED: Will Ferrell's 10 Best Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Will Ferrell does not disappoint when it comes to this comedy and provides some of the best laugh-out-loud moments. The movie is a comedy at its core, with just a splash of romance on the side. Reddit user Passthegoddamnbuttr says, "This movie holds a special place in my heart, so I might be biased, but it is outwardly brashly funny, as well as a rom-com."

9 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' (2008)

Image via Universal Pictures

When looking for an ideal breakup movie to make you laugh, look no further than Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Peter, played by Jason Segal, is trying to get over his ex on a Hawaiian vacation when she turns up at the same resort.

The film has received praise from both critics and fans alike for its humor, as well as the way it challenges some of the typical rom-com tropes for men. Yes, there's a love story in the movie, but the film is so much more than that and a true master comedy. Redditor NiteFyre simply states, "Dude, I don't think I've ever laughed harder at a movie than I did with Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Classic."

8 'There's Something About Mary' (1998)

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Ben Stiller and Cameron Diaz star in There's Something About Mary. Stiller plays Ted, a man who is still haunted by his high school crush and decides to track her down with a private detective. He then must compete with others in order to impress her and win her affection.

There's Something About Marywas a rom-com that pushed the boundaries of comedy, combing physical slapstick humor with great writing and raunchy comedy, as well as a touch of romance. While some question if this movie could be made today, it remains a fan favorite. Reddit user theguineapigssong says, "There's Something About Mary is the only time I've laughed until I cried."

7 'The Big Sick' (2017)

Image via Amazon Studios

The Big Sick stars Kumail Nanjiani, who also wrote the film based on the real story of him and his wife. He's a Pakistani comic who meets a woman at one of his stand-up shows and falls for her but has concerns about his traditional Muslim family reacting to her. But when she ends up in a coma, he finds himself bonding with her parents.

A story where one of the romantic partners is in a coma may not sound like it would make for great comedy, but the comedy truly is what shines in this movie and serves to enhance its emotional impact. Redditor Tyrone_Shoose writes, "The Big Sick is so funny I remember being in physical pain from laughing so hard the first time I saw it. It is a truly hilarious movie with a lot of heart too."

6 'Wedding Crashers' (2005)

Image via New Line Cinema

Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn bring the party in Wedding Crashers. The two play best friends who love to crash weddings in order to have a good time and pick up women until one wedding changes everything when one of them falls for a bridesmaid.

This rom-com has non-stop hilarity, from the wedding crashing "rules" to the hilarious gags, wacky situations, and more. Despite it technically being a romance story, it's the fun bromance between Wilson and Vaughn's characters that really shine and make it a fun watch. Multiple Reddit users agree that this is one of the best rom-coms to watch for those in need of a laugh.

5 'The Lost City' (2022)

Image Via Paramount

The Lost City is a modern rom-com with a stellar cast, including Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliff. When a reclusive author gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire, the cover model from her books sets out on an adventure to rescue her.

The movie surprised its audiences with just how funny it actually was and brought big laughs to the theaters. Several Redditors have expressed how the comedy in the film exceeded their expectations, with Freddielexus85 sharing, "My wife brought me to the Lost City, and I had no idea what it was. Holy crap. I laughed SO HARD. It's one of my favorites."

4 'Knocked Up' (2007)

Image via Apatow Productions

From writer and director, Judd Apatow comes one of his hit comedies, Knocked Up. When Alison, played by Katherine Heigel, and Ben, played by Seth Rogan, have a one-night stand, Alison ends up pregnant, and the two have to navigate the challenges that come with it.

RELATED:The 10 Best Seth Rogan Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Fifteen years after its initial release, the movie remains a favorite among fans of Apatow and Rogan, who can't get enough of the way it balances the comedy with the emotional core of the film. Reddit user CompetitiveMedia4422 says, "Knocked Up is definitely a great example of a comedy that has some romance instead of being firmly a rom-com. Never fails to make me laugh a ton."

3 'Just Friends' (2005)

Image Via New Line Cinema

Just Friends is a great movie to cozy up to during the holiday season. Starring Ryan Reynolds, the film follows a formerly overweight man who returns to his hometown during Christmas, where he reconnects with his best friend who he was in love with during his teen years.

Some might argue that Just Friends is a product of its time in the early 2000s, and some of the jokes could be seen as offensive today. But nevertheless, it has a loyal fanbase who continue to find joy in the film's comedy. Reddit user TheBIFFALL087 writes, "Just Friends makes my face hurt when I watch it even though I've seen it a dozen times. Loving watching it every year at Christmas."

2 'Easy A' (2010)

Image via Sony Pictures

A modern interpretation of The Scarlett Letter may not sound like it would make for good comedy, but Easy A proves it is. Emma Stone plays a teenage girl who lies about losing her virginity, and the lie spirals out of control, affecting her reputation and relationships.

RELATED: From 'The Dark Knight' to 'West Side Story': 10 Movies That Bring Old Classics to a Modern Setting

On the surface, it may seem like just another teen rom-com, but Easy A is so much more and has great comedy woven into the story. Redditor IndependentBus7109 says, "Ugh I love Easy A. I love the way it sort of calls back to rom-com tropes from the '80s and addresses some of the things with them. Also, Stanley Tucci is so underrated. Doesn't matter what movie he's in; it always makes me laugh."

1 'The Wedding Singer' (1998)

Image Via New Line Cinema

The Wedding Singer starred Adam Sandler at his best and forever changed the course of his career by launching it to new heights. Sandler plays a wedding singer who is supposed to play at waitress Drew Barrymore's wedding to someone else, despite the two growing closer together.

Sandler and Barrymore are rom-com gold when they're together in a movie, and while the romance is important to this film, it's the comedy aspect that really sings and makes it the classic that it is. It's impossible not to laugh while watching this movie, all while rooting for Sandler to get the girl and getting his songs stuck in your head. Many Redditors agree and claim they "can't get enough" of the film.

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Romantic Comedies of All Time, According to The AFI