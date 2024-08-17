Romantic comedies are a divisive genre. They have traditionally done extremely well at the box office and launched the careers of several actors, like Meg Ryan and Julia Roberts. They continue to be films that star beautiful A-listers like Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, whom audiences want to watch flirt with each other. Romantic comedies have provided some of the most iconic moments in comedy history, like that deli scene in When Harry Met Sally or Cameron Diaz's "hair gel" in There's Something About Mary.

Still, others insist they hate romantic comedies, citing unrealistic expectations or formulaic story structures. Have those same people ever tried movies that specifically make fun of those things? There are several films that parody romantic comedies or twist rom-com conventions for laughs. Here are the funniest films that do exactly that:

10 'Not Another Teen Movie' (2001)

Directed by Joel Gallen

Ever since Scary Movie, there have been a series of raunchy and on-the-nose films that parody a group of films in a genre. A lot of those movies have been hit-or-miss, but Not Another Teen Movie is a definite hit. The movie specifically parodies teen movies that were popular in the late 90s and early 2000s and most of those films were romantic comedies like the perfectly parodied She's All That, Never Been Kissed, and 10 Things I Hate About You to name a few.

While it helps to have a base knowledge of the references parodied in this movie, Not Another Teen Movie excels at creating new jokes and wacky moments that even the most hardcore rom-com hater can laugh at. When Chris Evans makes his "banana split", the audience doesn't need to know the reference (Varsity Blues) to laugh out loud.

9 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' (2018)

Directed by Susanna Fogel

Part-spy movie and part healing-from-heartbreak film, The Spy Who Dumped Me takes the tropes of a recently dumped person and turns them on their head. Mila Kunis stars in this action comedy as a young woman who gets dumped on her birthday. When she and her best friend (Kate McKinnon) go to confront the ex, they find out that he was in the CIA and the friends are now being pursued by assassins. It starts off feeling like a rom-com in which a recently dumped young woman will find love and happiness, but it turns into an action-packed espionage film!

Critics were mixed on the film with some critics like Owen Glieberman citing the film as being more violent than funny, while The New Yorker praised the comedic chemistry between Kunis and McKinnon. It's a unique film in which one woman's heartbreak and healing are thrown into overdrive as she is forced to save her life in a game of international intrigue.

8 'Palm Beach Story' (1942)

Directed by Preston Sturges

Close

Preston Sturges was a master at toying with the audience's expectations, and he did it in the 40s and 50s. He was ahead of his time in many ways and the same is true for his screwball comedy Palm Beach Story starring Joel McCrea and Claudette Colbert as a married couple struggling with their finances. Colbert leaves New York for Palm Beach for the solution to their financial strain: marrying a wealthy man.

In Palm Beach Story, he plays with romantic expectations with classic Sturges antics and plenty of winks to the audience. The film starts with a fast-paced version of the entire film, essentially giving away the happily-ever-after in a way that questions the audience's expectations. Audiences had come to expect that the lovers would come together at the end of the movie, but if the film is showing that that happens at the beginning of it...is it what will actually happen?

Watch on Criterion

7 'Bros' (2022)

Directed by Nicholas Stoller

Heterosexual romantic comedies are a dime a dozen, but gay romantic comedies are harder to come by. They certainly exist, but Billy Eichner and Nicholas Stoller wanted to make them, well, gayer. Stoller and Eichner worked together on a script that put their experiences dating as a gay man in modern-day New York City into the conventions of a classic romantic comedy. They didn't hold back on shocking humor, which is what makes Bros so unique - and what makes Bros a film that casually pokes at rom-com conventions.

Eichner and Luke MacFarlane hook up as two guys who aren't interested in anything serious. However, they continue to run into each other in a rom-com-like fashion and eventually fall for each other. From dating apps to group sex, Eichner uses rom-com story beats to showcase a sweet and funny take on modern dating that defies hetero conventions.

6 'Isn't It Romantic' (2019)

Directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson

The hilarious Rebel Wilson is a natural in Isn't It Romantic, which challenges one person's vocal hatred for romantic comedy. Rebel plays an architect who argues with a coworker about romantic comedies. She hates the corny songs, the montages, the numerous clichés, etc. After an attempted mugging knocks her unconscious, she wakes up to find that she now lives in a PG-13 romantic comedy.

By having Rebel's character talk about exactly what she hates about romantic comedies, the film slyly sets up all of the things that it will parody. From the big dance numbers to a gay best friend giving her advice, she hates her new existence and the only way out is through true love. The film did well at the box office and was praised by critics for its creative remix of the genre.

5 'The Baxter' (2005)

Directed by Michael Showalter