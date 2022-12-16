Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul are both praised as two of the finest television dramas ever created, and the movie sequel El Camino also has its fair share of fans. All three of these pieces of media are known for their engaging characters, riveting tragic storyline, and countless scenes of suspense, emotion, and drama.

But to be quite frank, they also happened to have some genuinely hilarious scenes. These didn't come often, but when they did, they were the perfect way to release tension and get ready for the next thrilling scene fans come to expect from the Breaking Bad universe.

Saul Explains Squat Cobbling — 'Better Call Saul' (2015-2022) S02E2: "Cobbler"

In episode 2 of season 2 of Better Call Saul, Jimmy has to defend Mike's incompetent business associate Daniel. Proving his cunning and resourcefulness, he comes up with a story of a failed love affair and a very... peculiar fetish.

The scene where Jimmy explains Daniel's complicated situation to the police plays out just like one of the sketches that made Bob Odenkirk a popular comedian. It's laughable to see the police's morbid sense of curiosity for the story they're hearing—But honestly, it's hard to blame them.

Tío Salamanca Talks to the DEA — 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013) S04E13: "Face Off"

Face Off, widely considered one of the absolute best Breaking Bad episodes, is best known for how it closes off Walt's dynamic with Gus. However, it also happens to feature one of the show's funniest scenes.

In this scene, Héctor Salamanca goes to the DEA in an effort to make Gus believe that he's going to tell them about his true identity. Héctor is sure to not let this opportunity go to waste, though, using his bell and letter board to spell some obscenities to the frustrated officers.

Jimmy Defends Undefendable Teens — 'Better Call Saul' S01E01: "Uno"

Since the very start of Better Call Saul, fans were shown that Jimmy McGill is almost as unscrupulous as the Saul Goodman they see in Breaking Bad. This is shown in the show's pilot, when he defends a group of teens who broke into a morgue and desecrated a corpse.

The fact that it's not all that surprising that Jimmy would take on these kinds of clients makes the scene even more humorous. Combined with the shock factor of just how deranged the kids are, it makes it hard not to laugh.

Jesse Goofs Around in the Lab — 'Breaking Bad' S03E08: "I See You"

Jesse Pinkman is, in many ways, the beating heart of Breaking Bad. This often means that he's the funniest from among the main cast, and his wacky antics never fail to put a smile on fans' faces.

Close to the end of the third season, Jesse is released from the hospital after being brutally beaten up by Hank. He is sent to the new superlab, and when left alone there, quickly gets bored in classic Jesse fashion. He starts messing around with all the objects around the lab, and it's a real breath of fresh air after the extremely tense episode "One Minute."

Saul Persuades Mr. Acker — 'Better Call Saul' S05E04: "Namaste"

The Mr. Acker storyline in season 5 of Better Call Saul is in itself one of the funniest of the whole season, where (at Kim's request) Jimmy represents a man that Mesa Verde, Kim's largest client, is trying to evict.

In the scene, Jimmy uses a persuasive graphic resource to convince Mr. Acker to accept him as his lawyer. The visual metaphor and Jimmy's explanation of it is a classic Saul trick, and it's made even funnier by the fact that it works; next thing we know, Jimmy has taken on Acker as a client.

Skyler and Saul Meet for the First Time — 'Breaking Bad' S03E11: "Abiquiu"

Saul Goodman is such a great character that he has awesome chemistry with pretty much anyone he meets on either show. Near the end of season three of Breaking Bad, he meets Skyler, and their dynamic is hilarious.

Skyler isn't having any of Saul's flattery, humor, or condescendence. Through her eyes, it dawns on the audience (and Walter) just how idiotic Saul may seem on the surface. All of his little jokes are bound to get at least a smile out of every viewer, and Skyler and Walter's reactions make the whole thing even better.

Saul's Shady Introduction — 'Breaking Bad' S02E08: "Better Call Saul"

Nowadays, Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill is so deeply ingrained in pop culture that it's hard to imagine a world without him. But such was the case not too long ago, until he was introduced to Breaking Bad in 2009.

Saul's first couple of scenes in the show perfectly encapsulate his wisecracking professional behavior and inexplicably charming personality. In his first scene with Badger, he spouts a few iconic jokes; but it's once he comes out of the interrogation room and runs into Hank that one of the most laugh-out-loud funny exchanges in the show takes place.

Skyler Is Concerned About Her Husband's Purchases — 'Breaking Bad' S01E02: "Cat's in the Bag..."

Oh, the good old days. Back when Walter was just a high school teacher with cancer, wanting to leave his wife and children a better life before passing on. Back when Skyler was pretty much entirely oblivious to her husband's doings.

Back in these simpler times, Walt had to lie to Skyler telling her that Jesse was just a kid he bought marijuana from. Annoyed, Skyler went to confront Jesse. Aside from the brilliant writing and acting in this scene, it's deliciously ironic and humorous knowing everything that went on to happen after this event.

A Very Suggestive Toilet — 'Better Call Saul' S01E05: "Alpine Shepherd Boy"

Before he took on huge jobs for the Salamancas and the great Heisenberg, Jimmy/Saul took on many smaller cases. One in particular had everyone in front of their TV screens in stitches.

Taking on a patent case despite having pretty much no previous experience with them, Jimmy comes across something very special. Something that leaves him - the man who always has something witty to say - speechless. It's rather suggestive toilet that the inventor thinks is an absolute genius idea. At least it was comedy genius.

Ed Calls the Cops on Jesse – 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' (2019)

El Camino wasn't a particularly funny movie. Instead, it's a moving and exciting neo-Western that bids farewell to the character of Jesse Pinkman in the perfect way.

The film was also the last time that audiences got to see Ed the vacuum guy, and he happened to be in what's by far the movie's funniest scene - and one of the funniest of the whole franchise. The comedic timing in the sequence is great, and it also shows that even though the years have made Jesse more clever, he's still the same lovable simpleton that he was in season one.

