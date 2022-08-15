It's hard enough to create a fictional character who's genuinely funny, but to do that with a character who rarely utters a word is even harder and much more admirable.

There have been a few such characters in the history of cinema and television, and they're always a delight to see. Whether through the charming slapstick of Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner or the comical stoicism of Gromit the Dog, these silent comedic characters rarely fail to make audiences laugh.

10) Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner — The 'Looney Tunes' Franchise

Among the gigantic ensemble of Looney Tunes characters, a fun duo stands out: Wile E. Coyote, who uses elaborate schemes and overly complex gadgets to catch his nemesis, the other side of the coin: the ever-elusive Road Runner. They may technically be two separate characters, but grouping them together is inevitable.

Created by Chuck Jones and Michael Maltese, these two characters are hilarious representations of "the desire of the moth for the star.". Other than the Road Runner's iconic "meep meep!" and Wile E. Coyote's occasional yowling, these two characters have been making audiences laugh for decades without needing verbal communication.

9) Maggie Simpson — 'The Simpsons'

The Simpsons follow a middle-class family's comical misadventures in the city of Springfield. The youngest of the family is 1-year-old Maggie, and she's always seen sucking on her pacifier, so she never lets out a word.

As mischievous as her brother and as intelligent as her sister, Maggie is like getting the best of each member of the Simpson family bottled up in a small, silent, cute, and incredibly funny presentation.

8) Shaun the Sheep — 'Shaun the Sheep' Franchise

Image via Netflix

First appearing in a Wallace and Gromit short film, this stop-motion animated sheep is a cheeky troublemaker who loves to prank a farmer and his dog.

Shaun is such a funny and beloved character that he even got two feature-length movies, one in 2015 and the other in 2019. The charming and lively clay animation of Aardman Animations fits the personality perfectly, and his wacky shenanigans are always a ton of fun to watch.

7) Gromit — 'Wallace and Gromit' Franchise

Yet another Aardman clay-animated hero, Gromit is the loyal silent sidekick and best friend of Wallace. The character first appeared in the 1989 short film A Grand Day Out and has since appeared in three other shorts, a TV show, and the Oscar-winning feature film The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

Gromit is completely silent, communicating entirely through facial expressions and body language, and he's only funnier because of that. The animation is always appealing, and his adventures are always a blast of fun.

6) The Pink Panther — 'The Pink Panther' Franchise

The Pink Panther is perhaps one of the most iconic characters in all fiction. He appears in the opening and closing credit sequences of almost every Pink Panther movie and stars in numerous short films and TV shows.

It may be his memorable physical appearance, prankster personality, or legendary theme song, but the character is undoubtedly worthy of his fame.

5) WALL·E — 'WALL·E' (2008)

Winner of the Best Animated Film Oscar, WALL·E is a beautiful tale about a small waste-collecting robot who inadvertently embarks on a space journey after falling in love with another mysterious robot.

Winner of the Best Animated Film Oscar, WALL·E is a beautiful tale about a small waste-collecting robot who inadvertently embarks on a space journey after falling in love with another mysterious robot.

WALL·E is simply one of Pixar's most wholesome and enchanting characters. The team behind the movie drew inspiration from the likes of Charles Chaplin and Buster Keaton when creating WALL·E, and it paid off. Though he does let out a few noises and sometimes says some words, the character is mostly a beautiful and hilarious tribute to old silent cinema.

4) Snoopy — 'Peanuts' Franchise

Originally a comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, the characters of Peanuts were simply too endearing to stay in a single medium. Thus, they have starred in several feature films and TV specials where Snoopy, Charlie Brown's joyful and imaginative dog, has earned the love of audiences worldwide.

Cute animation and silent charm are only a couple of the things that make Snoopy such a funny and lovable character. He might just be the most iconic part of the Peanuts franchise, and for good reason.

3) Tom and Jerry — 'Tom and Jerry'

Image via WarnerMedia

If there's any silent animation Golden Age duo at least slightly funnier than Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner, then that's definitely Tom and Jerry, the former being a cat in a neverending pursuit of the latter, a clever mouse.

Tom and Jerry are absolutely timeless characters, starring in countless shorts, movies, and TV shows. Even when the quality of these stories isn't the best, they always stand out as two of the funniest and most entertaining cat-and-mouse (literally) dynamics in all of fiction.

2) Mr. Bean — The 'Mr. Bean' Franchise

Rowan Atkinson's most famous character is undoubtedly the legendary Mr. Bean, one of the funniest characters ever to grace the screen. The star of a live-action show, an animated show, two movies, and more than a few shorts, he's a character that everyone has laughed with at least once in their lives.

Atkinson's masterfully hysterical performance as Bean is the main thing that makes him such a memorable character. He's immature and a bit self-absorbed, but his creative and often ludicrous solutions to simple problems are always British humor at its best.

1) The Tramp — Various Charlie Chaplin Films

One of the most original, influential, and timeless personalities of cinema's silent period was Charlie Chaplin, whose character of the Tramp is one of the main reasons why he's still so popular. Appearing in 54 shorts and six feature films, the character is the pinnacle of what makes silent comedy movies so great.

With his iconic physical appearance and Chaplin's amusing mannerisms and movements, the Tramp is often a good-hearted victim of circumstance and coincidence. There are hardly any scenes that he showed up in that won't get at least a decent giggle out of you. Without the need for words, even after all these years, he remains one of the funniest characters ever.

